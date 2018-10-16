Diamondback Energy: This Permian Basin Oil Producer Will Bounce Back

Diamondback Energy (FANG), which is in the process of acquiring Energen (EGN), will likely experience weak prices in the Permian Basin as the company will sell some of its crude oil at a discount. That may drag earnings but the negative impact will be offset by double-digit production growth. That’s also true for Energen. Both companies are still well positioned to post solid earnings growth.

Moreover, the large gap between oil prices in the Permian Basin and the US benchmark has shrunk considerably from its August peak as the market is getting more clarity on the deployment of new crude oil pipelines which will ease the supply bottleneck. The pricing environment in the Permian Basin will improve considerably next year as some major crude oil pipelines come online in H2-2019. That will drive further earnings growth for Diamondback Energy.

Oil prices in the Permian Basin continue to trade at a substantial discount to the crude benchmark. The region’s oil producers, which range from the oil major Exxon Mobil (XOM) to the mid-cap company Centennial Resource Development (CDEV), have pumped too much oil. In the last three years, oil production from the Permian Basin has surged from 1.5 million bpd to 3.43 million bpd. There aren’t enough pipelines around to transport this crude to the key markets, such as the Gulf Coast. This pushed the oil prices in the region to as low as $17 a barrel below the WTI benchmark in August. Some producers have been forced to use the expensive option of using trucks and rail cars to transport oil. Other companies with a diversified asset base, such as ConocoPhillips (COP), have reduced drilling activity in the Permian Basin. There are a few well-protected Permian Basin operators, such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), who are neither facing oil flow related nor oil price-related risks. But Diamondback Energy, which is a Permian Basin pure-play, isn’t completely immune.

Diamondback Energy has become one of the leading Permian Basin operators, particularly following its decision to acquire its rival Energen (EGN) in a $9.2 billion deal. The transaction is expected to close by the end of this year. Both Diamondback Energy and Energen aren’t facing risks related to oil flow. In its second quarter presentation, Diamondback Energy said that around 92% of its oil production was on the pipe and the number will climb to 95% by the end of the year. Energen has 85% of its oil on the pipe. It sells nearly 80% of its oil pumped from Permian Basin’s Midland and Delaware regions to the pipeline operator Plains All American (PAA) with whom Energen has developed a strong relationship. Energen believes that Plains will continue to move the former’s oil in the future without any interruption.

That being said, both Diamondback Energy and Energen will be forced to sell some of their product at a discounted price in the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy is fairly well protected against the weak prices in the Permian Basin. The company has entered into basis hedges that cover 18% of its oil production for the remainder of the year. It will sell this oil at a fixed discount of just $0.88 a barrel to WTI. On top of this, it has firm transportation agreements in place that cover 66% of its annual oil production for this year, 70% for next year and 100% thereafter. These barrels are pegged against the Gulf Coast prices, allowing the company to bypass the weak Permian Basin prices. However, a small portion of Diamondback Energy’s total production – around 15% - will receive Midland Basin prices (The WTI Midland is the Permian Basin benchmark). That can bring the company’s oil price realizations (unhedged) down to 83% of WTI in the second half of the year from more than 90% in Q2-2018 and 98% in Q1-2018, as per the company’s estimates.

Energen, on the other hand, has greater basis coverage. The company has hedged 58% of its oil production for the remainder of the year – or 6.81 million barrels of oil – using basis at an average Midland WTI – Cushing WTI differential of ($1.42) per barrel. The remainder, which is more than 40% of the company’s production, could be exposed to the weak prices at the Permian Basin.

Although Diamondback Energy is not completely immune from the weak oil prices, it is still well positioned to continue growing earnings at a robust pace. Remember, both Diamondback Energy and Energen are two of the fastest-growing oil producers. For the second quarter of this year, Diamondback Energy has posted a 46% increase in production on a year-over-year basis to almost 112,600 boepd while Energen has grown its volumes by 34% to 97,400 boepd. Both have previously said that they expect to continue growing their output at a strong double-digit rate. For the full year, Diamondback Energy expects to produce between 115,000 and 119,000 boepd, depicting an increase of 45% from the prior year. Energen, on the other hand, is working on a 3-year plan of growing its production at a CAGR of 28% through 2020. The strong production growth will partly offset the negative impact associated with weak regional prices.

It is also important to remember that even though oil prices at the Permian Basin continue to trade at a substantial discount to WTI, prices are still higher as compared to last year. The Midland WTI futures price (October) is $64 a barrel, which is below the WTI price of $72 a barrel. The discounted price is still substantially higher as compared to the same period last year when WTI was near $50 and the differential was less than $1 a barrel. The higher levels of oil prices on a year-over-year basis combined with double-digit production growth should allow Diamondback Energy and Energen to post strong earnings growth.

Additionally, we are getting more clarity regarding the deployment of new pipelines in the Permian Basin which will ease the supply constraints and push the differential lower. Plains All American has accelerated expansion work on the Sunrise pipeline and the development of Cactus II pipeline. It expects to complete both projects in the second half of this year. Once these lines become fully operational by 2020, they will increase the region’s takeaway capacity by 1.17 million bpd. In addition to this, Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)’s Gray Oak pipeline, which comes with a capacity of 700,000 bpd that is expandable to a million barrels, is scheduled for a late-2019 startup. Meanwhile, EPIC Midstream, which is developing a crude oil pipeline system that will come online in early-2020, has said that it will temporarily use its NGL pipeline system that will start up in the third quarter of this year to transport crude oil until the dedicated oil system enters service. That will add 400,000 bpd of takeaway capacity.

The market is also confident about the deployment of new pipelines. That is one of the main reasons that have brought the Midland-Cushing differential down to ($8) a barrel from more than ($10) in September and as high as ($17) in August. Moreover, futures for September 2019 has Midland trading at a ($2.80) discount to WTI, as per data from CME. The discount further declines to just ($0.50) per barrel by December 2019, indicating that the market believes that the pipeline bottlenecks will ease over the course of the next 12 to 15 months. In other words, as pipelines come online, the oil prices in the Permian Basin will recover. That’ll have a positive impact on Diamondback Energy’s earnings.

FANG data by YCharts

Shares of Diamondback Energy have underperformed this year. The stock has barely climbed this year while the broader exploration and production sector, as measured by SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), has risen by 11% in the same period. That has made Diamondback Energy a relatively cheaper E&P stock as compared to its other Permian Basin peers. The company’s shares are priced 11.7-times next year’s Thomson Reuters consensus earnings estimate while others such as Concho Resources (CXO) and Pioneer Natural Resources are all trading more than 13-times earnings. This, I believe, is a decent price for a company that is well positioned to post double-digit production growth and strong earnings growth, particularly from 2019 as oil prices improve in the Permian Basin.

