Harris And L3 Technologies: A Merger Of Tradeoffs

Sometimes, to do what’s best for shareholders, you need to make a big tradeoff. That’s likely the decision that the management team at L3 Technologies (LLL) had come to realize when it agreed to merge with Harris Corp. (HRS) to create one of the largest defense contractors in the world. It’s rare, when looking at a merger, to see a major disconnect between certain financial metrics and corporate percentage allocations, but in this case it’s a reality, a reality that the market, judging by investors’ reactions, seems to love.

A look at the merger

The defense industry is significant in size and scope. The tribalistic nature of the human race has made sure of that. Naturally, in such a large space, where meaningful contracts can make or break some players, companies have decided to take the opposite approach of competing and, instead, have agreed to merge together over the years to benefit from shared strengths and to offset one another’s weaknesses. Harris and L3 appear to be one more example of this.

According to a press release issued regarding the merger, L3 will essentially be absorbed into Harris, with the combined company being dubbed L3 Harris Technologies. Shareholders of L3 will receive 1.30 shares of Harris for each of their own shares outstanding. Given the firms’ closing prices on the Friday before the deal was announced, this implied a buyout price on L3 of $201.33 per share, roughly 2.8% above where the company had closed at previously. In response to the merger, though, shares of both firms surged, with L3 soaring 11.7% and Harris climbing 10.6% as of the time of this writing.

Assuming the deal closes as expected, the end result will be the emergence of the sixth-largest defense contractor n the US with pro forma revenue of $16 billion, EBIT of $2.4 billion, and free cash flow of $1.9 billion. As you can see in the image below, this places it still quite a bit behind the $25 billion in sales generated by GD Defense, but it’s close enough that management feels comfortable calling the combined entity the “6th Prime” provider of defense goods and services.

*Taken from Harris Corp.

When put together, this major player in defense will have some interest characteristics. Unfortunately, 72% of its projects will be fixed price in nature, but of all its contracts, 67% (as measured by revenue/backlog) will be in the form of Prime customers. 57% of its revenue will be derived from the US government’s Department of Defense, with another 13% coming from other branches of the government. 13% will be commercial and the remaining 17% will be for foreign governments. If all goes according to plan, management expects that significant synergies can be generated. By year 3, the firm anticipates $500 million in pre-tax synergies ($300 million net of customer flows) will be realized on a run-rate basis. This will help push free cash flow for the consolidated enterprise to $3 billion per year or more by then, but it will require an estimated $450 million in spending by the business.

*Taken from Harris Corp.

Some major tradeoffs

Most mergers and acquisitions are, in my opinion, rather easy to assess in terms of who, if any player, got the better deal. This one fits into the other bucket, the bucket where the answer depends on an investor’s preferences. You see, according to the terms of the agreement, shareholders in Harris will walk away with 54% of the combined firm, while L3’s investors will receive the remaining 46%. However, this appears lopsided in more ways than I can count.

Take, for instance, the case of net income. In the latest fiscal year for each business, net income was similar. Harris generated $718 million, while L3 generated $753 million. In short, L3 generated 51.2% of the combined firm’s profits for the year but is getting less than half of the equity of the combined business. That wasn’t just a one-time thing either. Over the past five completed fiscal years for each firm, L3’s aggregate net income was $3.16 billion, roughly 56.2% of the two firms put together. Certainly the synergies from the transaction should be taken into account moving forward, but even if they are realized, why should Harris receive a premium under these circumstances?

In terms of operating cash flow, the picture is even more lopsided. In its latest fiscal year, Harris generated $751 million worth of operating cash flow. L3 generated a more significant $985 million. That means L3 generated 56.7% of the combined entity’s operating cash flow in its latest fiscal year. Aggregate operating cash flow for L3 over the past five years has been $5.17 billion, or about 56.7% of the combined firm’s figures.

While looking over the figures associated with each firm, I considered comparing their book values, but this would be deceptive given the Treasury shares component involved. I did look at debt, though, and with L3 having total debt of $3.93 billion compared to Harris’ $3.47 billion, there’s not a significant difference between the firms there. When it comes to funded backlog, Harris currently has $5.2 billion (up from $4 billion just two years earlier), while L3’s funded backlog at the end of its 2017 fiscal year stood at $8.9 billion.

This brings us to revenue, which I believe is the crux of the matter. At first glance, just like in the case of the other metrics, L3 comprises the bulk of the combined company. Last year, sales for the firm totaled $9.57 billion, while Harris’ sales were just $6.18 billion. However, it’s not the absolute value of sales that matters, it’s where those sales can go. If you look at the graph below, for instance, you can see the revenue trends for both firms over the past five years.

*Created by Author

During this five-year window, revenue for L3 has fallen modestly from $10.10 billion to where it is today. In essence, it’s essentially a flatline over the time period covered. Harris, on the other hand, has boasted strong sales growth in recent years, with revenue expanding 68.8% from only $3.66 billion at the start of the period covered. In the same graph, you can see that this trend would have resulted in more than all of the consolidated company’s sales growth in recent years coming from Harris.

A great deal of Harris’ revenue growth in recent years has come from its Space and Intelligence Systems segment. This segment, among other things, is responsible for working with payloads, providing sensors, offering mission fulfillment solutions for space, air and ground needs, providing weather solutions from remote sensors to ground processing, providing GPS services, and offering geospatial solutions. Over the past five years, revenue from the segment has exploded higher, rising 98.9% from $966 million to $1.92 billion. The firm’s Electronic Systems segment took up most of the remaining growth, soaring 32.9% from $1.79 billion to $2.37 billion.

Takeaway

Right now, the market is energized about this latest move, likely in large part because of the synergies and forecasted free cash flow generation of the combined entity a few years out. A big contributor to the deal, though, and something investors likely understand, is that this is a classic example of extreme tradeoffs. Harris has proven that it can grow revenue and earnings at a nice clip in a competitive space, even if that means operating cash flow flatlines, but in the case of L3, that company has struggled in recent years to make any headway. L3 is essentially giving Harris a good deal on its business in the hopes that Harris can work their magic the same way they have for their own firm, in an effort to create greater shareholder value in the long run. Certainly the market gets this and, because of the track record Harris boasts, it believes this is a real possibility that’s worth paying for.

