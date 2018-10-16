Twilio: Ringing The Bell?

Twilio appears to have rung the bell of the top for the stock.

Twilio (TWLO) has been a favored cloud communications stock for a while now. My previous investment thesis from August was to let the expensive stock run, but hopefully investors used the following $15 gain in a few months to exit the stock. The CEO purchasing shares at the lows was a positive signal of a bottom and a relatively large buyout could just be the negative signal for the stock still up over 200% off those lows.

Image Source: SendGrid website

Merger Details

Twilio is spending roughly $2 billion to purchase SendGrid (SEND) in an all-stock deal. The deal is very notable in that a tech company is using stock for an acquisition instead of cheap debt. As well, the target company accepted a limited premium for the deal.

The company will pay 0.485 shares for each share of SendGrid valuing the stock at roughly $36.92 per share for a listed premium of only 14% based on the prior 10 days average price. A very interesting aspect of the deal considering the recent market weakness left SendGrid far below the recent highs. In fact, the deal price is nearly $2 off the recently highs.

Twilio spins the deal as bringing together two leading communications platforms. SendGrid focuses on an API platform for email communications while Twilio is focused on modern communications of video and programmable messaging. The market is likely unimpressed with Twilio spending 25.2 million shares to purchase the communications platform of the prior decade.

The company does a lot of spinning on the addressable market expansion, but the numbers don't exactly add up. Twilio already had a market potential of $55 billion, and adding SendGrid only grows the TAM by 20% to $66 billion.

Source: Twillio/SendGrid merger presentation

Peak Valuation?

Bells aren't rung at the top or bottom, but Twilio appears to send investors a cloud communication with such alerts. Back in May 2017, CEO Jeff Lawson purchased 100,000 shares for $2.3 million. The stock was bought at $23.43 which ended up being near the all-time low for the stock.

The deal on October 15 comes with the stock about $12 from the all-time highs at $76. Using stock as a currency always is ideal when a company views either the target company as expensive or the company's stock as an expensive currency ideal for utilizing for acquisitions.

Despite the recent weakness in both stocks, Twilio and SendGrid trade at over 9x forward sales.

Typically, an acquisition target prefers cash when the acquirer has such an expensive currency. The shares have different revenue trends to support similar P/S multiples.

While Twilio has consistently smashed analyst estimates and reinvigorated growth in 2018 after losing sizable revenues from Uber (UBER), SendGrid hasn't maintained the lofty growth having already dipped to 32%. The forecast is for both companies to generate 2019 revenue growth in the 25%-plus range.

One might question whether Twillio isn't attempting to purchase growth with this deal. The market recently valued the stock at nearly $10 billion or $90 per share on the assumptions that revenue growth of 27% would easily be surpassed. This deal suggests otherwise.

Investors will be wise to focus on the revenue per share targets. The deal provides no upside to 2019 targets while contributing a slower growing business that will cause the market to rerate the value assigned to Twilio.

Twilio standalone 2019: $752M revenue / 109.5 M shares = $6.87

Twilio/SendGrid 2019: $931M revenue / 134.7 M shares = $6.91

Clearly, the deal is just a merger of equal valuations providing limited upside in a combination outside of any revenue synergies. The market wasn't very fond of the Cloudera (CLDR) and Hortonworks (HDP) merger that promised up to $150 million in cost synergies that would bring those entities into a position of positive operating margins. Such a deal makes more sense than a modern cloud communications company paying $2 billion for an email service.

Cloudera is back to recent lows at $15. No surprise that Twilio is down roughly 10% on initial trading off this deal. The combined company has a market value of around $9.7 billion with Twilio trading at $70. Based on combined 2019 revenues of $931 million, the combined entity is already trading above an incredible 10x those revenue estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that SendGrid appears like a company that solves a communications gap for Twilio. The purchase price is where the hiccups exists. The company is paying a premium valuation multiple for an email solution with lower growth prospects. The market will rerate the stock at lower levels, limiting the upside for the cloud communications provider due to the inability to maintain the recent 50% growth rates.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.