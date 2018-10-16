Gold And Silver Markets Have Completed Short-Term And Intermediate Targets

Wait for clear signals in the gold and silver markets as it indicates the future direction of the market.

This is the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) Early Bird Daily Metals Update for October 15, 2018.

Gold



Gold traded last at $1233.70. The average price is $1223. The market has rallied from the average price of $1223 and met the target of the sell 1 (S1) level of $1226 and the sell 2 (S2) level of $1232 by making a high of $1236.90.

Equity Management Academy CEO Patrick MontesDeOca said, “Gold has met all of the targets on the upside and we are sitting neutral waiting for the next signal. We recommend that you maintain your long positions long term and look for any corrections into the buy 1 (B1) and buy 2 (B2) levels on the daily, weekly or monthly VC PMI charts to add to your positions.”

Silver

Silver last traded at $14.79. The average price is $14.64. The market traded through the average price since Friday after coming back up, reverting from the low in the $14.28 area.

MontesDeOca said, “We have gone through the average price of $14.64, and met the S1 level of $14.73 and the S2 level of $14.83. We have taken profits here in the silver market and we are neutral right now waiting for the next signal. We recommend buying into corrections at the B1 and B2 levels when the market gives us the opportunity to go long.”

Commentary

The gold and silver markets have completed the short-term and intermediate targets that we published on Seeking Alpha over the past few weeks since the September 28 beginning of the most recent cycle. We pretty much have met the short term targets. For the long term, we are holding long positions and adding to positions on any chances we get at the B1 and B2 levels.

“For the short-term and intermediate, we have taken some nice profits,” MontesDeOca said, “and we are on the sidelines waiting for the markets to adjust and to give us our next clear signal. Congratulations to those who have been following our recommendations in the daily VC PMI updates and the various articles we’ve done on Seeking Alpha. Continue to look for an exciting period as we move into the last quarter of this year.”

