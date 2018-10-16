The Tesla Model 3 Production Ramp Has Stalled Out

Mounting competition and the end of tax credits may threaten the viability of a mass-market Model 3, if it ever exists.

Production was supposed to hit 6,000 per week on a burst basis by the end of August, but this never happened.

Model 3 production was supposed to hit 10,000 per week in short order; estimates have been consistently revised downward, but have still been missed.

Tesla's Model 3 production continues to stall; even with an early October jump, average weekly production is still well below 5,000.

The Tesla (TSLA) growth narrative, and the company's eye-watering $50 billion valuation, hinges on the Model 3 sedan. Specifically, it hinges on Model 3 production expanding massively to meet insatiable demand.

Of course, that narrative was based in large part on the availability of a $35,000 version, a vehicle that still does not exist. In order to become available, according to Tesla's own repeated pronouncements, total Model 3 production will need to be sustained at 5,000 vehicles per week.

There is just one problem with that: Model 3 production has stalled well below that rate.

With production stalled well below promised rates, the story of endless growth looks increasingly fanciful. As does its valuation.

Production Stalled

Bloomberg’s Model 3 Tracker, which has been remarkably accurate the past few quarters, shows average weekly production stalling out at a rate of less than 4,500.

It is becoming increasingly clear that Tesla lacks the necessary production capacity at its Fremont, California factory to hit a sustained production rate of anything like what had initially been promised. Remember, this factory was supposed to be able to pump out 10,000 Model 3 vehicles per week. It is doing less than half of that.

All of this makes the promised “S-curve” production ramp look like yet another promise to be abandoned entirely in favor of more reasonable and realistic production goals.

Yet, even the seemingly more reasonable near-term goal of a sustained 5,000-per-week run rate looks like a big ask. Indeed, when Electrek reported the production rate for the first weeks of October, it showed average production still sitting below 5,000 per week.

Of course, the Electrek article claimed "Model 3 production now consistent ~ 5000/week", yet it produced 7,400 in the first 11 days of October, which would average about 4,700 a week. That is still 6% off the target. It is also still unclear whether that rate is actually the sustained run rate. Bloomberg does not think so, and the company has failed consistently to maintain a production rate near 5,000 except in one-off burst runs.

Falling Farther Behind

After reporting Q2 earnings this summer, Tesla had claimed it would hit a production rate of 6,000 per week by the end of August. August came and went, as did September, yet that rate has still not been hit. The result is that Tesla keeps falling behind on its production goals.



What we are seeing appears to be the steady state of production at the Tesla factory. With three production lines going, including the infamous outdoor tent assembly line, the company appears to be able to consistently build more than 4,000 Model 3s per week.

It may be able to increase that figure to a degree, perhaps even to 5,000 per week. But the prospect of hitting 10,000 per week, or even the 8,000 per week Evercore estimated it could achieve in August, looks like wishful thinking. To achieve that sort of production, Tesla will need more capacity. But it has neither room nor the funds to build it.

The Cost of Delay

With production still stalled, it appears increasingly likely that the $35,000 Model 3 will never see the light of day, or at least not in the quantities once envisioned and that padded the vaunted 420,000-strong reservation book. Tesla has admitted that no buyer of the $35,000 version, if it ever exists, will get the full $7,500 federal tax credit.

Indeed, given its claims about needing sustained production of 5,000 per week for months before it can even start production of the $35,000 version, it is quite likely that eventual buyers will get no tax credit at all.

Meanwhile, competitors are storming in with vehicles competitive on range and price point that also have the benefit of the full tax credit. The Hyundai Kona has debuted to considerable fanfare, while offerings from Nissan and General Motors (GM) continue to improve and offer competition in the Model 3's ostensible starting price point. At the upper price levels where higher-end Model 3 falls, the Jaguar I-Pace has been getting rave reviews.

At the same time, Tesla faces mounting financial concerns around near-term debt maturity. Moody’s downgraded Tesla’s debt in March on the basis of production delays and stated that a further downgrade could follow if the company failed to hit a weekly production rate of 5,000 per week. Tesla has still failed to hit that figure on a sustained basis. So far, Moody’s has stayed its hand. It likely will not do so for long.

Investor's Eye View

Operational, financial, and legal stresses are dragging on Tesla already. With the entry of a raft of new competitors across all price points, the company will find even more difficulty.

Without a mass-market Model 3, the Tesla growth narrative comes to a grinding halt. Of course, from an investor's perspective there is always the chance Tesla can turn things around, but it would mean a sudden massive increase in production efficiency that appears beyond the company's capabilities.

With no $35,000 version in sight, even as similarly priced competitors prepare to enter the market, Tesla is in serious trouble.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.