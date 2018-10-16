Citigroup: Weak Hands Advantage

The company is on pace to repurchase 10% of the outstanding shares annually while improving operating efficiency makes the stock more appealing.

The large bank has now traded around $70 for over a year despite generating 22% EPS growth.

The recent quarterly results continue to present a better investment story for Citigroup (C) than what the market suggests with the stock action. Weak hands are selling shares when the company itself are picking up those shares at these discounted levels. The stock has incredibly traded sideways for a year now and investors shouldn't exactly hate such a move.

Image Source: Citigroup website

Ignored Growth

The most important takeaway of the Q3 earnings report was that Citigroup grew EPS by 22%. Between tax reform, improving leverage from operations and lower share counts, the large bank was able to substantially boost EPS to $1.73.

Adjusted revenues were up 4% hidden by the headline numbers of flat revenues due to unloading of assets in the last year. The end result is great numbers for a bank where the stock is now back below $70 after originally topping $70 all the way back in September 2017.

The growth combined with expense controls leave Citigroup on path to achieve the recently upgraded financial targets. A big part of achieving the 13.5% RoTCE by 2020 is reducing the efficiency ratio to 53% from above 58% in 2017.

Source: Citigroup Barclays presentation

The large bank forecasts taking about 100 basis points of costs out of the system each year. The Q3 efficiency ratio dipped to only 56.1%, setting the company on the path to surpass those estimates. The bank has already pushed down the operating efficiency to 57.3% for the year for a 74 basis point improvement from last year. Further gains in Q4 will have Citigroup right on track to meet the above targets.

Source: Citigroup Q3'18 presentation

No Worries

As with any stock, one always has to protect against downside risk. The best part of the Citigroup story is that the market weakness is a current benefit to shareholders.

The large financial pays consumers to wait. Capital returns have soared every year since the company was allowed to start returning capital to shareholders. Up until 2017, Citigroup saw capital ratios surge, including the CET1 ratio reach over 13%, leaving the bank with too much capital.

Source: Citigroup Barclays presentation

With $17.6 billion in stock buybacks set for the next year, Citigroup will reduce the outstanding share count by another 10%. Shareholders benefit from the stock trading around $70 for an extended period as the large financial already cut the share count by 8% in the last year.

The diluted share count is down about 500 million shares since the buybacks started. Remember that Citigroup has only had about 3 years of actual buybacks so far, with the bank set to reduce the share count by another 250 million shares in the next year. Any significant stock gains only reduce the benefits of stock buybacks, so investors aren't completely upset with the stock stuck at $70.

C Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Just pure share reductions over the next year will push the Q3 '19 EPS estimates above $1.90. The projected operating leverage from reduced costs in addition will help push EPS estimates for the quarter towards $2.00.

Even without the benefits of tax reform, Citigroup has plenty of tailwinds to boost EPS. Risks always remain of the U.S. economy entering a recession hitting credit losses, but the picture still points to weak hands irrationally selling the stock at $70 while the company itself repurchases so many shares.

With average daily volumes in the 15 million share range, one needs to keep in mind that Citigroup participated in share buybacks during Q3 of 75 million shares that amounted to more than 1 million shares bought on an average trading day. Weak hands are literally selling shares into a massive tailwind for the stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that weak hands are actually providing an advantage to shareholders. The large bank continues to improve operations as the market allows Citigroup to repurchase over 1 million shares a day at the same price as last year. Eventually, the EPS growth will push the stock higher and investors get a nearly 2.6% dividend yield to wait so the conditions are ideal to continue owning the stock.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.