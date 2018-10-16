No Bottom Yet, But This Isn't A Bear

The major averages hit a temporary bottom last Thursday following the waterfall decline. Many on Wall Street have expressed the opinion that the market’s final low is likely near and that this represents an excellent buying opportunity. In today’s report, however, I’ll make the case that the stock market remains weak and vulnerable on a short-term basis and that it’s still too early to buy. I’ll also argue that while a lower low in the major averages is likely, this isn’t the start of a bear market, and there will probably be another buying opportunity for equity investors this fall.

After a sharp 6-day decline, there were indications last week that the stock market was ready to finally post an immediate-term bottom. As discussed in my previous commentary, the 20-day price oscillator for the S&P 500 Index (SPX) fell to its most “oversold” reading since April. This told us that large cap stocks were likely sold out in the immediate term and were therefore vulnerable to a short-covering rally. Last Friday’s bounce in the SPX was technical in nature and was fueled in part by short covering. While it was gratifying to see the market stop declining, the current signs point to additional weakness ahead before this correction has completely finished its work.

The 20-day price oscillator for the SPX remains deeply in “oversold” territory as of Monday (below), which means there is still the potential for some additional short covering this week. However, the stock market’s more important internal indicators are still weak, implying there is still more downside potential before the final low is in.

One of the biggest problems which kept the stock market vulnerable to selling pressure in recent weeks was the stubborn complacency of the bulls. Even after the decline in small cap stocks earlier this month, bullish sentiment ran unusually high as investors shrugged off bond market-related weakness and instead focused on the positive economic outlook. This refusal of the bulls to adjust their expectations to the internal selling pressure in rate-sensitive securities and small cap stocks came back to haunt them last week when the large cap indices, including the Dow and S&P 500, lost 5% in the broad market rout.

As recently as the week ending Oct. 3, the percentage of bullish investors, according to the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), was 46%. This was an incredibly high bullish percentage, given how weak the level of erosion in the small cap stocks at that time. So, to what extent did last week’s stock market sell-off affect the bull’s enthusiasm? If the latest AAII sentiment poll is any indication, the answer is “not very much”. In the latest AAII poll released on Oct. 11, the percentage of bulls had fallen to 30% - a drop of 15% from the previous week. This was a notable improvement and a sign that the holes that had developed recently in the bull market’s “wall of worry” are starting to be repaired.

The percentage of AAII bears, however, were only 36% in the latest week – a less than ideal amount of pessimism, given the severity of last week’s market decline. A decline of that magnitude over a period of a few days would normally generate more bearish sentiment, but investors are evidently still optimistic that the worst is over. From a contrarian’s perspective, this suggests that the market is vulnerable to more downside since the bulls likely haven’t completely capitulated. A “wash-out” in which investors throw in the towel and turn comprehensively bearish is what we should see before the market has bottomed. Historically, the AAII bearish sentiment rises to at least 40% or higher at a major low. We’re almost there, but not quite.

Perhaps the single biggest indication that the broad market internal bleeding isn’t over yet can be seen in the daily average of the NYSE-listed stocks making new 52-week highs and lows. Obviously, the new highs have been virtually non-existent since last week due to the absence of buying pressure in the face of last week’s panic. The number of stocks making new 52-week lows, however, remains dangerously high despite last Friday’s bounce. On Monday, there were 216 new lows on the Big Board. Most of these new lows were bond funds and other rate-sensitive stocks which remain vulnerable to the recent spike in Treasury yields. The abnormally high number of new 52-week lows on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq is a sign that the incremental demand for equities below normal. Until the new lows shrink to below 40 for several consecutive days, the stock market will remain vulnerable to this rate-related selling pressure.

Consequently, the first sign investors should look for in terms of confirming a bottom is a reversal of the downward trend in the cumulative new highs and lows. The NYSE cumulative new highs-new lows index is shown below and illustrates the extremity of the decline in incremental demand for equities this month. Until this indicator reverses, buying stocks carries above-average risk in the immediate term.

The catalyst for last week’s stock market decline has been popularly blamed on rising Treasury yields. This is actually an encouraging sign for the long-term bulls, for it provides some support for the belief that the bull market is still intact. A sharp, sudden market decline with no explanation or apparent reason is a potentially dangerous sign and often precedes bear markets. But when there is an acknowledged reason for a decline – even if the actual reason (or reasons) is unknown – it signals that the bull market’s “wall of worry” is still intact. It also provides investors with a specific focus for their fears, and once those fears have been alleviated, the market typically resumes its upward bias.

The CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) is arguably the best embodiment of Wall Street’s latest panic, and it continues to trend above its rising 15-day moving average. As long as TNX is rising, there will be competition for stocks in the Treasury market. The rising Treasury yield trend is also putting pressure on rate-sensitive equities and keeping the stock market vulnerable to additional selling pressure. We should see TNX reverse its immediate-term (1-4 week) uptrend before the latest stock market correction is over. This means that TNX should close decisively under its 15-day MA on a weekly basis, and if possible close below its nearest pivotal low at the 30.50 level.

Meanwhile, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), which is Wall Street’s most popular fear gauge, remains elevated as of Oct. 15. A spiking VIX suggests that investors are panicky; it also means it’s more expensive to hedge market risk with options. A VIX level this high suggests a market low is near, though it hasn’t been confirmed yet. We should ideally see the VIX close under its 15-day moving average to let us know that the market is no longer panic-prone and has returned to a normal, healthy internal state. The fear gauge currently is still well above its rising 15-day MA, shown below.

After reviewing the latest technical and investor sentiment evidence, I continue to recommend that investors hold off on initiating new long positions and remain defensive. Participants should keep plenty of powder dry and wait for the market to confirm a bottom. Once we have a confirmed low, there should be plenty of bargain-buying opportunities, given the continued strength in corporate fundamentals, as well as the strengthening economy. The main factor I’m watching for a confirmed bottom confirmation is for the new 52-week lows on both major exchanges to shrink below 40 for several days. This will let us know that internal selling pressure has all but dried up, and the market will then be in a good position to recover. The broad market is still prime for some additional short covering in the next few days based on the extremely “oversold” condition of the 20-day price oscillator of the S&P 500 Index.

Investors can also maintain longer-term investment positions to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the healthcare and tech sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index in recent months. With earnings growth still on a positive trajectory, the probability is strong that the large cap major averages will survive the latest increase in broad market volatility with their long-term uptrends remaining intact.

