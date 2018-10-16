Time To Look At Brazil?

Despite the stresses in emerging markets this year, every economy is different, and valuations in Brazil look inexpensive.

The country is currently in the midst of electing its new president, who is expected to be Jair Bolsonaro. He has thus far charmed the markets with his pro-business views.

Low GDP growth rates and low inflation; Brazil's economy closely resembles that of a developed nation, except it also keeps the characteristics that are associated with emerging markets - rife corruption and political scandals.

Brazil has been in a recession from 2015, with its GDP contracting into negative territory. At its trough, Brazil's economy was shrinking by close to -6% on a year-on-year basis in 2016. There are some green shoots of recovery of late, but is it yet time to pop the champagne and engage in celebratory buying?

Brazil GDP Annual Growth Rate

For starters, Brazil's political situation is messy to say the least. The country's last three presidents have been involved in scandals. In 2014, former president Lula Da Silva was sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges that he received benefits for helping an engineering firm win contracts with state-owned oil company Petrobras (NYSE:PBR). Next in line was Dilma Rouseff, who in 2016 was impeached for illegally moving funds between government budgets. Most recently in 2017, Michel Temer was charged with receiving money from the boss of a giant meatpacking firm JBS.

The trio of unhappy events have set the stage for what many are calling the most volatile and unpredictable election in Brazil's history, which will culminate in a final run-off on 28th October between far-right Jair Bolsonaro and the left's Fernando Haddad. Jair Bolsonaro won 46% of the votes during the first round of elections on 7th October, with Haddad taking 29%. This puts Bolsonaro firmly in the lead to be Brazil's next president come 28th October.

Bolsonaro is an ex-army captain who has pledged to crack down on corruption as well as crime. He has successfully rode on the country's dissatisfaction over the previous three corrupt incumbents, which has culminated in his Social Liberal Party seeing a surge in popularity despite not being part of the big three political parties in the country. This is also the country's lowest turnout for an election in 20 years.

A history of Brazil's elections

Source: Americans Society

Voter turnout in 2018 is lowest in 20 years

Bolsonaro is the market's choice, as he has promised to focus on austerity while lowering taxes and privatising state-owned companies. Bolsonaro's choice for finance minister is expected to be Paulo Guedes, an orthodox University of Chicago-trained economist, and a rational head behind the country's finances is extremely important given its government budget deficit is running at 8% of GDP. Privatisation of state-owned companies would require these monolithic institutions to be accountable to the public, and prevent them from indulging in excesses or hiding obscure transactions from the public eye. My doubts lie with his populist plan to lower taxes, as this will place further stress on the country's budget, despite helping to stimulate economic growth.

If there is one thing Brazil needs to fix, it is its current account deficit, which is a sign of the economy's competitiveness. It now hovers at -0.48%, and has shown vast improvement since making a trough of -4.31%. The country's main exports include commodities such as agriculture, ores, metals, and energy, and a protracted trade war between the US and China might turn the former's attention towards Brazil as a substitute source of commodity imports. Bolsonaro has also stated his admiration of Trump, which hints at a possibility of closer diplomatic relations between both countries in the Americas.

Brazil Current Account to GDP

In essence, foreign investors look out for a stable, transparent place to put their money. Brazil has had terrible luck with politicians, and so far Bolsonaro is making all the right noises at the same time when the country is showing signs of recovering from a recession. Turkey and Argentina have increased the bearish sentiment surrounding emerging market nations, but each economy should be analysed and looked into separately, rather than grouping them all under the same label.

Brazil does have potential, and a good way to invest into the country is via the following ETF: the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ), which boasts of a relatively robust 3-year return of 18.72% p.a. Its 1-year return is poor though (-15.68%), adversely affected by outflows from emerging markets. EWZ provides a relatively attractive carry with a dividend yield of about 3.5%, and valuations are inexpensive with a P/E ratio of 15x.

EWZ Performance

ETF Holdings

Source: ETF.com Source: ETF.com

The ETF holds a wide variety of sectors, mainly concentrated in financials and basic materials, which make up close to 50% of its total holdings. Financials are cyclical in nature, and as such, the ETF is well-poised for a resurgence in Brazil's economy. Financials tend to outperform other sectors when the economy is doing well and could benefit well if Brazil successfully lifts itself out of the recession. Basic materials include commodities, the main exports of Brazil. As mentioned earlier, Brazil's export sector could be a huge beneficiary in the event of a long, drawn-out trade war between the US and China. The US is on the lookout for alternative sources of commodity imports, and Jair Bolsonaro's admiration towards Trump could yield dividends for Brazil.

Vale (VALE) is the ETF's top holding, representing close to 13% of the portfolio. It is engaged in the metals and mining sector, and is one of the largest producers of iron ore and nickel in the world. The company stands to benefit from global inflation, which tends to push up commodity prices. Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) takes up about 11% of the portfolio, and the bank recently reported a fully loaded CET1 ratio of 14.6%, which is pretty respectable.

Weekly Price Chart EWZ

EWZ is currently trading about 19% below its 52-week high, and appears to have made a double bottom around $31 levels, which might provide a good platform for prices to move higher.

In summary, Brazil appears to be on the verge of turning the corner. Of course, to the Brazilian public, they have seen one too many politicians who eventually drag the economy down with them. Corruption has been rife in Brazil, but Jair Bolsonaro seems likely to buck this trend. The country is on the verge of emerging from a recession, and 2019 may well be a stellar year for its economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.