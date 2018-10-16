Philip Morris: More Encouraged After Recent Analyst Day

We wrote an article recently about Philip Morris (PM) and discussed the poor share price performance of late particularly over the past 18 months. Furthermore, research into the company's 10-year financials didn't result in favorable trends. Revenue growth over the past 10 years only equated to about 2.3% on average per year whereas the company's core net profits are actually trending southwards over the past decade.

Shares at present of around $83 a share remain convincingly down from their highs of last year. The question is whether shares at the moment present opportunity or is big tobacco about to enter a secular bear market. There is no doubt that the number of traditional smokers is decreasing worldwide. However, Phillip Morris hopes that it will be able to migrate its present customers onto the likes of vapor and heat-not-burn alternatives.

As previously mentioned though, margins at the company have been under pressure and continue to trend downwards over the long term. Long-term investors are still waiting for that inflection point in this key metric but it has not arrived as of yet.

One part of the equation with respect to increasing margins is cutting costs which the company actually addressed at its recent analyst day. This is only one side of the story though. Why? Well, the jury is still out (and very little was given away) on how profitable heated tobacco will be compared to its predecessor. Down through the years, many dividend investors favored tobacco companies because of its very stable and robust cash flows. We just don't seem to have that usual predictability in this segment at present and sentiment is weighing on shares.

Bulls though will believe that shares are attractive. When researching a value play, we like to see valuation multiples well under their historic averages. Also, we like to see a dividend, positive earnings and a strong balance sheet. Phillip Morris' sales multiple is currently 4.3 which is well behind its 5-year average of 5.1. It has a really strong dividend yield of 5.54%, which is slightly above average. With respect to earnings and although guidance has been lowered, management still expects to deliver around $5 per share for fiscal 2018. All good so far.

The balance sheet is where some value investors may have their reservations. The company has over $12 billion of negative equity which primarily is the result of over $28 billion of long-term debt. Therefore, let's take a closer look at the balance sheet to see if there are other negative trends which could impact the financial condition of the company.

On the current assets side, Phillip Morris at the end of its latest quarter holds $6.58 billion in cash, $2.93 billion in receivables and $8.92 billion in inventories. These line items along with $1.58 billion of "other current assets" bring the total current assets to $20.02 billion. Inventories have actually been trending down over the past decade whereas receivables are more or less flat. These trends are actually attractive given we have had (although relatively small) top line growth over the past decade.

We do not like seeing inventories and receivables rising faster than top line growth. We do not have this issue here. Further, the cash balance has increased by around $5 billion since 2008. The total amount of current liabilities comes in at $17.44 billion which means we have a current ratio of 1.15. We like to see this ratio above 1 especially considering PM's debt load.

Speaking of the company's debt load, it has been predominantly the company's interest-bearing debt which has led to the increase of negative shareholders' equity on the balance sheet. However, treasury stock has ballooned to over $35.3 billion over the past 10 years. A high amount of treasury stock is nearly always indicative of a company which is able to spin off large amounts of predictable cash flows.

Suffice to say that the balance sheet is not as bad as it seems. However, even if we excluded the negative effect of treasury stock from our calculation, we still would result in a negative shareholders' equity number. I believe this is worth noting.

PM's price to cash flow ratio is currently 12.7 which is well behind its 5-year average of 18.9. In fact, we have not seen these types of price to cash flow ratios since 2011. Phillip Morris became such a hit with dividend investors because of the stable free cash flow coverage it has always offered. We can see this stability in the numbers. Over the past 4 quarters, PM has generated more than $8.45 billion of free cash flow and this key metric continues to be a long-term up-trend.

The dividend payout ratio (when calculated from cash flows) has actually dropped from 74% in 2008 to 72% presently. Therefore, if we can return to some proper growth which the company guided at its analyst day, then we foresee free cash flows and the dividend remaining strong. We will revisit after earnings on the 18th.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.