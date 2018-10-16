PPG: Not The Time To Own This

Paint and coatings stocks aren’t something the average investor looks at, but they’re important barometers of both cost inflation and the business cycle. Last week, we watched as PPG Industries (PPG) stole the market's attention, gapping down nearly 10%, citing commodity price increases and FX headwinds as negative impacts on the core business. If these were one-off items, I’d have far less concern, but these are structural trends that will persist at least in the short-term. Value investors are supporting the name on the dip, but I want to exercise caution before investors rush to buy as I don't believe it's cheap enough for the risks at hand.

The Importance of the Latest Report

In its Q3 report pre-release, the company has targeted sales of $3.8 billion for the quarter and EPS of $1.47-$1.51. The sales, if annualized, represent about a 3% uplift YOY, with a very similar story being told for EPS. By all means, this is a good result considering the nature of the coatings business being low growth and stability. It adds further support for the dividend and leaves shareholders with peace of mind to spend more time doing due diligence elsewhere.

Yet, it’s the comments on cost pressures and international circumstances by the Chairman and CEO Michael McGarry that has both investors and myself concerned. I think, more qualitatively, you have to wonder if this is just the first taste of cost inflation. How long can this last? In order to answer that, you have to think about whether or not the current investor reaction to PPG shares is sufficient enough to discount that weakness. Additionally, consideration for the trajectory of crude oil and, subsequently, end products is necessary. These are the key inputs that affect cost inflation for PPG.

First, looking at crude oil, it’s no secret that it’s been one of the best performing commodities on a YTD basis, rallying from $60/barrel to its current $71 and was on a path to $80 prior to the market sell-off to begin October. It’s also worth highlighting that so long as crude oil continues to oscillate higher, margins for PPG will be compressed.

Crude oil is seeing quite a favorable backdrop right now with even despite concerns over a softer demand backdrop. Global supply outages have propped up the market, allowed inventories to normalize, and rig counts remain stable ahead of winter. Crude is a key input into CPI, for which energy prices broadly are up 5% YOY, and that directly affects the cost to produce PPG's end products. In a far less transparent market, despite having crude as the core input, polyurethane prices were up 40% in the first half of 2018 alone. Adjusting for a lag effect in transport and sale, it's no mystery why PPG is facing the challenges it is.

The effect on margins is quite tangible. The street is projecting an EBITDA margin of 16.03% for the full year 2018, which is down just 8 basis points from the LTM margin. Now, that doesn’t exactly scream cost inflation, but consider the YOY slide of 108bps from 17.11% to 16.03%. In an industry that is growing low-single digits, there is a significantly higher amount of pressure on companies like PPG to execute when it comes to margins and this attrition is the direct result of cost inflation.

Now, keeping in mind the street estimate to close out the year, a 100bps margin compression more than accurately represents cost inflation. Let’s look to the year after – the street is expecting an EBITDA margin of 16.66%. So, not only is the street expecting cost pressures to end, but they’re expecting the underlying profitability of the business to improve, which is a high bar to set with rising commodity prices and a stronger dollar. I'd say that's a reasonable expectation if we were seeing costs being passed through to the end consumer, but there's no sign of that, yet.

Unfortunately, the problems don’t stop there for PPG. The company is also grappling with weaker EM currencies, which leads to lower profitability. Let’s look at China, for example. The yuan relative to the dollar has depreciated 6% YTD, which while that may not sound like a large move, has an amplified effect within the FX markets and realized profit and loss for hedges. With strategists talking about the yuan weakening to 7:1 to the dollar, further depreciation could strain the profitability of international business for PPG. This is true generally speaking, too, as the dollar is up 3% YTD and about 2% YOY. Even a modest appreciation of the dollar relative to a basket of global currencies leads to FX losses, especially if not hedged properly. If the dollar continues to strengthen, expect more pressure on the profitability of PPG’s global business.

Do You Buy Here?

The report that has emerged that Nelson Peltz, long-time value investor of Trian Fund Management, has disclosed a stake worth $690 million (roughly 3% of shares), which is a show of confidence for the stock that has now broken the $100 level. He began building a stake back in August, filed confidentially, and has now increased his take to the present 3%.

Investors like Peltz look at two things: what the market is misunderstanding and relative valuation. Value investors also prefer quite stable industries that are knocked off because of investor overreactions. The question you have to ask yourself here is whether or not this is an overreaction or if it is the correct discount of several future quarters of cost inflation that isn’t easily mitigated. That's not a question easily answered, but you'd need a significant pullback in crude oil prices to drag CPI down and alleviate cost pressures for PPG.

In looking at the valuation, the company trades at 15.3x forward earnings, versus a peer set of 15.9x. That’s a 4% discount, but still well above the historical average of about 12%. Key peers like Sherwin-Williams (SHW) trade notably higher, with that stock in particular at 19.1x forward earnings. Since late September peaks, PPG has underperformed Sherwin-Williams by about 90bps, despite the lower valuation. Sherwin-Williams will report Q3 earnings on October 25th, which is just two weeks away, where the market is clearly expecting them to reiterate the cost pressures that PPG is facing. All things considered, the stock isn’t cheap at 15x earnings, even with a slight discount to the peer set and a four turn discount to its closest competitor. However, PPG pays a near 2% dividend which helps provide a kicker to the total return and that yield outpaces Sherwin-Williams by about 100bps.

To lend support for Peltz's decision, I'm aware of the value that the dividend presents despite the low nominal yield. It's worth considering the dividend in context of the total capital return. Last year, the company returned $815 million to shareholders in the form of a buyback and when you add a 2% yield to that, you're looking at a return of ~6% before even considering capital appreciation. With the consistency of 46 consecutive years of dividend increases, this is a company that does care about its shareholders.

Conclusion

PPG’s problems are multi-faceted. On one hand, they’re seeing softer demand as a direct result from trade tensions between the U.S. and China. As a result, that’s caused FX markets to become more volatile and weakening EM currencies have impacted those markets for PPG. To make matters worse, the largest issue they have is crude oil’s spike, driving higher input prices for the company's coatings business. These issues aren’t temporary and can persist for several quarters, which I don't believe is something investors should bet against. This is simply not the right time to own PPG.

