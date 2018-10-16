Suzano's Merger With Fibria: From Paper To Reality

Suzano's merger with Fibria announced back in March was cleared by Brazil's antitrust agency on October 11. This is a major step towards closing (expected by 4Q18 or 1Q19).

Approved in Brazil

Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY), Brazil’s leading pulp & paper company, announced on Thursday October 11 that CADE, Brazil’s antitrust agency, approved without restrictions its merger with Fibria (FBR). This is a cash and stock deal worth R$36 bn (~US$11 bn) that could potentially create Brazil’s biggest agribusiness company. The announcement was made at night during aftermarket hours on the eve of Nossa Senhora Aparecida holiday in Brazil. On Friday, with Brazil’s stock exchange closed, the companies’ ADRs were traded at the NYSE (Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY) +1.43%; Fibria (FBR) +0.16%). This merger has long been speculated by investors in Brazil and now is close to finally coming to fruition or, as marketed by the companies, to go “from dream to paper, from paper to reality”. The closing, expected by 4Q18 or at latest 1Q19, is still subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent, which is typical in M&A transactions, and approval by the EU’s European Commission, who reportedly started analyzing the transaction on October 9. CADE’s green light greatly mitigates risks associated with the deal falling through, either entirely or having to be subject to restrictions. Once the deal is closed, Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY) will become Brazil's largest agribusiness company and will be quite appealing for investors interested in commodities.

The deal: what's done and what comes next?

Fibria (FBR)’s controlling shareholders, Votorantim and BNDES (Brazil’s development Bank), announced on March 16 that they had accepted Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY)’s offer. Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY) shares reacted positively.

While Fibria (FBR) shares plummeted.

Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY)'s underpriced offer came after a bidding war with Paper Excellence, a global private company controlled by the Widjaja family from Indonesia. Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY)’s rival made an all-cash bid of ~R$40 bn that lacked guarantees other than a US$1.2 bn break-up fee. Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY)’s cash and stock offer of ~R$36 bn, on the other hand, had R$9.2 bn of debt financing. The deal was then approved by shareholders on September 14 and, now, with CADE’s approval on October 11, it is nearly complete.

On closing, Fibria (FBR) will be transformed into a wholly owned subsidiary of Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY) following a corporate reorganization that will modify the base shareholders' equity after transferring shares into a shell company called EUCALIPTO HOLDING, which will then be incorporated in Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY). All Fibria (FBR) shareholders will receive i.) Cash: ~R$29 bn (R$ 52.50 per share, adjusted by the CDI index - Brazil’s base interest rate - from March 15 to closing (this is customary in Brazil M&A deals); and ii.) Stock: 255 million new common shares issued by Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY) (0.4611 Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY) common stock for every 1 stock of Fibria (FBR)). Then, Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY) will list Level III ADRs on the NYSE, keeping only one class of shares with 100% tag along rights, and will have free float of over 50%. Holders of Fibria (FBR) ADRs will be entitled to receive Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY) ADRs.

No more Merger Arbitrage

With assets in Brazil and worldwide, the merger of Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY) and Fibria (FBR) required antitrust authorities in many countries to evaluate market concentration resulting from such a combination. The merger was approved in the USA (June 1), China (August 31), Turkey (September 6) and, now, Brazil (October 11). It still requires approval by the EU’s European Commission but getting approval in Brazil where the bulk of the companies’ assets and operations are located represents a significant step towards completion of the deal, easing the concerns of analysts who were expecting an approval with restrictions.

Many investors saw considerable risk in the deal falling through so they split their investments between Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY) and Fibria (FBR) stock. Basically, Fibria (FBR) shares were priced according to the SPA terms that valued them as R$52.50 per share cash payment plus CDI index from the announcement date to the expected closing date, adjusted to the probability of effectively closing the deal. Also, if the antitrust authority were to require restrictions such as regulators forcing the sale of more than 1.1 mn tonnes of capacity, Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY) could use an escape clause to call off the deal for a R$750 MM fee.

On paper, Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY) looks good

Brazilian companies have been very competitive in the global pulp & paper industry, with ready access to one of the world's highest-yielding eucalyptus trees. Now, this major transformative deal makes Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY) bigger and better in the pulp & paper industry. The fact that the deal was approved without restrictions confirms that Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY) gets to grow immediately to ~37,000 employees and 11 industrial units. The company will be able to produce 11 mn tons of pulp and 1.4 mn tons of paper. According to consultancy firm Poyry, Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY) will have ~17% share of the global pulp market, leading production with annual capacity of 11 mn tonnes, more than double the 5 mn tonnes of capacity by International Paper (NYSE:IP), the world's second-largest producer. Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY) will be well-positioned in a highly fragmented pulp industry.

Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY)'s CEO, Walter Schalka, reported ~US$2.5 bn – 3 bn value to be captured in potential synergies in areas such as forestry, logistics and procurement. Perhaps the biggest gain will come from Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY)'s improved pricing power.

The challenge: deleverage a big company in a cyclical market

Since Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY) is financing a great portion of such a big M&A deal, the main concern is tied to the leverage resulting from deal. The company's management plans to deleverage as fast as possible, from ND/EBITDA of 3.5x to something in between 2x and 3x. There is also some execution risk in the integration of both companies which could result in Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY) capturing less value in potential synergies.

Opportunities for investors: Brazil's weakening currency

Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY) is one of a few Brazilian exporters whose stock investors like to trade when they want to play a weakening local currency against a strong dollar. This is because exporters clearly benefit the most in these situations given that their sales contracts are dollar-denominated while most of their costs are in local currency. Recently, Brazil's currency has weakened significantly.

It has been volatile but there have been some clear secular upward movements. This is mostly due to Brazil's fiscal fragility during a period of high political instability (coupled with exogenous factors that have strengthened the dollar recently against emerging markets' currencies). Pulp & paper is one of Brazil's most competitive exports and Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY) has been a great pick for Brazilian investors seeking some protection from the weakening currency. Now, with the Fibria (FBR) merger, if the company overcomes the challenge of reducing indebtedness, Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY) might become even more appealing.

