Link Motion: Time For Change

At $0.50 a share, current price reflects a significant discount to current net asset value of +$4/sh. Release of the 20-F and replacement of the existing management team will allow share price to trade at fair market value.

Disgruntled shareholders have organized to replace the management team and board of directors with a new leadership slate expected to be supported by China AI.

A Brief Recent History

Poorly managed and operated, Link Motion (LKM), formerly known as NQ Mobile, has struggled. After completing what has to be considered the world's longest and most convoluted divestiture of its FL Mobile and Show Self assets, LKM finds itself in the same situation as it was in 4 years ago with its tardy 20-F, a share price far below fair market value and senior management departures as infighting between Vincent Shi and Henry Lin (co-founders of LKM) destabilize an already rocky foundation.

In an attempt to establish share price and management stability, the company sold $20M / 14M class B shares to China AI at $1.425/sh. The sale of 14M shares provides China AI with 42.7% of the voting power at LKM, with RPL Holdings holding only 30.6% of the vote. While equity control has shifted to China AI, operational control still rests with RPL through Vincent Shi’s continued conflicted leadership. After trading in the $3-4/sh range for much of 2017, LKM now trades at $0.50 a share. Shareholders, tired of management ineptitude, have organized to replace management and the board of directors.

What do Shareholders need to do to affect change?

As outlined in a personal twitter post by Mr. Matt Mathison, Vice President of Capital Markets at LKM, shareholders need to call a meeting to order to vote on the below changes:

Per LKM’s 20-F, a shareholder vote can be called forth so long as 1/3 of the shareholders vote to convene a meeting and up to 2/3 of shareholders vote for a special resolution.

“Shareholders’ meetings may be convened by our board of directors on its own initiative or upon a requisition to the directors by shareholders holding in aggregate at least one-third of our voting share capital. Advance notice of at least seven days is required for the convening of our annual general meeting and other shareholders’ meetings. An ordinary resolution to be passed by the shareholders requires the affirmative vote of a simple majority of the votes attaching to the common shares cast in a general meeting, while a special resolution requires the affirmative vote of no less than two-thirds of the votes cast attaching to the common shares.”

To affect the needed changes at LKM, shareholders, including NQ Mobile’s former Co-CEO Omar Khan, have organized through the www.lkmforward.com website. Shareholders believe China AI will vote for these actions, as well as take the needed steps to return value to shareholders (complete 20-F, complete bond extension, enact robust buyback, expand Smart Car and Smart Ride businesses). In addition to China AI’s shares, approximately 26M class A shares will be needed to cleanly and clearly affect the changes Matt Mathison outilned. As of 10/15/18, over 25M shares have been pledged.

What's the expected outcome?

If shareholders are organized, a new management team will be installed with Vincent Shi asked to step down. New board members will be elected with conflicted board members retired. The company will be able to focus on immediately filing its 20-F and extending the terms of its bond. Failure to do anything will likely result in the eventual delisting of LKM as the company will be unable to file its 20-F. Marcum, LKM's auditor, will likely view the ongoing conflict between Vincent and Henry (co-founders) as a material risk to any opinion.

