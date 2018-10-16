StoneCo Finalizes Proposed Terms For $1 Billion U.S. IPO

I like STNE's prospects and if the stock trades on the open market near the proposed range of $21 - $23 per share, I'll be an interested buyer.

Although Brazil's economy has fluctuated in recent years, the involvement of top-tier underwriters and Berkshire Hathaway as an investor lends credibility to the IPO.

The firm is a merchant payment processor in Brazil.

StoneCo and selling shareholders aim to raise over $1 billion in a U.S. IPO of Class A shares.

Quick Take

StoneCo (STNE) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides financial technology payment processing services to merchants in Brazil.

STNE has an accelerating growth trajectory, large market opportunity with Brazilian SMBs, the involvement of Berkshire Hathaway, and top-tier IPO underwriters Goldman Sachs and others.

Company & Technology

Sao Paulo, Brazil-based StoneCo was founded in 2013 to provide merchants and integrated partners with the ability to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil.

Management is headed by Chairman André Street, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously the founder of Pagafacil.com, an Internet payments company in Brazil.

StoneCo has developed an end-to-end cloud-based technology platform connect, get paid and grow their businesses while meeting the complex and rapidly changing demands of omnichannel commerce. The platform also helps them to overcome long-standing inefficiencies within the Brazilian payments market.

The company has also developed Stone Hubs, which are local operations close to their clients that include an integrated team of sales, service, and operations support staff to reach SMBs locally, efficiently, and to build stronger relationships with them. This is similar in approach to direct competitor PagSeguro (PAGS).

Customer Acquisition

As of June 30, 2018, StoneCo had nearly 180 operational Stone Hubs across Brazil and 95 integrated partners, such as PSPs (Payment Service Providers), marketplaces, and ISVs (Integrated Software Vendors).

The company expects to continue to launch new hubs to increase its coverage and penetration of various sub markets.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been rising slightly over time as the table below indicates:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 1H 2018 12.8% 2017 12.0% 2-16 11.3%

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

The firm currently counts approximately 200,000 merchants as customers and is focused on marketing its payment processing services to the remaining 8.8 million small- and medium-sized businesses in Brazil.

Due to its greater focus on smaller merchants, STNE has been able to increase the percentage take rate as the leverage by large merchants has been reduced, shown in the table below:

(Source: StoneCo F-1/A)

Market & Competition

Brazil represents the largest ecommerce market in Latin America, according to a 2016 report by PFSweb.

The report estimated that Brazil’s ecommerce market would grow by 40% between 2016 and 2018, exceeding $27 billion in sales. Up to 47 million people were forecasted to shop online by 2018.

According to a 2016 review by Export.gov, Brazil’s ‘ecommerce segment ended 2016 with US$13.4 billion (R$43b using a R$3.21 exchange rate) in earnings, an increase of 7.4 percent compared to 2015.’

Despite Brazil’s economic troubles in recent years, the report highlighted a 12 percent growth rate, with 48 million out of Brazil’s 122 million Internet users (39.3%) making at least one online purchase in 2016.

The rise of cheaper smartphones is believed to be the main driver of this growth since they allow a much larger segment of the population to research, compare and purchase items in an efficient and convenient manner.

It is this population increase that forms the demand side of StoneCo’s ecommerce ecosystem.

Major competitors that provide online payment processing services include:

Cielo (OTCPK:CIOXY)

Redecard (ITUB)

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (BSBR)

PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

First Data Corporation (FDC)

Global Payments – Serviços de Pagamentos (GPN)

Financial Performance

STNE’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply increased topline revenue, at an accelerating rate

Growing gross profit

Increased gross margin

Fluctuating cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: STNE F-1/A)

Total Revenue

Through Q2 2018: $164.9 million, 91.3% increase vs. prior

2017: $198.8 million, 73.9% increase

2016: $114.3 million

Gross Profit

Through Q2 2018: $128.3 million

2017: $140.7 million

2016: $79.7 million

Gross Margin

Through Q2 2018: 77.8%

2017: 70.1%

2016: 69.7%

Cash Flow from Operations

Through Q2 2018: ($97.0 million) cash used in operations

2017: ($333.5 million) cash used in operations

2016: ($128.2 million) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $91.3 million in cash and $1.6 billion in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was negative ($120.9 million).

IPO Details

STNE and selling shareholders intend to raise $1.05 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 47.7 million of its Class A shares at a midpoint price of $22.00 per share.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share, and Class B shareholders will be entitled to ten (10) votes per share.

Multiple shares of stock are a way for management or existing shareholders to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of shares into its index.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) has indicated an interest to purchase up to 13.7 million shares at the IPO price. Madrone Opportunity Fund wants to purchase up to 2.4 million shares as well.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $5.8 billion.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include funding future opportunistic mergers, acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses, products or technologies, maintaining liquidity, and funding our working capital solutions offering. We will have broad discretion in allocating the net proceeds from this offering.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Itau BBA, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, and BTG Pactual.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics for the firm:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $5,897,371,964 Enterprise Value $5,806,071,964 Price/Sales 21.25 EV / Revenue 20.92 EV / EBITDA 206.64 Earnings Per Share $0.06 Total Debt To Equity 8.60 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 17.80% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $22.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$440,440,260

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

As a reference, STNE’s clearest public comparable would be PagSeguro (PAGS); below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric PagSeguro (PAGS) StoneCo (STNE) Variance Price/Sales 17.15 21.25 23.9% EV / Revenue 14.27 20.92 46.6% EV / EBITDA -159.99 206.64 -229.2% Earnings Per Share $0.66 $0.06 -91.6%

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

Concluding Thoughts

StoneCo is a rapidly growing firm focused on the Brazilian market.

Management has done well to grow operations despite a difficult Brazilian economic andn political environment in recent years.

Topline revenue growth has been accelerating, along with other important financial metrics.

However, the competition isn't standing still. Direct competitor PagSeguro is also growing revenue quickly using the same basic business model of pursuing SMB merchants through a localized approach.

PAGS went public earlier in 2018 but the volatile stock has performed poorly, with it now trading at about the same price as the IPO.

Berkshire Hathaway is interested in the IPO, and brings a certain cachet, especially since the renowned investment firm has previously invested in the Brazilian market.

The IPO has top-tier underwriters, but isn't cheap when compared to PAGS.

Still, STNE's prospects are enticing and the proposed price range of $21.00 - $23.00 for the is not unreasonable.

I'm an interested buyer if the IPO trades on the open market in that range.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 25, 2018.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes: Commentary

Underwriter data

Opinion on the IPO Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.