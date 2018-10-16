BOTZ: An Investment In The Automation Revolution

There are multiple macroeconomic factors that will play into the growth of automation in our global economy in the coming years and decades as we begin to replace human labor.

Introduction

Global X Funds Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Fund or (BOTZ) is an ETF made up of publicly traded companies that are leading the charge towards automation in a varying array of industries and markets. These companies are focused on the creation of hardware and software that will allow for the cost effective replacement of humans in almost all industries.

Current Holdings

List of Holdings (As of October 15th, 2018)

Breakdown

Global X Funds, breaks down their holding into four distinct sub-groups within the robotics and artificial intelligence thematic investment group. The four categories are:

1. Industrial Robotics and Automation

2. Non Industrial Robotics

3. Unmanned Vehicles and Drones

4. Artificial Intelligence

Investment Thesis

Background

The investment thesis for this ETF is a long term investment horizon based on the nascency of the industry as well as the potential for continual rapid growth in the long term. As the trends in automation continue to drive cost efficiencies in businesses either in the physical world or the digital one, the competitive pressures of efficiency will create a slippery slope for companies, forcing them towards automation as well. According to the Brookings Institute :

“The impacts of automation technologies are … being felt throughout the economy. The worldwide number of industrial robots has increased rapidly over the past few years. The falling prices of robots, … make them cost-competitive with human workers. In the service sector, computer algorithms can execute stock trades in a fraction of a second, much faster than any human. As these technologies become cheaper, more capable, and more widespread, they will find even more applications in an economy.”

Decreasing birth rates and an increasing population age

As the practice of medicine has become more exact and advanced over time, we have been able to increase the average age of death significantly. By expanding the average lifespan, we have inadvertently made some extreme changes to the macroeconomic landscape of our economies.

As can be seen above, the percent of seniors in developed nations will grow rapidly as a demographic representation of the overall populations. This is a terrifying concept from an economic standpoint as we need populations of workers to produce returns and growth. This issue becomes compounded when you incorporate the reduction in fertility rates to the equation. As the world continues to reduce the amount of children being born and the population ages, we need a solution to insulate us from a slowdown in our economic growth from a reduced labor force.

The answer to this complex culmination of inadvertent issues is the introduction and adoption of automation. Either physically or digitally, the introduction of automation can reduce our reliance on a physical human workforce, while increasing the efficiencies and performance of corporations.

Increasing Wage Requirements

Another issue that may accelerate the growth of automation in the United States and around the world is increasing minimum wages. Congress and prominent political leaders have had multiple discussions surrounding their perceived need to increase the minimum wage federally to $15/hr. As can be seen below, this would significantly increase the cost of operations for many companies in the United States and would increase the amount of people on minimum wage from 6% of the population to anywhere between 21% and 50%.

Although the legislation for $15/hr minimum wage has not yet been implemented federally, some states are not waiting. California, was one of the first to lead the charge towards the $15 minimum wage and other states have followed by passing legislation that will increase their minimum wages rapidly over the next few years. Below, one can see all of the states that have passed legislation and supported increasing their minimum wages.



The United States is not the only country that continues to recognize increases in the wages of their people.

This trend in wages will only continue to be exasperated by the decreasing size of labor markets as populations begin to become older on average and unable to work in larger quantities, tightening the labor market demand. Therefore, the theme of this investment is that there is bound to be a transition to automation and robotics when the cost of human labor becomes too costly for companies to continue to be profitable and grow. BOTZ provides a fantastic opportunity for the investor to get involved in this growth proposition early and benefit from the continual growth we expect to see going forward for many decades to come.

Automation Growth

The growth of the automation sector is inevitable. Below one can see a description of the growth to be expected over the next two decades produced by Harris Williams & Co. Moreover, if one observes the chart, they can observe that 2018 was estimated to be the inflection point for accelerated growth in the industry.



Furthermore, extreme growth is also expected in the robotics sub-group as our economy and populations continue to become more dependent on the engagement of robots to drive efficiencies.

Finally, we examine the amount of capital expenditure that firms will apply to AI and other intelligent process automation through 2021. This again is an encouraging estimate for the growth of the software automation and AI sub-groups within the BOTZ portfolio.

Overall, the makeup of BOTZ seems to be perfectly set up for growth beginning now that will continue for decades to come. The growth estimates for each sub group of BOTZ are lucrative for the coming years, and will be supported by the shift towards aging populations, declining birth rates and other macroeconomic trends such as wage growth that make automation an attractive option for firms in almost all industries.

BOTZ Share Price

BOTZ share price currently trades at 20.45 at the time of writing, a slight recovery from its 52 week low of 19.97 which occurred earlier in October. As has been discussed above, the industry for automation and robotics is an explosive long term opportunity for investors going forward. At $20.45 per share, it would be quite lucrative to begin dollar average costing a position in the ETF to gain exposure to automation and the future of our growing economies.

Conclusion

We believe that the future of the world's economy is in the automation of traditionally human jobs with either physical or digital bots. This trend will take decades to pan out fully, but as a long term investment it will be extremely lucrative to invest in automation. Therefore, due to the recent pullback in BOTZ as well as the positive future outlook for its thematic investing goals, we believe it is a short term value and long term growth proposition for investors looking to get ahead of the curve.

