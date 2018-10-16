Luna Innovations' (LUNA) CEO Scott Graeff on Merger and Acquisition - Call Transcript

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Merger and Acquisition Call October 18, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Scott Graeff – President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Soller – Vice President and General Manager

Barry Sine – Dawson James

Adam Hutt – L-Partners

Jim Kennedy – Marathon Bank

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. We issued a press release earlier this morning announcing the acquisition of Micron Optics. We posted the release to the Investor Relations section of our website. If you do not have a copy of the release, please check our website at lunainc.com. We will post a replay of this call to our site.

Please note that we will announce our third quarter earnings on Thursday, November 8, 2018, and host our earnings call at 8:30 a.m. on that date.

Given that we are in the process of our quarterly close, and having yet announced earnings, we will not be addressing any earnings or guidance questions on this call. We look forward to speaking to you about our third quarter performance on November 8th. And at this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Scott Graeff, President and CEO of Luna Innovations.

Given that we are in the process of our quarterly close, and having yet announced earnings, we will not be addressing any earnings or guidance questions on this call. We look forward to speaking to you about our third quarter performance on November 8th. And at this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Scott Graeff, President and CEO of Luna Innovations.

Scott Graeff

Good morning everyone. It’s great to be with all of you today, and thanks for quickly accommodating the short notice for this conference call to discuss our acquisition of Micron Optics. And let me start my remarks with a very warm welcome to the Micron Optics' team. We, at Luna, are absolutely thrilled that you have joined us, and we're excited about the success that together we will be able to drive.

We planned for this call to be brief this morning, but we wanted to do a call as we're very excited to share the news with you. You know it's not often that as a CEO, I have the opportunity to announce a transaction that represents such a precise execution of the strategy we've been talking about for a year. But that is exactly what the acquisition Micron Optics is. It is a clean asset purchase that fits right into Luna sweet spot directly within the part of the business that we have targeted as some of the greatest opportunity for growth.

You heard me say for over the last several quarters that I'm extremely pleased with the organic growth we've seen so far in 2018, and that we're very optimistic about the opportunities that remain for us to target our products to the test and measurement market. You will remember that within our two market verticals, Comtest and structural test or sensing, we said repeatedly that we also believe we could capture some interesting outside acquisition opportunities to improve and grow the profile of that business.

We committed to be very disciplined in the deployment of any capital and to take a targeted and deliberate approach towards any potential strategic transaction. In today's announcement, we've honored that commitment. Micron is a picture perfect strategic acquisition, with a profile that will allow a smooth and quick integration, and be fully accretive in 2019.

Also, it will be accretive to adjusted EBITDA in Q4 of 2018. As is typical of our definition, we expect to exclude normal acquisition deal cost in addition to the normal adjusting items from our Q4 adjusted EBITDA figure. At the highest level, Micron Optics products are right in the heart of what Luna does and knows very well, but brings differentiated capabilities and additional scale. The company brings complementary products helping to broaden and grow our existing business.

We believe the acquisition of Micron Optics will also act as a catalyst for the rest of the business and help to drive organic growth. The strength of our products has been short range applications that require very high resolution and moderate speeds. Micron Optics brings us access to the portion of the market that requires higher speeds and/or longer ranges, broadening our portfolio and giving us much more reach and deeper penetration into our existing customers.

Let me provide a brief overview of the Micron Optics business. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and has been in existence for nearly 30 years. The company has products in sensing solutions, filters and lasers, with a significant piece of the revenue being driven by sales of its fiber-optic sensing instrumentation. Like Luna, Micron sells into some very attractive end markets: aerospace and defense, industrial and medical. In addition, Micron brings important exposure to the oil and gas and civil engineering markets, giving Luna the opportunity to cross-sell quickly into markets in which it previously did not have significant exposure.

Both companies offer product suites that combine in instrument and fiber-optic sensor for measurement. And both companies are also driven also driven by continuing trends driving demand for higher bandwidth. Part of the beauty of this transaction is that our products are complementary to one another, and therefore, we expect a very smooth integration and little redundancy.

Additionally, the engineering teams at Micron and the Lightwave Division of Luna, already have a strong understanding of one another's existing products and programs, also allowing for a speedy assimilation. Our cultures are similar, and many of our people worked together previously. In fact, Brian Soller, our Vice President of our Lightwave Division, who will be responsible for integrating this business, came to Luna several years ago from Micron Optics. The combined products and capabilities will allow us to offer solutions containing a full Suite of products to measure structures and processes on both a continuous basis and a point basis, depending on the application.

There are some applications where Micron's products may be more cost effective or easier to install, making our products maybe more cost effective or easier to install making our solutions better for a wider range of customers. The combination will also open new markets for both Luna and Micron products, including greater exposure to Europe and Asia, and will provide robust opportunities for cross-sell and up-sell.

With solid product management and greater resources, this acquisition will enable Luna's Lightwave Division to penetrate worldwide markets more quickly, and therefore, expedite the scaling towards which the division has been working. From a financial perspective, this is an asset purchase on a debt-free basis. The purchase price is $5 in cash, with Micron's 2017 sales of approximately $8 million. I've already mentioned that we expect this acquisition to be quickly accretive. We see some very good opportunities for revenue synergies and also would expect a small amount of cost synergies.

In sum, we're very excited about this acquisition. Confident that this is the right deployment of capital for the right asset, and we expect a quick integration. We are happy to take any questions on the acquisition now, but as Allison mentioned, given that we are in the process of quarterly close, I won’t discuss any financial details at this time, other than to say, we continue to make great progress and perform in line with our expectations. I look forward to sharing more details in November on our third quarter earnings call.

Operator, let’s open the call for questions. Dale Messick, our CFO; and Brian Soller, our Vice President and General Manager of our Lightwave Division, which is the fiber-optic-based test and measurement business into which Micron Optics will be integrated are with me now and also available to address your questions. Operator?

Barry Sine

Good morning and congratulations on this transaction.

Scott Graeff

Thanks Barry.

Barry Sine

First question, patent portfolio, do they bring any patents? And if so, could you describe their portfolio?

Brian Soller

Barry, this is Brian. Yes, they do. They do bring a patent portfolio as a part of this transaction. And without getting into the highly technical detail, it’s a strong portfolio that covers the processes and technology that underlines their products, primarily high speed tunable laser systems, and the marriage of that technology to reading out physical sensors, strain temperature, acceleration, et cetera. So that’s a great match to our product portfolio. And their patent portfolio will cover us from an IP perspective.

Scott Graeff

Yes, we were very pleased with the portfolio, Barry, given the length of time that they have had this product and the number of years they continue to add pieces to it. So it’s very impressive as well as a complement to what we believe is a strong patent portfolio that we talked about when you were in with us.

Barry Sine

Okay. And two numbers questions. Do you have a customer count? How many customers, how diversified, is that revenue based? And then also numerically, the number of employees that you’re bringing on board?

Scott Graeff

From the customers, Brian, I don’t know if you – there is 30 employees. Roughly 30 employees Barry, about 25 of them are in Atlanta, then you would expect a handful of folks that are around the globe from a sales perspective. Number of them – number of customers…

Brian Soller

Yes, I would say that revenue is pretty how we diversified across a global customer base, so it’s going to in the order of hundreds, but it’s going to fluctuate, of course, over time quarterly, and, of course, annually depending on the year. But specifically to address the question, I think there is no strong concentration of the revenue over just a few customers. It’s going to be fairly broadly spread over multiple customers.

Scott Graeff

Yes, we looked at it from a risk, do we have a risk to a customer, too much exposure to a customer or a region, and it really isn’t.

Barry Sine

Next question, are there any products in the portfolio that may not be a fit that you might look to sell as you’ve done in prior acquisitions?

Brian Soller

Yes, not really in this case. The portfolio is really a good – very, very good fit with ours. And the market verticals and applications are also very good fit with ours. So we don’t think we’ll be looking to sell off any of the products.

Scott Graeff

And you heard me say, Barry, one of the beauties was that Brian for several years was overseeing sales, marketing, business development, so knows the product, knows the region, traveled worldwide with this organization. So from a cultural perspective, we know a lot more than you would know in a typical acquisition as far as the fit that it has with Luna. So we’re very pleased with that.

Barry Sine

Okay. My last question, the further acquisition beyond this one, this does not exhaust your cash stockpile, and I know you’ve been talking in the past about acquisitions. Could you just refresh us about what is your current outlook now that you’ve done this one for further acquisitions?

Scott Graeff

Yes, this was – this is one of several that we’re looking at. Again, we really are kind of hell bent on staying within that discipline of ours, and making sure it fits, making sure it’s accretive, right price, right fit, right culture and things like that. But we have several that we are – that are moving along in parallel. This is the first one that we have the opportunity to close and announce to you.

Barry Sine

Okay. Thank you very much gentlemen.

Scott Graeff

Thanks, Barry.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Adam Hutt of L-Partners. Your line is now open.

Adam Hutt

Hey guys, sounds like a winner. Congratulations.

Scott Graeff

Thank you.

Adam Hutt

How do I put this, does this acquisition in any way shorten any bumps or roadblocks in the adoption of the composite testing? Structural deficiencies in echo?

Brian Soller

Yes, so good question. They do have – we will be integrating some additional capabilities on that front. So it does shorten that time horizon for us. Micron Optics has developed high-speed integration solutions, and they are suitable for field development and applications that are slightly beyond the current reach of our products. So we’ll be able to slot right into those applications as it relates to composite development. And in fact, they are very active with the number of customers in the composite space, both in energy and automotive application. So we’re looking forward to being able to bring that on board very quickly to market that we know well. It’s an area that we worked in now for, as you know, several years. And we’re looking forward to having this new capability on board.

Scott Graeff

Yes, and I think from being able to lower cost and looking at it from a procurement standpoint, Micron does have a clean room in Atlanta. And as you know, we’ve talked about Adam, that we outsource right now the making of our MEMs lasers that goes into most of our products. And to be able to look at in the future bringing that in-house and lowering the cost would be something that would be beneficial and enable us to be a little bit more price sensitive as well.

Adam Hutt

But did any customers or potential customers simply move slower because they knew that these two similar technologies needed to be integrated, whether you needed something else to bolster what you had already?

Brian Soller

Yes, I don’t know that specifically we had any customers moving slower, but I will say that, we – our ability to penetrate our core key target markets in aerospace, automotive, in particular will really be enhanced by now our ability to bring this broader capability set. So, of course, our products focus on shorter range, very high resolution. And now too that we can bring longer-range, high-speed. So having a more full product offering is going to help us make more progress in some areas where we could really have used that help. So that’s how we looked at this. And our due diligence process revealed multiple areas and customers where we should be able to see some of that immediate cross-selling effect.

Adam Hutt

Is there any applications that are expand to here in autonomous vehicles, things like that?

Brian Soller

Yes, the short answer is, yes. That’s an area that we’ve been looking at. It’s a little bit more on longer-term horizon as that market itself has to develop. But the capability of field deployable, higher speed, lower price point systems fits right into the needs of that market. And that’s a big part of what this new combined team will be able to deliver.

Adam Hutt

Great. Looking forward to the next one. Thank you, guys.

Scott Graeff

Thanks, Adam.

Brian Soller

Thanks, Adam.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Jim Kennedy of Marathon Bank. Your line is now open.

Jim Kennedy

Good morning.

Brian Soller

Good morning, Jim.

Scott Graeff

Good morning.

Jim Kennedy

Congratulations. A question, actually two questions. When you talk about higher speeds and longer measurement range, is that something you’d be able to port over to your products or are those stand-alone products that you’re acquiring? How does that capability make it into your offerings that you currently have or it doesn’t need to?

Brian Soller

Well, the stand-alone capabilities and products that will mesh really well with our products, both from a technology application perspective and from a sales organizational perspective. That is to say, both entities, sales and marketing teams will be able to cross-sell really easily. But the products are separate. Now looking at how we develop a road map that combines these products that’s – the underlying technologies are very similar. So, there are no major roadblocks for us to be able to develop these into integrated systems. But that’s not a strong requirement today. I mean, it stands on the ability to just combine the products as they are separately. But, of course, we will look over time to combine some of the capabilities.

Jim Kennedy

Okay. And then in terms of a customer overlap, you said not much in geography, not much concentrated. How much overlap is there? I mean are they dealing with 30% same customers you are, 50%, 70%?

Brian Soller

It’s going to be closer to the 30% number than the 70% number for sure.

Jim Kennedy

And then in terms of sales staff, how large is their sales staff? And are there some synergies there? Will you cross train? Will you leave them to their markets, any thoughts on that?

Brian Soller

Yes. So, their sales staff is roughly the size of ours on the same order of magnitude anyway. So we will have additions there in both sales and marketing, applications engineering, et cetera. And we do see over the short-term, an immediate impact related to cross-selling.

Scott Graeff

Yes. We share some similar channels throughout the world. So, they have representation in Asia, as do we; Europe, as do we; and then North America as do we. So there are certainly some synergies to bring those two together. And we think they have a strong sales team as do we. And we think they’ll blend well together.

Jim Kennedy

Great. Okay, congratulations.

Scott Graeff

Thank you.

Brian Soller

Thanks, Jim.

Scott Graeff

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. We’re obviously really excited about the acquisition of Micron Optics. And we look forward to being with you all again in early November for a review of the third quarter financial results. Thank you.

