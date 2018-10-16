McCullough: Time To Buy Gold?

The faster bond yields break down, the faster gold is going to break out, says Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough.

Gold prices are down around 12% since its January peak. However, some intriguing financial market changes may mean the bottom might soon be in, according to Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough.

“Gold is starting to perk its head up here,” McCullough explains in the clip above.

“And the faster bond yields break down, the faster gold is going to break out.”

Another positive working in gold’s favor?

Wall Street consensus is betting against Gold with about -57,000 net short contracts, according the CFTC’s latest futures and options data. This makes Gold one of the most consensus shorts in global Macro.

Combining those two factors could soon mean an intriguing entry point for getting long of gold.

