Global Net Lease: Chasing Yield In The REIT Space

It's always surprising for me to see how investors become willing to take on unnecessary risk in their investments. “Location, location, location” is a well-known mantra for buying residential real estate and it applies just as much to commercial. Global Net Lease (GNL) is sending all the wrong signals on dividend sustainability, and in my opinion there are a couple of concerns that investors need to have. The non-market specific approach by management, coupled with ownership of assets in rural/suburban markets, makes me wonder how easy these leases will be to roll over at maturity. Moreover, the recent capital raise just shows how out of line the balance sheet is. When a company is borrowing at 10% and investing at 7%-8% cap rates, make no mistake there are problems. I fear that income investors, lured by the monthly payment scheme, might have gotten in over there heads on this one.

Bones Of The Business, Stress Testing A Property

As far as corporate strategy goes, Global Net Lease does not really restrict itself other than a broad mandate to buying commercial properties holding net leases. Delving deeper, the directive is toward owning “critical company operational sites and headquarters that are strategically located” (Source: September 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 7). Nothing wrong with that, and triple net leases (under which the tenant pays all ongoing expenses) have formed a foundation of what I like to see from REITs when it comes to safety.

The current portfolio is biased toward office properties and industrial/distribution assets, with Global Net Lease now owning 333 properties that total more than 25mm square feet in gross leasable area. Geographically, there is a split between the United States and Europe. While the tenant industry, asset type, and geography all vary, management puts a lot of focus on tenant credit quality and lease duration. Going forward, and disclosed through its most recently disclosed plan, management is electing to increase ownership of industrial distribution assets here in the United States in 2018, so the portfolio will begin to shift more toward the favor of those assets. 100% of assets acquired in 2018 have been in this category and have been predominantly located here in North America.

*Source: Global Net Lease, September 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 4

All looks well and good right? I think investors, when considering this investment, need to consider it from the view of a tenant. Take the recent $8mm acquisition of a property leased to DuPont Pioneer, a subsidiary of DowDuPont (DWDP) (set to be renamed Corteva Agriscience after the agriculture division spin-off slated for next year). Consider that DowDuPont is sitting on billions in cash, billions more in liquidity, and can borrow at rates well below 5%. Why would the company elect to not buy an asset and pay the equivalent of a 7.27% straight lined cap rate on a long-term lease? The company could just pay cash outright or borrow at rates substantially below the implied lease terms without blinking an eye.

Perhaps it's that the asset is located in Spencer, Iowa, population 11,000. That demographic figure has remained stagnant for nearly 40 years. Before I get into this, I do want to say that for an industrial distribution building, locations like these where property costs are cheap but the assets are located near enough to major highway routes to make ownership worthwhile do exist. Still, there are two questions any commercial real estate investor has to make before investing in these kinds of rural properties:

What value does the property have at lease expiry if the tenant does not renew? Clearly there is some risk of this not being a permanent asset for DowDuPont.

How long, and how expensive would it be, to find a replacement?

Management isn’t dumb, and I don’t want to portray that they are. But I think there's a fair argument that perhaps they do overpay on occasion, and investors – used to seeing 5%-6% cap rates in offices and apartments – just see nothing but a pot of gold given the cap rates Global Net Lease is reporting. The company’s “average GAAP cap rate” statistic, which straight lines rental income over the term of the lease, points to $589k in NOI on average from this Spencer, Iowa, property for 10.5 years. Remember that under GAAP rules, Global Net Lease already includes an estimate on any rental price increases built into these contracts based on the most recent benchmark if variable -fixed rate increases are included. So this “GAAP cap rate” statistic already includes annual price escalators that are straight lined over the lease term.

The net present value of those cash flows (using a 5% discount rate) is just about $5mm. If you assume that the company can sell the property for the exact same price at the end of the lease as it spent today (only loss of value due to 3% inflation), the internal rate of return (“IRR”) is just 3.5% with the discount rate applied, or 7.2% without it. That's nothing to write home about. Importantly, this does not factor in non-property level expenses (general and administrative (“G&A”)) or borrowing costs.

Global Net lease closed on an eight property $33mm CMBS loan with Ladder Capital with a 10-year term of 4.32% that included this property, which was pretty comparable to the $187mm raised last year for 4.37%. There's not a lot of positive spread at work here, especially given the headaches that will come with lease expires. In my opinion, if there's a “mission critical” real estate asset out there, investment grade tenants tend to buy it at these kinds of implied yields. REIT investors need to remember that a lot of the value within a owning a commercial property comes through:

Property value appreciation

Rental re-lease spreads at lease expiry

It's hard to make a case, at face value, for an investment like this if you think property values stagnate or finding a new tenant will be burdensome. In areas like Spencer, Iowa, the value of a building is mostly its replacement cost. Best case scenario is a recouping of inflation costs. Which, by the way, improves the IRR to 7.5%. Mid single digit IRRs once including G&A costs are not what anyone should be looking for when investing in commercial property.

Capital Raise Indicative Of Balance Sheet Concerns

Really, I think this is about as obvious sign of how stressed the balance sheet of this firm is. In August, Global Net lease tanked (and has continued to tank) after raising a non-insignificant chunk of capital through a secondary offering at $20.65/share. This was highly dilutive given recent acquisition trends. Global Net Lease has acquired 14 properties through August of this year for $182mm. The disclosed average GAAP capitalization rate was 7.85%. The stock that was just sold is paying out dividends at a rate of 10.3% given the offering price. That creates a drain on cash. Paying 10.3% to invest at 7.8% is not going to win any management team awards.

This is not how you make money - it's how you lose money. Yes, the weighted average interest rate is low (in the low 3% range) across the entire portfolio, which in large part is aided by dirt cheap mortgage interest rates overseas. Yes, interest coverage is currently high. But with net debt to adjusted EBITDA in the mid 7x range, lender credit is going to get harder and harder to come by, as well as avoiding potential violation on existing credit agreements by continuing to lever up. This is something that Bryan Maher of B. Riley zeroed in on the Q2 2018 conference call – ahead of this equity raise – during Q&A.

Under the Revolving Credit Facility, the company is forced to maintain several ratios, including not allowing consolidated total indebtedness exceed 60% of consolidated total asset value and restrictions on the amount of that cheap secured debt (mortgages) it can hold in relation to its asset base. As an unsecured lender, the consortium wants to make sure it can make full recovery in the unfortunate event of default. Consolidated total asset value is calculated using an applicable capitalization rate, which is defined in the credit agreement as 7.5% for office or industrial properties and 7.75% for retail. This does currently give some cushion, but coverage was getting progressively less thin given Q2 2018 results. A secondary equity offering allows the acquisition of more properties without raising debt. It's free cash flow negative but is still a strong positive for these asset-based covenants. If investors want reasons for the secondary offering, they need look no further than the Revolving Credit Facility.

Takeaway

Thus far this year, coverage of the dividend (as measured by funds from operations) is barely there. Global Net Lease has absolutely zero in the way of retained cash flows to right size its balance sheet or fund acquisitions. Given the questionable nature of the assets in play, the company looks to be chasing yield to prop up returns. I think investors are underestimating the risks being built here upon lease expiry and are not discounting the pressures present on the capital structure – something readily apparent given the equity raise. One of the highest yielding REITs trades there for a reason, and there's much better risk/reward present in other areas of the market. As a fellow Seeking Alpha author has stated, this truly does look like a “sucker yield.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.