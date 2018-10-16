Tremont: The Ugly Duckling

As of 2H18, they pay no management fees for two years and will likely pay dividends in 2019 as assets are deployed.

Investment Thesis

Like an odd swan in a flock of ducks, Tremont (TRMT) is a much disliked puny net-net REIT that pays no dividends but will very likely grow into a beautiful outperformer. At a $34 million market cap, it is way too small for institutional investment. As a REIT that pays no dividends, it is worthless to yield seeking REIT investors. As a one year old stock, the story has little audience. With slow progress in deploying capital, even its parents are getting frustrated.

With so little love, Tremont stock has been nearly cut in half since its $20 IPO, now trading at $11. As of June 2018, the REIT held net cash money of $9.7 per share and owned a clean portfolio of loans worth $9 per share. My investment thesis is that the stock will get back to at least 0.8x Book Value of $18.88 per share to a stock price of $15 as management makes some headway in deploying capital which ultimately means the REIT pays dividends.

Company description

Tremont originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market commercial real estate “CRE” worth up to $75 million, and also in transitional CRE which are undergoing improvement or redevelopment. Tremont focuses on floating rate loans smaller than $50 million with Loan to Value “LTV” ratios at or below 75% and terms of 5 years or less. Tremont’s target portfolio is 80% first mortgage loans levered 3:1 and 20% other with zero leverage.

Tremont has been around since 2000, and has originated nearly $5 billion in financing since inception. Management believes they are strategically positioned to benefit from constrained CRE debt capital with a decline in the number of banks and also a decline in CMBS issuances due to regulation. Tremont completed their IPO at $20 per share just over a year ago on September 18, 2017. Tremont is managed by RMR Group (RMR), and pays RMR an annual base management fee of 1.5% of equity which is currently waived as of July 1, 2018 for a 2 year period.

“I understand and frankly share the frustration of our shareholders on the pace of our capital deployment. To that end, earlier this summer, we announced that our manager is waiting the annual base management fee for a two-year period starting July 1, 2018. I believe obtaining this two-year management fee waiver demonstrates our commitment to this business and to our shareholders.” – 2Q18 Earnings Call

Risk - Slow progress in deploying loans

The stock has been weak because management has been slow to deploy their formation capital, which is obvious with $30.5 million in net cash sitting on the balance sheet of this $34 million market cap. Until the capital is deployed it is unlikely that the company will pay dividends. A REIT that pays no dividends is sort of like a Ronin aka a samurai with no master aka a stock that keeps on wandering. There exists a huge risk that management continues to drag their feet in deploying capital and the stock keeps drifting, which also means they are being careful in their due diligence.

“While I believe we continue to have good investment activity momentum, the momentum is not as robust as it was during our first quarter earnings call. At that time, we had closed one loan and had four additional loans under accepted applications and in due diligence. This gave me confidence that Tremont would be fully invested by the end of the summer and that we would also be well positioned to declare a dividend in October. However, with no accepted applications and potential loans in due diligence today, I am less bullish about Tremont's ability to be fully invested by the end of the third quarter.” – 2Q18 Earnings Call

Risk - Cash Burn

Capital that is not deployed does not earn interest and a mortgage REIT that does not earn enough interest burns cash. In the first half of the year, the company incurred a net loss of $1.7 million, which included management fees and shared services costs of $1.2 million. Fortunately, RMR has paused management fees for 2 years as of July 2018 which will have the company at or near break even in the back half of 2018.

“On a run rate basis, assuming all loans and leverage had been in place for a full quarter and the management fee waiver has been in effect, Tremont has achieved breakeven cash flow from operations. I think this is an important point for shareholders to understand as our company is no longer using cash raised in our Formation transaction to support operations.” – 2Q18 Earnings Call

Risk - Poor corporate governance

In substance, RMR as a parent has little incentive to grow assets profitably. The risk section of the 10K does make you cringe and appreciate why it got so cheap. This is an Adam Portnoy REIT (HPT/TA/FVE), so you must not drink the inside ownership Kool-Aid. I sat on the sidelines until management signaled they had shareholder interests in mind by cutting management fees. RMR would have earned those fees regardless based on the book value of the fund, irregardless of share price. In form, management incentives are aligned with carry, RMR earns carried interest of 20% of earnings in excess of a 7% return on equity paid in arrears. Externally managed mortgage REIT's usually trade at a discount to book value to account for misaligned incentives. At $15 (0.8x book), I would still be haircutting the existing loan book by nearly half. This would assume the stock is worth $9.7/share in cash + $5.3/share for their current investment portfolio that has a book value of $9/share.

"We will pay our Manager substantial base management fees regardless of the performance of our portfolio. Our Manager’s entitlement to a base management fee, which is not based upon our performance or results, might reduce its incentive to devote its time and effort to seeking investments that provide attractive, risk adjusted returns for us. Because the base management fees are also based in part on our outstanding equity, our Manager may be incentivized to advance strategies that increase our equity. Our increasing our equity capital by selling common shares will usually be dilutive to existing shareholders and may not improve returns for our shareholders or the market price of our common shares. In addition, our Manager has the ability to earn incentive fees each quarter based on our Core Earnings, which generally stated, are our earnings in a specified period in excess of a specified return. This may create an incentive for our Manager to invest in assets with higher yield potential, which are generally riskier or more speculative, or to sell an asset prematurely for a gain in an effort to increase our near term net income and thereby increase the incentive fees to which our Manager is entitled. This incentive fee formula may encourage our Manager to recommend investments or take other actions which cause us losses." - FY17 10-K

"Our Manager owns approximately 19.2% of our common shares outstanding. If our Manager maintains a significant ownership stake in us, our Manager may have significant influence over the composition of our Board of Trustees and other matters involving a shareholder vote." - FY17 10-K

Catalyst – Management gets lending traction and provides visibility on dividends

If management gets their act together and deploys the cash on their balance sheet in a meaningful way, the company will start paying dividends. While management failed to hit this milestone last quarter, they pushed the goalpost back to January of 2019 which is not terribly far away. Management will certainly give more color on capital deployment on the next earnings call on November 2, 2018.

“I remain committed to our investment thesis and the market opportunity for bridge loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. However, based upon our conversion rate of investment opportunities to close loans and the length of time it takes to win business diligence and close loans, I now believe that it will be the end of 2018before Tremont is fully invested and that it will be January 2019 before Tremont can declare dividends and core earnings.” – 2Q18 Earnings Call

Valuation

As of June 2018, the company has a book value of $18.88, which is predominantly composed of $9.7 in net cash and $9 in net loans. With over half of its book value in cash awaiting deployment, I believe the company is worth > 0.8x book value, with a target price of $15. The company is not profitable and pays no dividends so earnings and yield valuations are not meaningful metrics at this time.

Conclusion

Tremont has a spotless balance sheet, a marketplace they are fond of and the experience to capitalize on it. If you are willing to give management time to deploy their capital, the stock is a bargain at 0.6x Book Value, with over half of the book value in liquid cash awaiting deployment. As it stands today, Tremont is an ugly duckling with some nasty feathers. As assets are deployed it will mature and spread those beautiful swan wings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.