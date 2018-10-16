Gold Still Benefiting From Safety Factor

After months of investors embracing risk and ignoring gold, the yellow metal has finally returned to the investing spotlight. Last week’s stock market panic sparked some much-needed safety-related interest in gold and boosted prices for the first time in weeks. In today’s report I’ll make the case that gold still has the benefit of safe-haven demand thanks to continued weakness in the stock market. We’ll also review the supporting factors for an October turnaround in the metal.

Last week’s panic decline in global equities triggered the biggest rally in the gold price in months. Heightened fears over rising U.S. Treasury yields sparked a 5% slide in stock prices and sent investors scurrying for protection. This time around the U.S. dollar was ignored in favor of gold, thanks in part to a record short interest buildup which made it easier for the bulls to take control of gold’s immediate-term (1-4 week) trend. Gold broke out of a 6-week trading range and is now in a good technical position to build on its latest gains.

One of the biggest obstacles which prevented gold from rallying in recent weeks was the relentless strength in the U.S. dollar index (DXY). Gold’s currency component remained weakened as a consequence, and the metal was kept in a tight, narrow trading range as international investors flocked to the dollar as a hedge against emerging markets risk. That changed last week when the dollar index broke under its 15-day moving average and established a series of lower peaks (below), which suggests the dollar no longer enjoys strong immediate-term demand.

Source: BigCharts

Another indication of the reversal in demand for the U.S. dollar can be seen in the following graph. This shows the dollar/gold ratio, which is a useful gauge of whether investors should favor holding cash over gold. For the last few months, this indicator has signaled that holding the dollar was the smart move and that gold should be shunned. The latest evidence, however, suggests that the dollar/gold relationship is reversing in favor of holding gold in the immediate term. As I’ve argued in recent reports, a decisive close under the 50-day moving average in the dollar/gold ratio would likely bode well for the near-term gold price outlook.

Source: StockCharts

In light of the dollar’s latest weakness, gold added to last week’s gains on Monday and rose its highest level since July. Gold’s latest move higher was also a result of internal weakness in the U.S. stock market. For instance, despite an early rally attempt on Monday the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) ended up reversing its rally and closing 0.60% lower for the day. This was accompanied by a continued spike in the number of NYSE-listed securities making new 52-week lows. The above-normal level of new 52-week lows is a sign that internal weakness remains high in the equity market. What’s more, most of these new lows are interest rate-sensitive securities which reflect the spike in U.S. Treasury yields.

Shown below is the CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX). As long as this index remains above its rising 15-day moving average, the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend for bond yields is considered to be up. As long as Treasury yields are rising, the stock market will likely remain vulnerable to continued selling pressure. This in turn should support gold’s safety demand factor.

Source: BigCharts

Aside from the safe-haven factor, the yellow metal also enjoys support from the recent reversal in gold-backed ETF inflows. Holdings of the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) rose nearly 2 percent last week, according to fund flow data. This marked its largest weekly inflow in nine months after GLD witnessed outflows of more than 4 million ounces since April. This represents an important reversal of an established intermediate-term fund flow trend.

My favorite gold ETF and trading vehicle, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), confirmed an immediate-term buy signal last week as previously noted. The rules of my technical trading discipline state that a 2-day higher close above the 15-day moving average confirms a buy signal for IAU, particularly when accompanied by weakness in the dollar index. The breakout above the pivotal $11.60 trading range ceiling in IAU also sealed the deal in confirming that the bulls had taken control.

Source: BigCharts

A combination of technical and fundamental (most notably U.S. dollar weakness) factors discussed here offer the gold bulls their biggest window of opportunity to push prices higher in the coming weeks. The IAU should also benefit from continued weakness in the U.S. equity market. This will ensure that investor uncertainty remains high which should stimulate additional safety demand for gold. Moreover, IAU has spent the last two-and-a-half months bottoming and this should make it easier for the bulls to consolidate their control over the gold ETF’s immediate-term trend. I recommend that speculators currently long this gold ETF use the $11.37 level (the Aug. 23 closing low) as the initial stop-loss on an intraday basis for this trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.