TomTom: Challenges Ahead Despite Good Q3 2018 Results

The reasonable valuation is actually a bet on TomTom to compete against the technology giants in the automotive industry.

By entering into the automotive markets, the company will be facing increasing competition.

The Q3 2018 earnings confirm the successful transformation of the company to offset the decline of personal GPS devices.

With the Q3 2018 earnings, management raised again its guidance for the FY 2018. The good results confirmed the success of the transformation after the decline of the personal GPS devices.

But TomTom (OTCPK:TMOAF) is now facing the threat of increasing competition. The technology giants like Alphabet/Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL) are developing and expanding mapping solutions for the automotive industry.

To face these challenges, TomTom is considering selling its growing Telematics business. With a comfortable net cash position, the market values the company at a moderate price. But investing in TomTom is a bet on the success to compete against big technology companies for mapping solutions in the automotive industry.

Image source: Foundry via Pixabay

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Euro unless otherwise noted.

The transformation is taking shape

The success of the mapping applications on smartphones has been accelerating the decline of the TomTom's core business: the portable GPS devices. Thus, the company has been growing an offer based on software and services for the automotive industry.

But, as shown in the graph below, the development of the "Automotive & Enterprise" and "Telematics" segments could not compensate for the decline of the "Consumer" business.

Source: annual report 2017

With this evolution, hardware sales represented only 39% of revenue in 2017 compared to 55% in 2015.

Source: annual report 2017

And the company is also improving the gross margin from 52% in 2015 to 62% in 2017.

Source: annual report 2017

The Q3 2018 earnings have confirmed this pattern. The table below shows that the consumer segment is still shrinking.

Source: press release Q3 2018

The Automotive & Enterprise and Telematics segments did not offset the decline of the Consumer segment. But with higher margins for the new businesses and with lower exceptional costs during Q3 2018, the company grew EBITDA and operating results.

Also, during this quarter, Peugeot (OTCPK:PEUGF, OTCPK:PUGOY, OTC:PUGOF) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) have selected TomTom for some automotive-related services.

With these positive results, the company has raised again the outlook for FY 2018.

Source: press release Q3 2018

Some challenges ahead

Despite these encouraging developments, the company will be facing important challenges.

The table below shows that, within the growing Automotive & Enterprise segment, the Enterprise part is actually shrinking this year.

Source: press release Q3 2018

And the Automotive business is facing increasing threats from some of the giant technology companies. TomTom announced the premature end of an agreement with Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) to provide location and navigation content. The Q3 2018 conference call confirmed that Volvo has chosen Google instead.

Google also partnered with Renault (OTC:RNSDF) (OTCPK:RNLSY), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) (OTCPK:NSANF), and Mitsubishi to provide Google Maps services.

Following this news, the company communicated:

TomTom has a strong long-term relationship with the Renault/Nissan/Mitsubishi Alliance, as part of which we integrate our navigation technology components in a broad range of vehicles across several geographies. Our products are compatible with all platforms, including Android.

Source: TomTom investor relations website

A significant amount of time was spent during the Q3 2018 conference call to discuss the move of Renault and Volvo to the Google solutions. Management qualified this move as a wake-up call.

A similar situation is taking place with Apple. Apple has been reported to rebuild Maps by using its own dataset. Following an analyst question about this development, the CFO did not want to comment and stated:

It is not in our interest and it's not our strategy to lose this customer obviously. - Taco Titulaer, CFO

Source: Q2 2018 conference call

TomTom can still overcome these challenges, though. The Microsoft (MSFT) Azure Maps is using the TomTom API. And Google has raised the prices for the Google Maps Platform, which could provide some opportunity for TomTom. But these developments are worrisome for TomTom.

The Telematics segment

To focus on these challenges, management is considering strategic alternatives for the Telematics division. Which means that selling this segment is a serious option.

Over the last decade, the Telematics subscribers have been growing at a regular pace.

Source: annual report 2017

Q3 2018 earnings have confirmed this trend. As shown below, the installed base is still growing. With a stable monthly revenue per subscriber, revenue increased.

Source: press release Q3 2018

Also, the capital expenditure for this division is low. The table below shows that the company spent €6.3 million for the first three quarters this year, against a revenue of €130.1 million.

These metrics should favor a transaction at a sales multiple above 3.

With a revenue of approximately €175 million in 2018, I estimate a possible sale of the Telematics business at a price above €175 million * 3 = €525 million.

Valuation

The company targets a €200 million net cash position by the end of the year. I assume the company will get €600 million from the sale of the Telematics division.

Thus, the table below shows an estimation of EV/sales close to 1.

With such a cash position and with the free cash flow generation on the short term, the market valuation looks reasonable.

But considering the challenges in the automotive industry, investing in TomTom is a bet on the capacity of the company to compete against technology companies like Google and Apple.

And knowing Google's efforts in the autonomous driving market, I would not want to bet against Google in this market.

Conclusion

With Q3 2018 results, TomTom is showing its success in getting away from the declining consumer GPS devices. The company is now developing mapping solutions for the business and automotive markets.

But some huge technology companies are getting more and more involved in the same markets as TomTom. The company will be facing a fierce and increasing competition from Google and Apple. Management is planning to sell the Telematics segment to focus on the automotive and enterprise markets.

At the current moderate valuation, the company is a bet - I am not willing to take - on the success of TomTom against the technology giants in the automotive industry.

