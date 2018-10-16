Federal Budget: Out Of Control

The undisciplined use of debt never ends well for the debtor and the current situation with respect to the federal government's budget only adds to the uncertainty in the world.

Furthermore, the economy is in its tenth year of expansion and this rising deficit not only creates disequilibrium conditions in the present environment but limits what might be done beyond.

The Federal deficit rose again in the last fiscal year and is projected to continue to expand, exceeding $1 trillion, in fiscal 2019 and 2020.

The Federal deficit rose to $779 billion in the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018.

The Federal Deficit was $666 billion in the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017.

The Federal Deficit is expected to be at least $1.0 trillion in the fiscal years ending September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2020.

The budget problem is bad… and will be getting worse.

Government revenue rose 0.4 percent for the fiscal year…government spending rose by 3.0 percent.

Although Trump administration officials argued that the budget deficit increased because of a rise in federal spending primarily due to increases in the military budget and the cost of Social Security outlays. However, interest costs rose by 14 percent in the latest fiscal year due to higher interest rates and the higher level of federal debt.

The big revenue loss was due to the tax cut that was passed by Congress in December 2017 with the major decline coming in corporate tax payments, which have fallen by a third for the same period last year. For the full fiscal year, corporate tax receipts dropped to around $205 billion from the amount received in fiscal 2017, which was $297 billion.

The tax cuts and the larger fiscal deficits were aimed at increasing the rate of growth in the economy. In the first eight and one half years of the current period of economic recovery, the compound annual rate of increase in the economy was a modest 2.1 percent.

Economic growth has picked up over the past year. Although we don’t have the numbers in for the third quarter of 2018, the figures for the second quarter indicate that real Gross Domestic Product rose by 2.9 percent, year-over-year. Nominal GDP rose by 5.4 percent over the same time period.

The rate of growth of the economy, year-over-year ending in the third quarter of 2017 was 2.3 percent and nominal GDP rose by 4.2 percent over the same period of time.

So, the US economy did pick up some speed in the first year and one-half of the Trump administration, roughly 0.6 percent, and the economy is still growing below the 3.0 percent level that President Trump would like to break.

For example, the projections of the US economy that officials at the Federal Reserve System work with suggest that the “bump” in economic growth will end in 2018, when the growth rate for the year is expected to be only 3.1 percent, and then decline to 2.5 percent in 2019 and 2.0 percent in 2020. Following this, the growth rate is expected to drop to 1.8 percent per year.

Two points here, right off. First, I feel comfortable with the projections coming out of the Federal Reserve. The stimulus program may have contributed to the “bump” that is taking place in 2018...but, if it did contribute to the rise in growth this year, the contribution is very, very small.

Second, there is absolutely no way that the Trump administration will eliminate the deficit in the next few years due to increasing tax revenues that result from the economic growth of the economy.

Budget deficits may create a short-term acceleration in economic growth caused by the failure of tax payers to realize that, regardless of what the government says, they, the tax payers will sooner of later have to pay for the debt that has been produced.

Furthermore, there may be some shifting around of the tax burden. The smart, sophisticated tax payer can shift a part of the future burden of the tax to others as he/she finds ways to avoid the future taxes required by the additional debt. And, who pays the taxes avoided by the smart, sophisticated taxpayer? Well, the myopic and unsophisticated tax payer who does not recognize the future tax bills that must be paid, or who is unable to find ways to avoid any future tax liabilities.

The other way for the government to handle the debt is to have the Federal Reserve “monetize” the debt and possibly inflate the economy. This monetization, as we have seen over the past fifty-five years or so can create an environment of credit inflation, where price increases can move to asset bubbles and not just result in a general increase in prices. Again, as we have seen, the smart, sophisticated investor has learned to use these asset bubbles for their own benefit, again with the myopic and less sophisticated taxpayer to absorb the inflation.

The point is that the fiscal stimulus programs create very little over time in the way of faster economic growth. The most obvious result of the fiscal deficits and/or credit inflation is greater income/wealth inequality, something that we have seen happen in a major way over the past fifty-five years or so.

Now, with fiscal deficits increasing and with only vague promises of how these deficits will be ended, it is hard to see how the debt will not increase and the interest payments on the debt will not rise.

Put this into the context of Federal Reserve plans to continue to increase its policy rate of interest and to also continue to reduce the size of its securities portfolio, which will put more and more government debt back out into the financial markets, and you have a scenario of real financial disturbances.

We have talked a lot recently about the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note breaking the 3.00 percent barrier and possibly moving on to much higher levels.

The environment being examined here relating to the growing federal debt can only add pressure to further increases in this yield.

And, if the yield on Treasury securities goes up, this will put even more pressure on government budgets, producing greater government deficits, while creating more and more credit inflation.

This is not a good picture at all.

But, I am not a big fan of debt. I have run three banks, successfully I might add, but I am the old-fashioned type of commercial banker who believes that a bank should only make loans to those people and businesses that don’t need the money.

Obviously, this is the complete opposite of how a New York real estate guy like Donald Trump feels about debt.

To me, the government debt situation is out of control and, under present circumstances, will on get worse. Creating the current debt situation in the tenth year of the current economic expansion not only brings a substantial amount of disequilibrium to the economic scene, but it also limits what the government might do when the economic cycle turns toward the downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.