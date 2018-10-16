Sleepy French Blue Chip Bouygues Yields 4.78%

The return since I wrote about the stock three years ago is up 30%.

Bouygues (OTCPK:BOUYF, OTCPK:BOUYY) is a French construction and telecom company. The stock yields an amazing 4.78%. With the dividend, the stock is up about 30% since I last wrote about it on Seeking Alpha three years ago.

BOUYY data by YCharts

[object HTMLElement]

The stock trades for €35.61, there are 366.39 million shares, and the market cap is €13 billion ($15.1 billion). It takes $1.16 to buy one euro. Earnings per share is €3.08 and the price to earnings ratio is 11.6. The dividend is €1.7 and the dividend yield is 4.78%. Wow! I like that dividend yield.

Sales have been flat to slightly down. Revenues were €33.2 billion ($38.5 billion) in 2014 to €33 billion ($38.3 billion) in 2017. Now that’s flat! Earnings did increase from €807 million ($936 million) to €1.085 billion ($1.25 billion) over that time frame. It’s interesting how income increased yet sales remained flat. That’s tough to do because you usually see an increase in costs.

Free cash flow is usually around €600 million ($696 million). That’s what funds that nice, big fat dividend. Cash is €2.5 billion ($2.9 billion) and receivables are €12.4 billion ($14.4 billion). The liability side shows €7.6 billion ($8.8 billion) in payables and €14.4 billion ($16.7 billion) in debt. Very strong balance sheet. Standard & Poor’s rates the debt as BBB+. I think I’d agree with that rating.

In a Capital Markets Presentation, I see the development of: airports in Croatia, property development in Switzerland, hospitals and prisons in France, office buildings in Miami, and sporting stadiums in Singapore. That’s a diverse portfolio.

Bouygeus has constructed France’s first offshore windmill. I would encourage you to watch this video. The windmill is attached to a floating square of cement that is chained to the ocean floor. The windmill produces 2 megawatts of electricity. Not bad. 500 would produce a gigawatt which is a lot of power.

Sales were up 4% for the first half of the year. 35% of sales are international and the rest is in France. 77% of sales are construction and 16% telecom.

Of course the Telecom division is touting 5G. Everyone is saying how it’s going to change the world. How people will be able to develop aps on their phones. If it makes my phone faster, I’ll be happy. Telecom customers for fixed lines grew from 2.2 million in Q2 2014 to 3.5 million in Q2 2018.

Bouygues owns 28% of Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) which is worth about €2.3 billion ($2.67 billion). Alstom has sold off divisions to GE (GE) and merged its rail division with Siemens. The Alstom share does flow to the financials and is accounted for. It’s not a hidden asset in that regards. It does need to be considered if it were sold off.

I got the idea to write about Bouygues from looking at First Eagle’s holdings. There are two classes of shares: an economic class and voting class. The Bouygues family holds the power in the structure.

The dividend remained the same from 2011 to 2017 at €1.6. It was increased by €0.10 last year.

I’m the only person to write on Seeking Alpha on Bouygues. When I wrote on the stock three years ago, the market cap is €11.38 billion and the stock yielded 4.7%. So in euros, the stock is up 30% with the dividend. That’s not bad. Impressive considering sales have hardly budged. That dividend really helps the cause.

Morningstar has a target price of €45 on the stock. Pretty optimistic. They note that Bouyges is the third largest mobile phone carrier in France, though there is a new entrant named Iliad. Morningstar also noted that the construction business has been strong and the international backlog is 57%.

Bouygues isn’t a bad stock but I’m not going to buy shares. I’m looking for higher than the dividend yield. Having stated this, I think it’s a good buy for a European mutual fund looking for high dividend yielding stocks. I think the dividend yield is pretty impressive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGIIX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.