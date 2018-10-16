Intel Shows Value

Intel has had a horrible 2018, but its shares already price in much of the bad news.

Investment Thesis

Intel's (INTC) shares show resilience as the Nasdaq tanks in recent days. Why? Because Intel is already offering investors a strong bargain opportunity. In essence, value investing not only works, but it is getting its vindication in real-time.

Recent Developments

Intel is expected to announce its Q3 2018 earnings on the 25th of October, after-hours. Many investors will be sieving through its earnings call for clues of its near-term performance. However, I passionately contend that this game is foolish; short-term investing might provide gains or it might not - a flip of a coin if you will.

On the other hand, choosing an out of favor company which is high free cash flow generative such as Intel, when it has a cheap valuation attached, and more importantly, sticking with it patiently for 2-3 years offers investors very satisfactory gains. This style of investing requires the greatest fortitude, but it also offers far larger returns for those seeking to compound their capital.

Moving on, to say that 2018 has been a challenging year for Intel's shareholders is putting it mildly. With no CEO to man this ship and interim CEO Swan making it clear he has no intention of becoming Intel's CEO, Intel finds itself at a grueling crossroad - but this bad news is so widely known already. And while this is not insignificant, I truly believe this side of the story is already factored in its share price.

Remember, when Intel finished Q4 2017, the company guided investors for $65 billion on its top line for FY 2018. Then, two quarters later, and two revenue raises later, Intel now guides its revenue to finish at approximately $69.5 billion (+/- $1 billion).

Share Repurchases - Best When Stocks Fall

While I am not a dividend investor, I can certainly understand that there are not many tech companies which are able to boast of having a dividend policy. And those that do have a dividend payout, such as Nvidia (NVDA), its dividend does not even approach a half of 1%. Meanwhile, Intel currently carries a robust yield at 2.67%.

However, more insightful and weighty for this value investor is the fact that Intel did not shy away from repurchasing its own shares during 2018. In fact, quite the opposite, when Intel's shares become undervalued, Intel was quick to capitalize on the opportunity.

In more detail, during H1 2018, Intel put down more than double the capital to repurchase its shares, at $5.8 billion during the first 6 months of 2018, compared with just $2.5 billion during the same period a year ago.

Accordingly, if I was to put significant meaning into any aspect of Intel's upcoming Q3 results, it would be to focus on just how aggressive Intel's buyback was during this troublesome quarter. If Intel has been aggressive on the buyback, investors have no need to get caught up in any other aspect of Intel's story, this could be all the insight investors need.

Valuation

I am not a short trader, and so I do not actually believe that large, sustainable gains can be made from this endeavor. However, readers who are patient and long-term oriented are sure to find Intel to be a bargain pick relative to its peer group - please see the table which follows.

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

All that is required is a little patience. When the rest of Intel's peers trade for double digits their respect to P/Cash Flows (from operations; GAAP), Intel trades in just single digits.

Moreover, when it boils down to it, Intel trades for close to 14 times free cash flow (data not shown). These are not earnings or even cash flows from operations which need to be redeployed back into Intel for growth, but actual free cash flow which can be extracted from the business to either pay down debt or initiate a further aggressive buyback of its undervalued shares.

Growth Prospects

Source: author's calculations, press releases, Intel's top line growth.

What I am trying to drive at is that while many of Intel's peers are priced for perfection (or beyond, such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)), Intel, on the other hand, offers investors a nice amount of visibility surrounding its top-line growth - while at the same time being priced at a bargain.

Another way to look at Intel is that it is guiding to grow in FY 2018 significantly faster than its 3-year CAGR of 4%, yet its shares are trading so cheaply. Again, Intel's peers, such as AMD, are in the best case looking to grow at 27% YoY, which is not dissimilar to Intel's FY 2018, yet AMD's present valuation leaves absolutely no room for error and Intel trades cheaply.

Takeaway

Intel has solid top-line growth, a share buyback in place as well as a cheap valuation. Of course, readers could counter that without a CEO to guide Intel that the company has too much market share to lose.

However, I believe that these fears are overblown and that much of this concern is already factored in its current valuation at roughly $210 billion market cap.

Author's note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential At Deep Value Returns, I'm laser-focused on two things: free cash flow and unloved businesses. Companies that are going through troubled times, but that are otherwise stable and cash flow generative can be bought on the cheap, providing investors with an opportunity for exceptional returns once those names come back in favor - as they often do. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.