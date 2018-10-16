Anaplan IPO: Fairly Valued Amid Tech Downturn

Anaplan is now trading at roughly 10.0x forward revenues, which puts it roughly in line with the valuation at which competitor Adaptive Insights was scooped up by Workday.

In spite of the harrowing correction in technology stocks (the NASDAQ is only a couple points away from being 10% down from August highs, which would mark a bona fide technical "correction"), enterprise software company Anaplan (PLAN) executed an immensely successful IPO, with its ~40% Day 1 "pop" roughly in line with the performance seen in other SaaS IPOs this year. The success of this IPO speaks volumes about Anaplan's appeal to investors. For the past several weeks, technology IPOs, especially those that recently went public in 2018, have slid an egregious amount. Even the year's stalwarts, like DocuSign (DOCU) and Dropbox (DBX), remain more than 20% off recent highs.

Anaplan, however, barreled ahead despite market turmoil. Recall that the company's original pricing range target for the IPO was $13-$15. Shortly before the IPO, Anaplan upped that range of $15-$17 and, ultimately, priced at the very top end of that range. The stock rose even further on its first day of trading in the ~$24 range, where the stock is still trading now:

I'm an avid proponent of the Anaplan IPO, as I noted in a prior article. The company's software is a rather unique offering that fits neatly into a company's ERP stack. And unlike many other categories within enterprise software, Anaplan's enterprise planning tools (which the company has dubbed "Connected Planning" when referring to its own products, though the space can be more broadly defined as business planning), Anaplan has relatively few competitors - unlike more popular SaaS categories such as HCM or accounting software.

Anaplan's closest competitor, in fact, was neatly swooped up by Workday (NYSE:WDAY) on the eve of its IPO for ~11x forward revenues, a rather rich valuation multiple that speaks volumes about the value of software tools in this space. However, at its current price around $24 per share, Anaplan's valuation has reached a similar multiple (we'll go into the valuation in more detail shortly). This gives me pause from being too bullish on the stock, especially in the face of declining tech shares.

There's no doubt that Anaplan is a fantastic business that checks off all the boxes of a strong SaaS investment - recurring revenues, high gross margins, large TAM with plenty of expansion opportunities, and great unit economics that can lead to tremendous future profitability. But we also can't ignore the current investment climate surrounding technology stocks. Many 2018 software IPOs that up until very recently were strong performers have dipped below double-digit revenue multiples. The signs of a sustained sector rotation are clear - away from technology and into lower-valued stocks. In the face of a possible valuation multiple compression in the sector, I'd say Anaplan is fairly valued at present and is at best a hold. In my prior article, before the brunt of the tech crash occurred, I had pinned a price target of $26 on Anaplan, representing 11x EV/FTM revenues. With not much room for error to that price target, I'm more inclined to stay on the sidelines. Investors should keep a very close eye on this stock should the NASDAQ volatility send shares of Anaplan below $20, but there's no need to rush into buying this stock now.

Final IPO details

Anaplan priced its IPO at $17, at the top end of a pricing range of $15-$17, which was revised from an original range of $13-$15

The company sold 15.5 million shares in its IPO, indicating an IPO size of $263.5 million

Every share offered in the IPO is a new issuance. In addition to the 15.5 million shares directly offered in the IPO, the company also closed a concurrent private placement of 1.18 million shares to Premji Invest at the same price of $17/share, or another $20 million

Anaplan expects net proceeds from both the IPO and the private placement to be $260.3 million, net of investment banking and legal fees

Intended use of proceeds from the IPO are rather vague, with the company listing primarily "general corporate purposes" and "working capital"

Post-IPO, the company has 121.644 million shares outstanding, indicating that Anaplan sold 14% of the company across the IPO and private placement

Unlike most technology companies, Anaplan employs a single-class stock structure with equal voting and ownership rights across all holders

A typical 15% greenshoe option is still open, leaving the possibility of selling an additional 2.325 million shares and raising another ~$40 million

Insiders are also subject to a standard 180-day lockup period, expiring in mid-April

Note also the list of large individual holders post-IPO:

Figure 1. Anaplan major holders Source: Anaplan finalized prospectus

Frank Calderoni, Anaplan's CEO, owns just ~3% of the company post-IPO - though Calderoni is not a founder, having joined Anaplan as CEO less than two years ago (he left the CFO post at Red Hat (RHT) to do so).

The largest institutional holders are Shasta Ventures and Granite Ventures, which each own slightly over 10% each. Granite Ventures, Meritech Capital Partners, and Coatue Private Fund own approximately 7% each as well.

Post-IPO valuation update

With shares currently trading at $24 per share, and with 121.644 million shares outstanding, Anaplan now has a market cap of $2.96 billion. We can also factor in Anaplan's pro forma balance sheet, which takes into account the net cash raised in the IPO and shows a net cash position of $347.2 million:

Figure 2. Anaplan pro forma balance sheet Source: Anaplan finalized prospectus

This yields an enterprise value of $2.61 billion for Anaplan. Here's how that stacks up to the company's financials:

Figure 3. Anaplan financials Source: Anaplan finalized prospectus

As I noted previously, Anaplan has accelerated its pace of growth in the first half of FY18 to 41% y/y, one point faster than its full-year FY17 growth rate of 40% y/y.

Let's be conservative and bake in some deceleration into Anaplan's future revenues. If we apply a 30% y/y growth rate over the next four quarters against the company's LTM revenues of $199.9 million, we arrive at a revenue estimate of $259.9 million. This puts Anaplan's current valuation at 10.0x EV/FTM revenues.

We can apply some flex on that growth number. Here's what the following growth assumptions would yield in terms of revenue forecast and valuation:

35% y/y: $269.9 million in revenues and valuation of 9.7x EV/FTM revenues

40% y/y (flat to last year's FY17 growth rate): $279.9 million in revenues and valuation of 9.4x EV/FTM revenues

45% y/y (extremely aggressive case): $289.9 million in revenues and valuation of 9.0x EV/FTM revenues

Essentially, the company is now trading in a range between 9 and 10x forward revenues. This isn't terribly expensive - after all, Workday paid 11x forward revenues for Adaptive Insights (ADIN). Other SaaS companies in the ~0% y/y growth range are also trading at similar multiples:

HUBS EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Note, however, that valuations for this comp set have compressed by ~10-15% (on a revenue multiple basis) since early October. Further multiple compression could occur, if pessimism on tech stocks persists. Thus, the margin of safety on Anaplan is very slim. Regardless of this company's many fundamental strengths, I wouldn't feel perfectly comfortable investing in Anaplan at a 9-10x forward revenue valuation when peers are already hovering so closely to that valuation.

How should investors react?

Anaplan is a great stock to put on a near-term watch list. It's got a proven product in an attractive space, and the company is both growing at a tremendous rate and making progress toward breakeven profits. I'm not taking any action on the stock, however, until it dips below $20 (this "buy" point is at approximately 7.3x forward revenues). Recent volatility in the SaaS space prevents me from being too bullish on Anaplan, though I'm happy to bite if the pullback brings us a better price.

