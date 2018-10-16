SPAR Group: Poor Fundamentals, Weak Position Dampen Outlook

The rise of e-commerce does create opportunities in this space, but SGRP's position has been hurt more than enhanced by it.

But the stock isn't cheap, and this is a problem given the company's poor fundamentals and inability to create value through acquisition-driven growth.

SPAR Group (SGRP) is a micro-cap business services provider currently trading near its 52-week low. But SGRP isn’t cheap, and despite there being reasons for optimism with the industry’s long-term prospects, this is a company with poor fundamentals that requires a margin of safety to make an investment worth considering. Avoid SGRP.

Low-Margin Business Doesn’t Create Value

SPAR Group is an international merchandising and marketing services company that provides services to manufacturers, distributors and retailers, primarily in mass merchandise, office supply, grocery, drug, dollar, independent, convenience, home improvement, and electronics stores. The company has supplied these services in the US since its predecessors were formed in 1979 and internationally since the company acquired its first international subsidiary in Japan in 2001. SGRP currently does business in 10 countries, including the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, and Turkey.

The merchandising and marketing services business predominantly involves placing orders, shelf maintenance and display placement, and replenishing product inventory. Historically, retailers handled these tasks in-house, staffing their stores as needed. However, in an effort to preserve margins in the face of rising employee costs and competitive pressures from e-commerce, retailers have increasingly outsourced these tasks to third parties like SPAR Group.

There is a long-term market for these services since consumption will continue to shift further into the digital realm, forcing retailers to adopt more streamlined omni-channel strategies that require sophisticated inventory management and fulfillment processes. Andthese services are valuable to retailers in that they can lead to greater sales levels by making a product more visible and available to consumers.

The problem is that there’s so much competition in the space and at the same time not a whole lot that a company can do to differentiate itself. Price competition is intense in the space, and SGRP’s operating margin has averaged less than 3% over the last decade (and more importantly, hasn’t improved: see Figure 1). It’s hard to grow shareholder value with these kinds of profits, and it’s a big reason why the stock hasn’t really gone anywhere over the last 10 years (Figure 2), despite nearly a quadrupling of revenues.

Figure 1: Operating Margin

Source: Morningstar

Figure 2: 10- Year Stock Chart

Source: Morningstar

While the transition to more technologically sophisticated systems does create more opportunities for differentiation, the companies best equipped to exploit these changes are those with strong financial resources who can develop new service capabilities, and those with scale and scope to execute client demands fast and efficiently over a wide geographic area. With total cash of just 5.8M and TTM revenues of just over $212.5M, SGRP is still a small player and tends to be more reliant on its customers than its customers are on it. This is a problem because retailers, after all, are potential competitors as well, and backward integration (insourcing) is a threat that they can leverage to secure more profitable contracts at the expense of SGRP.

SGRP’s bargaining position isn’t helped by the fact that the shift to e-commerce has increased the company’s dependence on retailers with physical stores. With fewer brick-and-mortar operations around today than there were a few years ago, SGRP’s potential client base has decreased, putting more pressure on the company to retain its existing clients. We don’t think it’s a coincidence that SGRP’s gross margin started to nosedive (Figure 1) three or four years ago, right at about the time that retailers really started feeling heat from e-commerce, and this trend has continued in 2018 as well: in the latest quarter SGRP’s adjusted operating income fell by 192K y/y despite a 39% increase in revenue growth, largely because of pricing pressure.

In summary, it’s hard to make an investment case when the stock hasn’t really done anything historically and there aren’t any visible catalysts that might create an inflection point.

Valuation

Shares are down more than 25% since SGRP reported Q2 results at the end of August, putting the stock close to a 52-week low. But despite the poor performance this year and the company’s historically weak fundamentals, SGRP isn’t cheap: the stock trades at a P/E of 24x adjusted trailing earnings (which is actually a premium to the S&P 500 (SPY’s) P/E of 22.9x), and at an EV/EBITDA of 6x (which is a slight premium to SGRP’s historical EV/EBITDA multiple).

If anything, SGRP is in a worse position now than it was 5 years ago, for the reasons mentioned above, and it goes without saying that SGRP is inferior to the average S&P 500 company, not only in terms of business fundamentals and profit potential, but in terms of just about all the characteristics that investors consider important to an investment decision (including liquidity, ownership structure, and many of the other market risks that come with penny stocks). Simply put, this is a company that requires a cheap valuation before you can even begin to make a case for investment, and SGRP isn’t cheap.

Conclusion

The merchandising and marketing services industry does have long-term growth potential for some companies, but from what we’ve seen out of SGRP so far, SPAR Group isn’t one of those companies. SGRP has relied on acquisitions for the vast majority of its growth over the past decade, but these acquisitions aren’t creating value and it seems like the company is in a worse position now than it was 5 years ago. We haven't see anything to suggest that trends will change anytime soon, so its hard to make a case for SGRP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.