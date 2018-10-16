Neon Therapeutics Is An Emerging Player In Personalized Immunotherapy With Catalysts Ahead

Investors should keep their eyes open for upcoming catalysts over the next month in regards to Neon's NT-001 and NEO-STIM as well as further catalysts in 1H2019.

Neon Therapeutics (NTGN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics leveraging neoantigen biology to treat cancers. While still being early in its research and clinical trials, Neon is offering a treatment approach that could offer benefits over checkpoint inhibitors such as Opdivo and Keytruda, which are currently bringing in billions of dollars every year. The company offers an attractive combination of large-cap biotech partners, a strong balance sheet as well as upcoming catalysts, which could send the stock higher.

Company Description

Neon Therapeutics, in its own words, is a leader in the field of neoantigen-targeted therapies, dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by directing the immune system towards neoantigens. The company was founded in 2013 by a group of scientists including Dr. James P. Allison, who is recognized as the first person to isolate the T-cell antigen receptor complex protein. The discovery led to a revolution in cancer immunotherapy by building the scientific foundation for treatments such as Opdivo marketed by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and also led to Dr. Allison recently receiving the Nobel Prize. Neon is led by CEO Hugh O'Dowd, who joined the company in 2016 from Novartis (NYSE:NVS).

Before going public, Neon raised over USD 161mn in funding from investors including Third Rock Ventures, Access Industries, and Wellington Management. Wellington remains the largest owner with a stake of 8.43%, followed by Fidelity with 8.08% and a number of smaller funds with stakes of 3.5% and below. As of the IPO, all executive officers and directors as a group together owned over 5% of outstanding shares, and CEO Hugh and CFO Baha have since then further slightly increased their holdings by a total of USD 150,000, which is not significant but still a favorable sign.

The company went public in late June earlier this year, selling 6.25mn shares at USD 16.00 per share. However, the company's stock has since then lost almost half of its value, lately trading around USD 9 per share. This is below its all-time low of USD 6.78 on September 24, but also below the recent peak of USD 11.55 after Neon rallied upon the aforementioned news of its founder Dr. Allison receiving the Nobel Prize:

Source: Yahoo Finance (as of October 12, 2018).

Scientific Approach

Before we dive deeper into Neon's pipeline, let us first take a look at Neon's scientific approach. Cancer treatment, which most recently consisted of radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and hormone therapy, all aiming to remove or kill cancer cells, were changed by the pioneering work of the aforementioned Dr. Allison. His research focused on an area of immunotherapy known as checkpoint inhibitors, or more precisely, research around T cells. T cells are part of the immune system and are regulated by so-called checkpoint proteins that can turn their immune response on or off. Some cancer cells, however, have the ability to produce proteins switching off the T cells, thus keeping them from recognizing and killing cancer cells. The aforementioned checkpoint inhibitors are drugs that keep proteins on cancer cells from deactivating the T cells, thus retaining their ability to find and destroy the cancer cells. However, while checkpoint inhibitors have demonstrated potential in certain settings, e.g. those with high mutational load such as melanoma and lung cancer (as visible by Bristol Myers-Squibb's Opdivo and Yervoy sales of almost USD 2bn in Q1 2018 alone), they do not work as well in tumors with lower mutational burden, or might not show any response in some patients.

Neon is following a different approach: Its treatments are targeting so-called neoantigens, which are peptides (fragments of proteins) found only on the surface of cancer cells that can be recognized by the immune system as foreign. The treatments, so-called neoantigen-targeted therapies, seek to direct the immune system towards neoantigen targets by enhancing the immune system's existing response as well as by generating new immune responses. According to Neon, this approach offers a number of benefits over antigens, including exclusive specificity to the tumor and broad applicability across cancer types with both high and low tumor mutational burden.

One particularly promising approach followed by Neon is personal neoantigen vaccination: In an article published by the founders of Neon Therapeutics in Nature in 2017, the scientists described the feasibility, safety, and immunogenicity of a vaccine targeting up to 20 predicted personal tumor antigens. Results were highly promising: Out of six vaccinated patients, four had no recurrence at 25 months after vaccination, while two with recurrent disease were subsequently treated with anti-PD-1 (anti-programmed cell death-1) therapy and experienced complete tumor regression.

Pipeline

Neon is currently working on two clinical indications - NT-001 and NT-002, which both fall under the umbrella of Neon's NEO-PV-01 personal neoantigen vaccines. Additionally, the company is developing NEO-PTC-01, a personal neoantigen T cell therapy, and NEO-SV-01, a breast neoantigen vaccine, which I will also briefly address in the following section.

Source: Neon Therapeutics.

NT-001 is currently being observed in a Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma, smoking-associated non-small cell lung cancer or bladder cancer. In the trial, patients receive Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo for until disease progression, paired with 12 weeks of treatment with Neon's NT-001:

Source: Neon Therapeutics Corporate Presentation.

Neon enrolled its first patient in November 2016, and as of March 1 has enrolled a total of 31 patients (15 melanoma patients, 9 NSCLC patients, and 7 bladder cancer patients). While a wider set of data is not yet available, the company has published some of its key observations: First, it has noted measurable immune response by vaccine peptides ranging from around 40% in NSCLC to almost 80% in bladder cancer patients. Second, it has noted that in five out of eight tested patients, it was able to observe so-called epitope spread, meaning that tumors destroyed by T cells released new neoantigens, which were taken up by dendritic cells (messenger cells that recognize neoantigen cell material and induce an immune response), thus leading to a further response against tumors representing those neoantigens by the patient's T cells. Third, Neon was able to demonstrate either stable disease or a partial response in a number of patients in which Opdivo by itself either demonstrated a comparably weaker or no clinical response.

Neon's NT-002 clinical trial is following a similar approach, as it evaluates NEO-PV-01 in combination with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda along with chemotherapy in patients with metastatic NSCLC. The company treated its first patient earlier this year in May 2018, with 52-week data expected in the second half of 2019. However, I would not find it unlikely for Neon to present preliminary data either later this year or early next year, as the company has done for NT-001.

Neon's NT-003, which is still in the preclinical stage but planned to be advanced to a trial in the course of this year, is being developed together with private biotech company Apexigen. The companies announced in July 2017 that they would collaborate on a trial which plans to evaluate Neon's NEO-PV-01 together with Apexigen's CD40 agonist antibody APX005M for the treatment of patients with metastatic melanoma. CD40 is shown to stimulate the anti-tumor immune response in the tumor microenvironment through activation of antigen-presenting cells of the immune system, meaning that it could potentially enhance the effect of Neon's neoantigen vaccine platform and thus lead to a sustained response. However, given that no trial has yet been initiated, actual results should not be expected before later next year.

Finally, I also want to address Neon's other two platforms, NEO-PTC-01 and NEO-SV-01. While they are both still pre-clinical, I think they could have an enormous impact by not only providing a more targeted approach to immunotherapy than other treatments such as CAR-T but also make up for this lack of apparent scale by finding neoantigens that are prevalent across a larger number of patients.

NEO-PTC-01 is Neon's personal neoantigen T cell therapy, which addresses a number of problems associated with similar therapies such as CAR-T (limited to B cell cancers, high toxicity and limited on a single target), TCR-based cell therapies (on-target, off-tumor toxicity and limited to a single target) and tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies (reliance on relevant T cells, T cell exhaustion and unknown longevity). Neon's platform finds patient-specific neoantigens and modifies the patient's T cells to attack specifically those neoantigens, allowing for a potentially more "personalized" approach to immunotherapy than existing CAR-T therapies, which target a protein specific to certain cancer cells. While such a more personalized approach is obviously more difficult to scale than existing CAR-T therapies, it could potentially offer a number of benefits: Patients treated with Novartis' Kymriah, for example, see the side effect of the CAR-T therapy also attacking regular B-cells that produce antibodies, thus resulting in a potentially increased risk of infections for a prolonged period of time after the treatment. As Neon's approach only targets neoantigens specific to the mutated cells, I could see a reduction in this risk with Neon's treatment relative to regular CAR-T approaches, which of course would have to be proven in further trials first.

NEO-SV-01 follows the same aforementioned neoantigen-based approach. However, in this case, Neon is targeting select tumor neoantigens shared across patient populations and tumor types. Its first clinical indication is planned to be a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of breast cancer in patients that are ER-positive, meaning that they grow in response to the estrogen hormone. Breast cancer, in particular in ER-positive patients, offers a higher rate of recurrence, making the vaccine-based approach potentially more attractive. However, the even larger potential lays in Neon's associated Recon Bioinformatics Engine, which is applied to genomic datasets with the goal of discovering multiple targets across certain patient populations within major tumor types, meaning that the company is attempting to finding recurrent neoantigens across various patients which could increase scalability of its approach in certain indications.

Assessing The Opportunity

As you might've taken from the aforementioned section, I see significant potential in Neon's platform: If its neoantigen-based approach can offer similar efficacy as existing checkpoint inhibitor treatments while potentially offering reduced side effects due to the specificity to neoantigens, it truly could be a leading player in personalized immunotherapy. While Neon's market share might remain at a smaller scale in certain indications where conventional treatments offer higher success rates, it could still become a universal but efficient "last resort" approach tailored to a patient's individual neoantigens. Nonetheless, by using its data-driven approach, Neon might also be able to unveil larger indications (such as breast cancer) where a large number of patients have similar neoantigens present.

However, this is obviously a long-term view with a five to ten-year time horizon. Until this broader scale reached, Neon's treatments, once/if approved, could significantly benefit from the way it is conducting its current clinical trials, in which it is combining its treatment with Keytruda and Opdivo. Over the last twelve months, the two treatments brought in approx. USD 5.5bn and USD 5.7bn respectively in revenues. At price points of around USD 155,000 per treatment, it would mean that about 70,000 patients per year receive the treatment. To then assess Neon's potential revenues, I think it is helpful to see potential sales as a function of how many patients receive the neoantigen therapy together with Keytruda or Opdivo, multiplied by the potential price it can achieve:

Source: Personal Research.

For the number of treatments, I would rather underestimate the number of treatments, given that a) Opdivo and Keytruda are already successful in many patients on its own, b) Neon is currently only targeting a subset of indications that the two drugs can treat, and c) the personalized nature of the treatment. The range of 5,000 to 35,000 treatments per year would imply a share relative to Opdivo and Keytruda of around 8% to 50%, where I would find a lower figure more likely. In terms of pricing, I would assume pricing close to that of Keytruda and Opdivo (at about USD 150,000 p.a.), especially given the more personalized nature of the treatment. Thus, we would end up at a potential revenue range for Neon ranging from USD 150mn at the lower end up to USD 5.25bn at the upper end. If either trial is successful, I would not find it unlikely for revenues to end up somewhere in the upper middle to upper right quadrant (around USD 500mn per year).

However, as mentioned before, overall potential for Neon could be even more significant as it advances its therapy to a stand-alone product, targeted at broad indications such as breast cancer or other parts of immunotherapy.

Financials

Let's take a look at Neon's most recent Q2 figures:

Source: Neon Therapeutics (as of June 30, 2018)

As of June 30, Neon had cash and cash equivalents of about USD 130.8mn, as well as marketable securities of USD 7.8mn. Given the absence of debt, Neon's net cash (or liquidation value) stands at about USD 138.6mn, or about 50% of its current market capitalization. For a clinical-stage biotechnology company with no revenues, I deem such a strong cash balance as highly favorable.

Let's continue to the company's income statement:

Source: Neon Therapeutics (as of June 30, 2018)

In the first six months of 2018, Catalyst spent about USD 28.0mn on R&D and USD 7.9mn on G&A, bringing expenses to a total of USD 35.9mn. Actual cash burn stands slightly lower at about USD 29.5mn, as the above figures included non-cash expenses such as USD 3.1mn in stock-based compensation. Assuming that expenses remain constant, Neon Therapeutics would thus see cash burn of about USD 60mn for the entire year. Unless cash burn increases significantly, I would expect the company's cash reserves to be sufficient beyond 2019 and into early 2020. Neon's management supports this view, stating that its cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into at least the first quarter of 2020.

Catalyst Events: An Eventful Month Ahead Of Us

As with my other articles, I favor biotech companies that offer long-term potential, bundled with a strong balance sheet and most importantly, upcoming catalysts. In the case of Neon, we have a data update for its NT-001 trial coming up shortly: The company has announced recently that it will present updated data for its Phase 1b clinical trial of NEO-PV-01 in metastatic setting at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) taking place from October 19 to October 23 in Munich. Despite the early stage of the trial (focused both on safety and early efficacy), efficacy in either a wider set of patients or strong efficacy in a smaller subset of patients would be a strong early proof of concept for its scientific approach.

Shortly after in early November, Neon will present potentially a broader set of results on NEO-PV-01 at the Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting taking place from November 9-11 in Washington D.C. However, it is also planning to present on its NEO-STIM treatment, which as mentioned above is its neoantigen-based alternative to treatments such as CAR-T. While still early (as no clinical trial has yet been launched), positive data here, for example in animal models, could build a good foundation for a future clinical trial, which it plans to launch in Europe in the first half of 2019.

As milestones that are slightly further in the future, Neon has stated that they plan on presenting 52-week data for both NT-001 and NT-002 in the first half of 2019, as well as launch a trial for NT-003 in the second half of 2018. Finally, for NEO-SV-01 (the breast cancer vaccine), Neon is planning an IND application in the first half of 2019.

Risks and Concerns

Neon bears the usual risks associated with a clinical-stage biotechnology company, including the large amounts of cash required for research and drug trials in the absence of revenues, risks around pipeline development, and competition from other biotechnology companies. Even though the data that Neon so far has published is promising, it is obviously still very early and unproven - especially as it is setting a precedent in its field of neoantigen therapies, where no other company so far has made substantial progress.

In addition, as mentioned above, Neon's approach of targeting individual neoantigens specific to patients and their tumors might require significant work, which could potentially result in comparably lower margins if approved as well as reduce the overall patient population, unless it finds an approach that either allows for scalable production or a scalable patient base (e.g. by finding neoantigens common across certain patient populations). While currently working with the large players such as Merck or Bristol-Myers Squibb, its treatment as a stand-alone treatment would enter a very crowded and highly competitive market dominated by those large companies, thus requiring potentially significant investments in salesforce.

Finally, another risk is the end of the insider lock-up period for Neon's insider shareholders, which takes place on December 24 later this year and could potentially also lead to some pressure on the stock - especially if some of the institutional shareholders see gains on their stock and want to realize those before year-end to lock in positive performance.

Conclusion

Neon Therapeutics is a promising clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging neoantigen technology to provide patients with personalized immunotherapies for cancer treatment. Neon is one of the first movers in the early but intriguing space of neoantigen therapies, which offer benefits over some of the checkpoint inhibitors such as Opdivo or Keytruda which currently dominate the immunotherapy space. By offering a more personalized approach to cancer treatment, it can potentially deliver lasting efficacy against certain cancer indications while avoiding some of the downsides and side effects to checkpoint inhibitors. With a strong financial position (about 50% of market capitalization is cash), large-cap biotech partners (Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb) and upcoming catalysts, I see Neon as an attractive early-stage biotechnology play. However, investors need to keep in mind the risk of investing in a stock that is still years from potential approval of its products, thus requiring the need to decide if they see it as a long-term or short-term play.

Author's Note: If you enjoyed what you read and would like to receive my future articles covering the biotech space, click here for my profile. Once there, hit the orange "Follow" button, and you're all set up to get notified once a new article is published. Thank you for your interest!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.