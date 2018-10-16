The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) CEO Pat Bowe on Lansing Trade Group Acquisition Conference Call (Transcript)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) The Andersons, Inc. to Acquire Lansing Trade Group Conference Call October 16, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

John Kraus - Director of Investor Relations

Pat Bowe - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bill Krueger - President and CEO of Lansing Trade Group

Corey Jorgenson - President of The Andersons Grain Group

Brian Valentine - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Heather Jones - Vertical Group

Ken Zaslow - Bank of Montreal

Farha Aslam - Stephens Inc

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Lansing Trade Group Acquisition Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to John Kraus, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.

John Kraus

Thanks, Sonya. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call today to discuss our announced agreement to acquire all remaining outstanding units of Lansing Trade Group LLC. In addition to the news release issued last night, we have provided a slide presentation to accompany today’s discussion. If you’re viewing this presentation via our webcast, the slides and commentary will be in sync. This webcast is being recorded and will be available for replay on the Investors page of our website at andersonsinc.com along with the supporting slides.

Joining me today on the call are Pat Bowe, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bill Krueger, President and CEO of Lansing Trade Group; and Corey Jorgenson, President of The Andersons Grain Group. After our prepared remarks, we’ll be happy to take your questions. Our CFO, Brian Valentine is also with us and is available to address questions. Before we get started, I would like to direct your attention to the cautionary statements on Slide 2, as well as the disclaimers included in the press release.

Certain information discussed today constitutes forward looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those presented in any forward looking statements as a result of many factors, including general economic conditions, whether competitive conditions, conditions in the company’s industries both in the United States and internationally, and additional factors that are described in the company’s publicly filed documents including its 1934 Act filings and the prospectuses prepared in connection with the company’s offerings.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Pat.

Pat Bowe

Thank you, John. Good morning, everyone. And thanks for joining the call on short notice. Yesterday, we announced the merger agreement to acquire the remaining 2/3rds of Lansing Trade Group equity that we do not currently own. Lansing is a company that we know very well after 15 years of partnership. I assume acquiring emerging Lansing into The Andersons will create a business of complimentary grain and ingredient assets and trade flow with greater scale that significantly expands our presence in the agricultural marketplace.

Upon completion of the transaction, after obtaining Lansing shareholder approval and customary government and regulatory approvals, we expect to close before January 31, 2019. At that time, Lansing will be integrated with The Andersons Grain Group. And the combined operation will be jointly led by Corey Jorgenson, President of The Andersons Grain Group and Bill Krueger, President and CEO of Lansing Trade Group.

In a moment, you’ll hear from both of them. But first, I’ll give an overview of the key transaction details beginning on Slide #3. We’re purchasing the remaining outstanding shares of Lansing for approximately $305 million, which implies a total equity valuation for Lansing of $450 million. Additionally, we’re assuming approximately $166 million of long-term debt. The total estimated purchase price implies a multiple of 8.7x EBITDA for the 12 months ended August 31, 2018.

We expect the transaction to be accretive to EPS within a year of closing. This does not include any assumptions for immediate synergies. However, we do expect to achieve synergies beginning in 2019, and reach an annual run rate cost savings of at least $10 million by the end of 2020.

Looking at the financials for the combined enterprise, gross profit for the 12 months ended June 30, 2018, for The Andersons in August 31, 2018, for Lansing, and Thompsons, our Canadian affiliate, increases by approximately 65% overall reported results. Adjusted EBITDA for the same period would be 47% higher. As we begin to realize synergies, we expect the union of the two organizations to become further accretive.

Additionally, the transaction will eliminate the need to report Lansing and our mutually owned affiliate Thompsons Limited, in an equity, in earnings of affiliates as we currently are required to under GAAP as a non-controlling shareholder. The resulting consolidation of our results will increase the overall transparency of The Andersons financial statements.

The acquisition will be financed with $175 million of cash subject to customary post-closing adjustments, along with approximately $130 million of Andersons' stock. The price of the newly issued shares will be based on 90% of a volume weighted average price to be determined at closing. In total, we anticipate issuing about 4.4 million unregistered shares of stock, including shares for incentive compensation and retention purposes.

Now, I’d like to turn things over to Bill Krueger, who will give you an overview of Lansing.

Bill Krueger

Thank you, Pat. Moving on to Slide 4. Lansing Trade Group is one of the Nation’s premier physical trading companies. We trade whole grains, feed ingredients, specialty products and energy products via all modes of transportation in North America and internationally. We’re excited about enhancing our ability to achieve profitable growth by joining courses with our long time shareholder, continuing a successful business relationship that dates back to 2003.

We are headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, and have over 550 employees base, primarily in the US. For the 12 months ended August 31, 2018, we reported gross profit of $162 million and EBITDA of $66 million.

About Lancing brands to The Andersons there is a larger grain and feed ingredient merchandizing platform with the larger Western presence that's very complementary to The Andersons mostly Eastern footprint. We have concentrated more on merchandizing and trading than on operating grain facilities. We are also merchants of DDGs, and merchandized a total of approximately 4 million tons of feed ingredients annually. We have a successful pet food business, specialty grain business and frac sand business that handles nearly 3 million tons annually.

Our gross profit for the 12 months ended August 31, 2018, was split 45% in our grain division, energy at 30%, and feed and specialty ingredients at 25%. Lansing and the Andersons each own 50% of Thompsons Limited. Established in 1924, Thompsons is an integrated supplier of value added products and services to grows in Ontario, Minnesota and North Dakota and the food processing customers worldwide. It is based in Ontario and is nearly Andersons Michigan and Ohio locations, which will continue to enable us to enjoy a cross-border trade flow that allows better insights into the various businesses such as fertilizer, grain and edible beans.

I’ll now turn the floor over to Corey Jorgenson, who will discuss what the combined company will look like.

Corey Jorgenson

Thank you, Bill. Before I continue, I’d like to say that both Bill and I are looking forward to quickly proceeding with the integration of our organizations and working together to grow our operation. Combining our talented teams is also a very compelling opportunity to unlock potential by bringing together the best of each business.

On Slide 5, you can see a number of financial benefits will achieve on top of improving our platform for profitable growth. The slide shows combined 2017 revenues of $9 billion or almost triple the revenue The Andersons reported alone. You can also see the significant increases in gross profit and adjusted EBITDA for the combined enterprise based on 12 months ended June 30, 2018, in the case of The Andersons, and 12 months ended August 31, 2018, in the case of Lansing and Thompsons. Combined gross profit would have increased to $510 million compared to the $309 million reported by The Andersons. Similarly, adjusted EBITDA would have increased from $162 million to $239 million for the same periods. We expect further upside benefits to our results once additional costs and revenue synergies of realized.

Next on Slide 6, the map shows the complementary nature of our respective footprints. Lansing facilities will provide geographic expansion into the Western Corn Belt, Western Canada, Texas and Louisiana. Thompsons' presence in Ontario, Minnesota and North Dakota further complements the geographic footprint of the combined business. That enhanced footprint will provide further diversification of activities and greater scale in our markets. The combination of assets and grain and ingredient trade flows present compelling opportunities to grow farm direct originations, freedom risk management services and earnings from physical trade. We’ll also be very well positioned to grow in the niche food and specialty feed ingredients space that is highly strategic to both companies.

Now, I’ll turn it back over to Pat.

Pat Bowe

Thank you, Corey. You may recognize Slide 7 from our Investor Day, last December. When we outlined the criteria, we acquired to evaluate M&A opportunities. Take a look at the strategic filters and financial criteria we shared then. You can see that Lansing Trade Group checks all the boxes.

First of all, we want to own assets that are core or adjacent. We have a long history together with Lansing, which owns complementary assets and business lines. The fact that the Lansing assets don’t overlap ours geographically is an added benefit.

We also want any acquisition to improve our ability to meet customer needs. And Lansing enhances the scale and scope of our trading activities by growing our trading operations and allowing us to trade new commodities. In addition, Lansing's highly complementary customer base will give us opportunities to sell our freedom risk management tools to more farmer customers.

The acquisition also increases our footprint and penetration in the high growth, specialty food and feed ingredients markets, creating opportunity to diversify our activities outside of traditional products and geographic regions. The combined scale will allow us to drive efficiencies across these supply chains. We expect the transaction to be accretive within a year. The transaction also provides an attractive return on invested capital for the good payback period, thus meeting all of our financial criteria.

On Slide 8, I’d like to summarize our next steps and some future milestones. We want to make sure that when we move forward with an acquisition, we do a good job of integration so that we achieve all the benefits we expect, and it can be accretive as quickly as possible. We have a defined process around M&A integration, and we’re already well along that path. We expect to close before January 31, 2019. The pre-integration work we’re doing now allow us to hit the ground running when we close. We expect to integrate commercial functions in early 2019. Going forward, we’ll continue working on streamlining operations, which should result in run rate cost synergies of $10 million by year-end 2020, which will further accelerate our EPS accretion.

And finally, I’d like to summarize the impacts of the transaction on Slide 9. Lansing Trade Group is a company that we trust and know board well from our long partnership. Our investment in Lansing has performed very well over time. This transaction is well aligned with our strategic and financial M&A criteria. We share our core values, which are very important to both organizations. And we’re paying close attention to cultural integration in addition to commercial and business integration. We have complimentary geographic footprints and assets that were combined to leverage our shared market knowledge and insights.

This transaction further diversifies and strengthens our grain business and provides income streams for several new markets. Going forward, we are confident that we'll achieve compelling cost synergies and identify and implement opportunities to generate incremental revenue. We’re excited of the opportunity ahead, and firmly believe that the union of these long standing American grain businesses with almost 170 years of combined experience will allow us to compete more successfully and provide greater value to customers and shareholders across an expanded platform and grow more profitably.

I'd now like to turn the call back over to the operator, and we’ll take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Heather Jones of Vertical Group. Your line is now open.

Heather Jones

Congratulations on the acquisition. I have a few detailed questions. But, wondering if you could give us a sense of what percent -- I know Lansing has more of a point-to-point type model and arbitrage type model. But I was wondering if there is any portion of the business that is basically the conventional grain storage basis appreciation type business like The Andersons' core businesses. I wonder if any of their businesses like that.

Pat Bowe

Yes. It’s a very good question. I’ll turn it over to Bill. But I’ll give you my first impressions. From a traditional farm originations storage that Andersons has done, we would be much bigger of that business. And Lansing has a very big point-to-point trading business across the Midwest. They have very interesting assets in Idaho and wheat country, and in the Louisiana and several other assets in the country, but a line of the business has done point-to-point. And our President Bill Krueger in Kansas City, I let him reply to that.

Bill Krueger

Thank you, Pat. Heather, approximately 15% of our volume goes through our grain elevators.

Heather Jones

Okay. And does this some -- does this acquisition increase Andersons' exposure to traditional export flows and grain at all?

Pat Bowe

No. I don’t know if it makes us a specific increased exposure. Lansing has a very good presence in export markets, especially in DDGs. Again, I’ll let Bill comment on their trade flows for exports. They handle a across country domestic trade business a lot like we do, a lot of its supplying flour mill customers or soybean crush facilities or ethanol plants. In that regard, one of the domestic flour, but they do have a presence in now with a least export facility in Houston that gives us an outlet to export markets. And Bill, I’ll let you build on those comments again if you don’t mind.

Bill Krueger

Sure. Heather, our primary export market comes through our container business, as Pat mentioned, which is primarily DDGs and soybeans. And then second to that would be the export facility that we have in Houston. And combined also is Thompsons’ exporting of their edible beans.

Heather Jones

Okay. Okay. And I remember, I mean, over the past few years, clearly the overall industry suffered a downturn and now it seems like we’re moving off to the bottom. But I don’t remember specific time periods, but I do remember details of like there being some quarters where Lansing had a write-off associated with a bad new trade in Eastern Europe, and stuff like that. So I was wondering, if you could give us a sense of how focused is the portfolio now. So we have a sense of what are the things that could bite us or whatever?

Pat Bowe

Good question Heather, I’ll start and turn over to Bill. Both of us experienced a downturn in '15 and '16 as a trade markets were more difficult across all the grain industry. Lansing had some operations in different markets that they don’t have any more. It kind of brought that back in a little bit focused on the core, which is domestic rain flows point-to-point trading in supply and domestic customers. So we don’t have any new exposures that we’re particularly concerned about. Of course, we love to see free trade around the world, which stimulates market flows that can help all of U.S. agriculture. One of the opportunities is our risk management tools that we offered to farmers at The Andersons. Lansing does not do that at this time. And we’d like to take those tools and sell to their farmers that they originate from. We see that as an upside revenue opportunity down the road. But I’ll kick over to you Bill, and maybe you can tell us more about the background there.

Bill Krueger

Thanks, Pat. We have approximately 90% of our business is North America-focused. Aand you are right, we did have [indiscernible] earlier in 2016 on an international trade flow. But primarily now, Lansing is focused solely on North America for our brand ingredients business there.

Heather Jones

Okay. Thanks. My final question is on Slide 7. You mentioned the financial criteria of ROIC above cost of capital by year three, and you add that its risk adjusted. I was wondering, so we can -- what is your estimated risk adjusted cost of capital for this transaction?

Pat Bowe

We’re going to put a specific ROIC on each transaction. So we’ve added 200 basis points for also -- all of our businesses as a company. We see this cash accretion area is very attractive. We think it was a fair price both to buyer and seller. And we have opportunities for synergies it makes it quite attractive. We feel that it’s a very bankable. We’ve had very good discussions with our banking communities. And so we don’t have to take on any excessive debt to do this. And thus issuing of some equity along with debt makes us a very straight forward deal reflow. So we’re pretty confident in the financial backbone of this.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Ken Zaslow of Bank of Montreal. Your line is now open.

Ken Zaslow

Just a couple questions. One is, where we in the earnings cycle. I know you give the 9x EBIT to EBITDA. But are we at the bottom or we at the middle? Where are we in terms of where you think? I know a year or two ago, you were saying, hey look this business was under-earning. There were some issues that will resolve. Where we now and what is the outlook?

Pat Bowe

Yes. I’ll give a start fair and I'll flip it to Corey, who’s in Kansas City with Bill. I think you've seen, we have, I mentioned this early, '15 and '16 were very tough years for the grain business. And that was true for Lansing and ourselves. We’ve come out of that with a good recovery here with many quarters of consecutive improvement. This was a big harvest year again. And that’s really good for us as a grain handler. We see opportunities and volatility in the grain markets that are going to be good for us as we go forward. So, in general, I don’t know we’re fully recovered like we were at the big peak years, and 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 that bloom in agriculture. But we’re definitely up off the bottoms where we were just a couple of years ago. But we still see we have good upside in profitability in the grain segment. And I’ll take it to Corey to comment from Kansas City.

Corey Jorgenson

Thanks, Pat. Hey, thanks, Ken. I’m aligned with Pat on clearly being out of the bottom. And on an improving trend, I don’t think that we’re peaking. I think, we have a unique mix right now of abundant North American supply, and really strong demand in most places in the world, and that creates great opportunities for origin businesses like ours in North America. I probably flag one item, which is to say that if the tariff environment and the disruptions to trade environment were to continue for a long period of time, that’s a lot of uncertainty. And it’s definitely not something that’s good for U.S. farmers at the core. And it just provides a lot of uncertainty for our businesses as well. So, that’s a flag that we’re definitely on an upward trend. And we feel great about kind of the wins in our sales as we step forward with this integration.

Ken Zaslow

Okay. The second question is where will the cost savings be from? And what exactly is the plan to how to achieve those?

Pat Bowe

So I’ll start with that one. And we feel pretty good about the opportunities there. Obviously, the overhead when you run two separate companies or some things that right up-front that you can take benefits from that are just simple, everything from audit to subscriptions to our Board of Directors to licenses and things like that that are probably, obviously, we will consolidate our systems that will take longer, our grain business is fully operational on SAP that's something we won’t do day one. But we see that longer-term, we will bring them on to our system year two, year three, and expect to see more efficiencies, and people efficiencies when we get that done.

Early on, we think our synergies will be offset by some of the cost to acquire them early in the process. But – so we won’t see a big benefit in '19, where we expect to see a good benefit in '20. We set a target of $10 million. We worked with an outside partner, Alex Partners, who is our consultant, who’s been working with us for several months. We’ve identified 12 work-streams and have for synergies in each one of those work-streams. We don’t see any need to adjacent any assets, so that business is a very complementary that way. So there won’t be any of these sales per say. But there will be efficiencies, will generate along the way. That doesn’t include potential for top line growth Ken. And I mentioned one was selling our freedom risk management products. There are other opportunities for growth synergies in our food segments and overlap other areas that we can drive potential top line. We know this has been -- we increased dramatically our top line with this acquisition almost three times, and make it as a $9 million to $10 million company in revenues. In the grain business, we don’t pay a lot of attention to revenues, because they go up or down with commodity prices. But this puts us on a growth path that we’re pretty excited about what we can do down the road on the top line as well.

Ken Zaslow

Okay. My last question is somewhat of a sensitive question, I guess. I've been doing, it's almost 18 years, I comfortably say, I don’t think, I’ve ever seen a co-CEO structure that actually works. Why choose this structure and why is this going to work?

Pat Bowe

Yes. I think, it’s very good question. And this is not a co-CEO structure. So in the division of grain, and other companies have done it in a similar way, we really have divided into two different areas, and planning to our leaders' strength. So what we will have is Bill will be running the trade part of the business, the commodity trading segment. And Corey will be running our originations, which is working on the front-end merchandising with farmers and our assets. Initially both will co-manage the food business because that’s just coming together right now. But we think it’s very complimentary of two individual skills that’d be one P&L for the grain business will report one number, and incentive pay itself -- we all tied to one number for the big group. But the two will co-managers will both report to me. And it’s divided into two complete distinct segments. That will all report up together for one P&L. Seamless for flour in other companies in the grain business. We think this is a good model that can work really well for us. We’re excited to have Bill on the leadership team of our company. And we really excited about the challenge we’re bringing on-board with Lansing. We’re really and probably seeing dramatically the size of the number of traders and merchants, and then a highly skilled trading and merchandising group at Lansing. And that is only going to give us good potential for growth in the future. So we couldn’t be happier with what the combination is going to bring for us.

Farha Aslam

Lansing has reputation of having some of the best traders in the grain business. Could you share with us your plans for people retention in this transaction?

Pat Bowe

Absolutely. I’ll share -- I’ll let to Bill take that complementary [indiscernible] We agree with you. We think that Bill and his team have built a good [indiscernible] of merchandising and trading talent. We very much want to retain all of those individuals. I won’t go into great details about it. But we have retention plans in place. A lot of that is tied up to the equity that they will transfer from Lansing ownership into Andersons' ownership. And almost a big portion of those merchants and management of that company will now be Andersons' shareholders and have a 3-year vesting that will help them with retention. We’re also looking at ways we can combine the two, again the best in breed. We will have some Andersons' legacy employees moving to Overland Park, Kansas, to their headquarters. We’ll have some Lansing employees moving here. We’re going to put in place the latest technologies for video conferencing and communication that we can combine the businesses. So we’re very confident about the team that’s onboard with us. And they’re together right today, Corey and Bill in Kansas City. So, Bill maybe, I’ll let you answer that question about your team.

Bill Krueger

I appreciate the compliment and it is one of the items that we have address as an organization with The Andersons. Over 83 of our merchants will have an equity position in The Andersons post-closing. And we share why the retention policy and the commitment to rewarding our good merchants going forward will maintain the same culture that Lansing has developed over the last 20 years.

Farha Aslam

That’s helpful. And then could you just give us a little bit more details about sort of your pet food trading operations and your specialty grain. And how that’s difference from The Andersons please?

Pat Bowe

Bill, if you're going to take that, that will be great.

Bill Krueger

Sure. Well, first of all the pet food and the specialty business really are not materially different than our core grains business where we provide logistics support, customer service and the quality and quantity of the ingredients that both the pet food industry needs along with many of our specialty customers.

Pat Bowe

And maybe just to build on that a little bit, Farah, that one of the things that's attractive beside the whole grains trading and grain assets that’s complementary with us. I think you know us well. We’ve been very interested in the growth on the specialty side of the food side of grain to build on our origination business, and our food grade corn business. We’ve made a couple of acquisitions recently in two -- including 30 foods, and one interesting acquisition recently in the puffing business. They also have specialty grains. This whole portfolio of organic and natural and non-GM, and putting those forces together, we’ve build some critical math. And that is very attractive piece of this transaction. It might be drilled by the overall size of the volume of tons that's traded in feed ingredients and core grain. But it’s a nice piece that fits very well with what we’ve started here. And also what Thompsons brings in their edible bean business. So our emerging specialty food business gets quite a bit bigger with this transaction.

Farha Aslam

That’s helpful. And then final question is around trading and risk management. Could you share with us how variable Lansing’s earnings are in any given period? And kind of what sort of trading and risk management parameters your plan to implement at The Andersons to manage the risk of the trading portfolio?

Pat Bowe

Sure. That’s a great question Farha, and something we put a lot of focus on. But we’ve learned after working a lot of with Bill and his team, our risk appetites are actually quite a bit more similar than they’re different, and they’re also complementary. For example, we assume a relatively large basis risk position in physical assets, infrastructure, and Lansing assumes a base of risk across several independently managed point-to-point, and in their ingredients trading books. These are all complementary. We will right away pull up, so we can integrate and have risk positions close every night, and we’ll have a combined risk committee with the new what we're calling Andersons trade group internally. That will be our top focused day one. So, Lansing has done a great job with trading and tracking performance of those trades. A lot of their business is a lot of direct business to key customers, flour mills, soybean crushers, ethanol plants et cetera. So lot of customer-backed direct point-to-point origination, which they’re quite good at. If Lansing does not do any proprietary trading today, they did it one time, and don’t have those specific accounts anymore. We’re not looking to do that and don’t want to get into a prop trading business. We want to be a physical risk management merchandising company and focus on customer service and logistics and arbitrage, as well as one risk book. But we don’t see this on taking on outside risk, abnormal risk that we currently see today. It will just be a lot larger because of the combined volumes of tonnage of the two companies together. And Corey and Bill, please chime in. Corey, do you want to kick it off?

Corey Jorgenson

No. I think you covered it well, Pat. I think, especially when you get into the differences between physical trade flow whether it would be grains or feed ingredients and proprietary trade flow. It’s important just to know that there is elements of futures trading that hedges basis and premium risk. There’s also elements of futures trading that hedges feed ingredient risk. And those, I’m not trying to part lines, but those lines can bleed if people want to make them bleed. But Pat’s comments are exactly right. There’s no material proprietary trading by either business in light of the size of the combined business scale. And we’re really comfortable with the disbursement of risk across all the different business segments. And I’ll see if Bill wants to add anything to that.

Bill Krueger

No. I think Pat and Corey handled it. I do believe as a combined entity the diversified portfolio should bring consistent earnings depending on the ag sector, and the overall health of it.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We have a follow-up question from Heather Jones of Vertical Group. Your line is now open.

Heather Jones

Thanks for taking the follow-up. Real quickly on the costs, Pat, you mentioned referring to the synergies. I was wondering are you referring to the $8 million in transaction costs at back half of '18 or are you referring to other costs?

Pat Bowe

I'm referring to other costs. So, yes, I think, you read that in our document. We estimate our deal cost to close that with advisors legal fees et cetera to be approximately up to $8 million that will most of that will occur here at the end of this year. We then start hitting the ground running in next year with a clean sweep. Within the cost of synergies if that was for severance or relocation or any systems upgrade with IT that kind of in the near-term. Those dissynergies will occur probably earlier in the process. And we expect them to still -- in spite of that in the first year, we’ll start to see the benefits of synergies. Most of that will probably 2020 when we hit our full stride by the end of 2020. So we feel pretty good about that that we don’t -- there’s no massive layout, as I mentioned. There’s no selling of any assets. So it’s really just about the putting the teams together and make them run efficiently as quick as possible.

Heather Jones

So to clarify your accretion projection for the first year, that includes these costs. Is that includes the 8 -- does it include the transaction costs?

Brian Valentine

Hi, Heather. This is Brian. So most of the transaction costs really -- we expect would be in the back half of 2018. And then, as Pat said, in 2019, we more or less expect that any synergies will be offset by cost of achieving those synergies. So there is not a kind of synergy in 2019. Most of it starts to hit in 2020.

Heather Jones

I guess, what I’m trying to get out is, typically people will view this like there is cost of achieving synergies -- they will view like is one time. Are you going to be calling those out? And if you call them out, most people will exclude them. So am I right in saying that the first year would actually be potentially meaningfully accretive because people will achieve those as onetime?

Pat Bowe

Yes. That’s clear, and it’s good advice. So that’s where we pointed out that dual cost numbers that will incur here the fourth quarter, most of all that will be incurred in this quarter. And the amount of dissynergies early on from costs probably won’t be all that big, but we’ll be sure to point those out as we go in the early quarters of the transaction. And we’re pretty optimistic about how we can achieve those pretty quickly. And we are -- I think being conservative say we’ll hit them by the end of 2020. We’ve done a good job here at The Andersons, in the last two years of hitting targets, and we feel very confident we’ll be able to do the same there. Some of them seem quite obvious, not massive. There is one big area with a huge amount of dollars attached to it. Just a lot of basics will need to execute against it.

Brian Valentine

And, I think, just to add on to what Pat was saying, and I think, you mentioned a survey that we have 10 or so different work streams already identified in our integrations plans, and a whole integration management office and team that are going to be working on plans for a variety of areas.

Heather Jones

And can we talk about Thompsons. So you guys -- I can't remember how many years you owned it, but a while, and it has been a pretty weak performer. And so just wondering if – I guess, what’s your outlook is there. As we’ve seen the industry sort of move off this bottom, relatively strongly, there is still this hasn’t been much improvement there. And just wondering if you could help us understand what the issues are. And what the likelihood is of meaningful improvement there over the next year or two?

Pat Bowe

Sure. And I’ll pass that on to Corey and Bill in Kansas City, because they have been on the Board of Thompsons here for the last several years. Yes, we've owned the business. We think it’s a good business. It hasn’t performed as high as we’d like it to. So assuming the last couple of years like when we also had some difficult ag cycle, its coming back. We see a lot of potential. The fertilizer business has been stronger than the grain business, but we see grain coming back. Also like the edible bean business which has a good fit with a lot of things that Lansing is doing today. So, Corey and Bill, may be you can give a specific outlook and how you see the Thompsons situation.

Corey Jorgenson

Yes. Thanks, Pat. It's Corey. I think you did a good job of summarizing it at a high level ad that, I think, the Ontario marketplace in general has been a difficult space for grain companies specifically. And Thompsons is just experiencing their own share of that challenge in that particular marketplace. We’re excited to be able to work on this now after we get past closing as a wholly owned subsidiary of The Andersons. There should be opportunities as we move down the road to run the business and alignment with both Lansing and ANDEs specialty businesses, as just Pat said, our grain business will have nice synergies with the Michigan and Ohio footprint of The Andersons, and the fertilizer business, of course, can benefit from a greater scale of our own plant nutrient business. So I’ll leave it at that and see if Bill wants to add anything to it.

Bill Krueger

No. I think you’re exactly right. Ontario is going to -- we knew it would take longer to come out of the bottom of the trough. I do believe as a combined entity we'll be able to take advantage of some opportunities that we previously were unable to. And I actually am very confident in our ability to improve the results over the next couple years of Thompsons.

Operator

And we do have a follow-up question from Ken Zaslow of Bank of Montreal. Your line is now open.

Ken Zaslow

Just a quick follow-up. What was the incentive for Lansing to sell? Was there anything underline that we should think about? Is there any reason for the timing of this transaction? Can you just give us some color on there?

Pat Bowe

I'll let Bill tell you from the horse's mouth. We felt -- I just give you Andersons' point of view, we’ve owned this company for quite some time. It’s been a very good performer. We’ve looked at trying to combine it in the past history between our two companies. This just felt like the right time. With the market kind of recovering, we thought this is a good time. We think we’ve provided a fair value to the Lansing shareholders. And we think this is a good value to Andersons' shareholders. It just felt like it was a good time in the cycle to do that. I think we’ve painted a picture to Bill and his Board about what the opportunities are of the combined companies, and how attractive that can be as shareholders of the Andersons with the new company of the merged grain companies involved. So, I think, we painted in the picture of the upside potential of a combination.

And Bill, I’ll let you speak correctly from the Lansing perspective.

Bill Krueger

Sure. Thanks, Pat. It’s actually a good question Ken. There’s about four reasons why I think the timing is very good for this transaction. First of all, it allows some of our equity holders a liquidity event. More importantly with that liquidity event comes the opportunity to own a substantial piece of equity in the Andersons which will allow us to participate in the continued growth that we believe will happen.

As far as deal goes the ability for Lansing to provide its producers with the freedom tools that the Andersons have is something that we have been focused on for the better part of three years and we keep coming back to the Andersons products as the best tools that we can find. And second, the Andersons continue to want to integrate a more merchandising culture around their current asset trade flows. So we believe the combination of all of those events, it made the timing actually perfect for us to do this.

Ken Zaslow

Okay. So there’s nothing extraordinary within the results or anything like that we should be thinking about?

Bill Krueger

None at all.

Operator

Thank you. And ladies and gentlemen, this does complete our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back over to John Kraus for any closing remarks.

John Kraus

Thanks, Sonya. In closing, I hope this discussion has given you a clear understanding of the rationale for this strategic acquisition, and how these two companies operating as one will create a best-in-class organization with a strong platform for growth. I also want to mention again that this presentation and slides with additional supporting information will be made available later today on the Investors page of our website at andersonsinc.com.

Finally as a reminder, our next regularly scheduled conference call is set for Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 11 AM Eastern, when we will review our third quarter 2018 results. We hope you can join us again at that time. Thank you for your time this morning and for your interest in The Andersons.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This concludes today's program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.