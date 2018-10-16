Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Goes Into Un-Panic Mode

Do not confuse rising asset prices for a day with the end of this period of volatility.

US investors are mostly cheering the gains of their domestic indices (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM), each of which is on a tear. Spot volatility has not taken the move very well, down almost 3 vol points for the day.

"No sector left behind". I tend to be leery of across-the-board situations such as these, as it really just highlights the fact that inter-sector correlations are tracking positive (a typical condition in choppier markets).

The fact that the JOLTS surged but Treasuries (IEF, TLT, AGG) may be contributing to the glass-half-full feel of the day.

Industrial Production came in toward the high end of consensus on a M/M basis. I must say that given the ultra-low unemployment rates, high job openings, and rather anemic capital spend of this expansion, that capacity utilization is only at 78.1%: any thoughts on this from readers would be much appreciated.

Thoughts on Volatility

Ah… the Law of Small Numbers. First off, it looks as though it's the fifth time since 1998 (we're more or less at the twentieth year anniversary). This very much has the feel of data mining. I do not mean to say that this kind of study is frivolous. But volatility tends to breathe on burst on its own accord, rather than following rules based on what day of the week so-and-so or such-and-such happened.

Most of us (myself included) fall prey to giving more attention than we ought to studies based on small sample sizes with little in the way of an economic rationale. Especially if you are an investor and not a trader, it is good to collect these anecdotes as a way of putting the market into context; just make sure not to make any major decisions based scant evidence.

People do look to a variety of disciplines (technical, fundamental, statistical) to form a basis for allocations and risk budgeting. If you happen to be of the mind that shares engaged in buybacks have led the market, and you use technical analysis, then you may readily conclude that this latest bout of volatility has quite a bit more room to run.

Volatility Analytics highlights the fact above that some of today's bounce back is in response to what is perceived as a collectively positive inflow of earnings and guidance from companies. This is a sensible explanation, and should the stream of earnings announcements manage to remain in the market's good graces, then volatility may be hard pressed to hold up at or above current levels.

Term Structure

Volatility is an intrinsically symmetric concept: the average distance from the average, as I tell students. You need skew in a distribution to make some kind of a quantitative distinction between panic buying vs. panic selling. Days like today (so far anyway) are not a reflection of un-panic, as Josh Brown humorously terms it, but rather a continuation of volatility expressed at the moment as a gain.

So what does true "un-panic" look like? A convincing downturn in measures of volatility, particularly as it concerns traded instruments like VX futures. Both spot VIX and the VX term structure are notably lower in today's trade, as investors are opening up the door to the possibility of calm.

Just keep in mind that it would be somewhat remarkable to see all the volatility of the last couple weeks up vanish in a flash...

Usually the market has to wrestle its demons for a time before tamping down on volatility in any kind of sustainable way. Recall that we saw marked declines in vol in late February, but we did not see a market bottom (or sustained vol top) until May 3. Today's price range on S&P futures so far has been 2745 to 2796.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Gelstretch commented on a related article of mine that SA published yesterday, on UVXY. I appreciate it when readers share tactics about how they trade on whatever their view may happen to be. This is one of three connected messages left by gelstretch, and I encourage you to check out the others.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.