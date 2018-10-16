Finally! BCE In Buy Territory

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) is my largest holding in my retirement portfolio. I hold it, along with all other equities, based on the Dividend Growth Investment strategy. My strategy is to hold 20 North American publicly traded dividend champions each having a cap of 5% of the portfolio value. I generally buy and hold for the long term. I will sell a portion of an equity if it increases in value to substantially exceed my 5% cap. I usually sell a portion when the company increases in value enough to equal or exceed 7% of portfolio value or more. This strategy has worked well for me over the last 10 years since I began self directing my portfolio.

One of the few technical indicators I watch closely is the Relative Strength Indicator. When a holding becomes top weighted, and the RSI exceeds 70, I usually sell sufficient shares to reduce the holding below 5% of portfolio.

I have noted that BCE has been dropping in value over the past year. Although I have no intention of increasing or decreasing my position in BCE, I felt it prudent to review the company to ensure my investment rationales surrounding the company were still valid. I have not looked in depth at this blue chip for some time except to confirm dividend growth and dividend coverage. I would appreciate any input on BCE that readers would be inclined to respond with. All amounts below are in Canadian dollars unless stated to the contrary.

BCE Inc. (BCE – TSX) is a Canadian telecommunications company providing services throughout Canada. They are the largest of the Canadian telcos. Their CEO, George Cope, has led this company since July 2008. His direction for the company has been focused on building out the wireless portion of the business: The wireless guy: How BCE's George Cope cut the cord at Bell.

BCE provides residential communication services along with a national wireless service. The company also provides a range of business communications services across Canada. The company also has a media component including radio and television networks. Sports and entertainment institutions are also controlled by BCE: Bell Canada Enterprises :: Information About BCE Communication Company.

Is today a good time to invest in BCE Inc.? They are trading very close to their 52-week low, closing on Oct. 15, 2018 at C$51.43. The TTM P/E is 16.9 on earnings per share of C$3.01.

Chart by Google Finance

Two other major telecommunications companies make up the Canadian oligopoly in this sector. They are Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (RCI.B - TSX) and TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) (T - TSX). Bell, Rogers, and TELUS collectively serve about 90% of the wireless market. There are other regional players in Canada such as Videotron in the province of Quebec, but none to the national scope of these three companies. Rogers is the major competitor to BCE. The chart below gives an indication of Rogers' performance as to how it relates to BCE in the last twelve months.

Chart by Google Finance

The sector is trending down, with BCE losing more ground than Rogers over the last year. Of interest, I note BCE has a slight increase in their revenues in the last 12 months when compared to their last reported fiscal year-end. Analysts' expectations are that the revenues estimated for FY18 will be slightly above the last twelve months reported income. BCE has also grown the dividend between 4 and 6 percent in the last 5 years and is expected to continue on with this pattern in the foreseeable future.

The company has strong improvement on their presence in the marketplace by the installation of Fiber to the Home (FTTH) networks in many of their major markets. This will improve speed and reliability to their telecommunication services, and with the Internet of Things (IoT) being the way of the future, this will put BCE well above the offerings of their competitors. Wireline data growth will also be driven by internet protocol TV (IPTV) (BCE remains optimistic about internet, wireless strategy amid wilting share price).

BCE is also increasing its subscriber base as noted in the chart below. A 4.6% YOY increase in wireless subscribers is definitely an improvement to crow about. It is, however, muted by the legacy loss of local hard line telephone subscribers. That of course is not a surprise in the global outlook of the market. I myself, have not had a personal landline for 5 years.

Chart by BCE Inc.

The company has challenges with their legacy wireline business no different than most North American telecoms. The company’s wireline business has been flat over the last few quarters and has the possibility to drag on the profits of the company. The losses by wireline, however, seem to be offset, at least in the future, by the gains in wireless revenues.

Another concern, given the debt carried by the company, is the prospect of an increasing interest rate environment which may weaken BCE’s expectation of free cash flow increases.

Pundits expect the Bank of Canada to increase interest rates to 2% by the end of 2019, and to 2.25% by 2020. This will have a negative impact on BCE. Their long-term debt in the trailing twelve months was C$19,347,000,000. The current portion of the long-term debt for the most recent quarter was C$5,732,000,000. The Debt-to-Equity is reported at 1.18 (as of June 2018). Even a 1% increase in the cost to borrow will have a significant impact on the financial position of the company.

Opportunities abound for the company with the Internet of Things driving data demand along with the FTTH infrastructure the company is actively installing through major markets now. FTTH now passes by more than 3,700,000 homes and their build out is more than 40% complete.

A threat to the business of BCE is the Government of Canada having concerns with respect to the oligopoly on telecommunications in Canada. The Feds have tried numerous tactics to assist smaller competitors to spread a national footprint or to attract large international players to compete in the sector in hopes to competitively reduce costs of wireless communications in Canada.

CONCLUSIONS:

BCE Inc. has raised its dividend on average by ~5.1% per year over the last 10 years. In the last 3 years, the average increase in the dividend is ~4.8% and in the last year, ~5.3%. The business environment, even in a rising interest rate situation, is offset by the strengths and opportunities available to BCE. Certainly this is a company that will be held in my dividend growth portfolio for the future as the dividend payout is safe. Even with no increase in valuation, this dividend stalwart is a must have in any Canadian dividend growth portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.