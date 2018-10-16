The High Oil Price Calvary Will Rescue Pengrowth Energy

The long and dismal history of Pengrowth Energy (OTCQX:PGHEF) will finally turn to far more pleasant future forecasts. The balance sheet is still a mess and there are certainly less risky companies out there. But the die-hard fans of the company will finally have that stock price appreciation that they have been waiting for years.

Management has yet to demonstrate a better track record than the previous management that cost the stock more than 90% of its value. But rising oil prices will give the company a reprieve from current worries. It will be up to the new management to turn that reprieve into a long-term viable future. Many high debt companies that I follow will waste that opportunity. So, the long-term odds are still not good. But an immediate trading opportunity that could potentially double the stock price over the next twelve months is hard to overlook for many.

Note that this company has so far managed to insulate itself from the Canadian oil price collapse in the headlines. Therefore, margins are a little more secure than with some of the Canadian competition. Yet the stock price appears to drift lower with the headlines. Noted investor Seymour Schulich has a large stake in the company at prices considerably higher than the present price. Numerous past articles have documented those purchases.

Now Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) has come along with a C$6.4 billion offer for the 100,000 BOED production of fellow thermal producer Meg Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF). That offer shows considerable upside for Pengrowth Energy assets even if this management fails to turn around the company.

Source: Pengrowth Energy Press Release September 10, 2018

Pengrowth has had some very financially painful hedges that have sapped cash flow all year. The result has been a continually declining stock price resulting from one disappointing earnings announcement after another.

However, much of the industry has now conceded that oil prices should remain strong (and stronger) for the next year or so. The above picture shows free cash flow. Cash flow from operations could range from C$300 million to C$500 million as long as WTI remains at $70 or above. The enterprise value to cash flow would then shrink to potentially 3-to-1. That would make the stock very cheap compared to many peers in the industry. At that point, a stock price double to 6-to-1 would be reasonable.

The longer term picture will depend upon the number of additional basins that come online combined with the growth of oil from established production areas. In the past, the industry has managed to exceed expectations long term. Whether or not that will happen again in the near future is an open question.

The answer to excessive supply is very important to Pengrowth Energy. As shown above, this company has very little cash flow when WTI pricing heads towards $50 and lower. Many competitors in the industry do far better than that cash flow breakeven, so this management clearly has work to do. But as the chart above demonstrates, next year should be a decent cash flow year with cash flow between C$100 million and C$200 million. There is always the chance that oil prices could skyrocket and enable the company to generously cash flow. However, skyrocketing prices are usually followed by precipitous declines. More than one analyst has warned about such a potential scenario.

In the meantime, Pengrowth will have a year to get its financial house in order. The lenders have so far provided the company with covenant variances to allow the company to continue to operate. However, those covenant violations and the respective agreements to relax those covenants are a warning. Most likely any stock price increase would be followed by a potential merger or purchase by a larger competitor. The latest acquisition by Baytex (BTE) of Raging River (OTC:RRENF) is a particularly instructive example.

Pengrowth clearly needs lower cost production to survive long term. Either management improves the cost of operations substantially or the company "buys" lower cost production. In the past, management advertised the cash flow ability of the thermal project while the company lost money. But there appears to be too much debt for the cash flow at lower WTI pricing to handle the current debt. The current debt load is in excess of C$700 million. That is quite large for a company with less than 20 MBOED in production. Plus the thermal product produced tends to receive a discount from WTI pricing.

The cash flow shown above is a definite improvement over the current situation. This year, the cash flow from operations is unlikely to top C$100 million because of hedging losses. In fact, adjusted funds flow was only C$10 million for the second quarter.

Source: Pengrowth Energy Peters & Co. Presentation September 2018

The remaining company assets are concentrated in Alberta. The future operations will focus on the thermal production with gas being supplied from other leases to save the company money in the long run. Currently, this strategy is not saving a lot of money due to the low gas pricing. When combined with the hedging losses, an investor can easily tell why recent results have been so dismal.

Nonetheless, the coming expiration of the hedges presents an opportunity for some decent cash flow for the first time in years. Management needs to use that opportunity to repair the balance sheet and get ready for the next inevitable industry downturn. Cash flow appears to quickly dry up as oil prices decline.

Management needs to change that by either reducing the debt load or acquiring another debt-free company. A reverse merger could work well with these assets. Admittedly, a poor acquisition could make things worse or even end the company. However, a decent debt-free acquisition, even if dilutive for existing shareholders would put the company on firmer financial footing with (hopefully) better debt ratios along the lines of the recent Baytex purchase of Raging River.

Future thermal growth may not be advisable until management can demonstrate a breakeven price in the WTI $30 range. That is a good $15 below the last breakeven price that management posted in the past. So, this company could have a significant competitive disadvantage.

Diversification may be the key to a successful company future. The thermal production appears to be unusually profitable during periods of relatively high pricing. It also cash flows somewhat during periods of low pricing. Thermal projects have a very high initial capital outlay. Continuing production costs usually allow some cash flow at relatively low product pricing due to the high initial cash outlay. A balanced portfolio that includes significant light oil production and natural gas liquids may be better able to take advantage of these characteristics.

Otherwise, management may need to acquire some refining capacity so the profits from upgrading this product help offset the relatively high production costs. Suncor (SU) has long had on-site upgrading capabilities to increase profitability. Cenovus Energy (CVE) and Suncor both have access to refining capacity. That vertical integration appears to help the profitability of both companies significantly.

In the meantime, the market may smile on this company for the first time in a number of years. The long downward spiral appears to be finally over. Management has to deal with some reminders, like the weak balance sheet. But management may finally have that breather to do just that. Investors will be watching to see if this new management is up to that challenge. Long-term returns could be very rewarding. But the real risk of failure is also sky high.

