BlackBerry Under John Chen's Leadership

Free cash flow is expected to be positive for FY 2019 before restructuring and legal proceeding charges.

Much has been written about BlackBerry (BB), much of the focus has been on declining total year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter revenues. At first glance that may seem reasonable, however, most of the decline can be attributed to legacy business segments not expected to contribute meaningfully to future revenues. Because of acquisitions and revenue accounting changes, management considers non-GAAP reporting a better measure to assess operations. This article examines BlackBerry’s revenues, both non-GAAP and GAAP, and expectations for future growth. Before delving into the financial details I will give a brief history of BlackBerry's CEO John Chen.

John Chen

John Chen was born in Hong Kong and raised by his parents in a one-bedroom apartment until he moved to the United States in 1973 to attend school. He earned degrees in electrical engineering at Brown University and the California Institute of Technology.

Chen joined mainframe manufacturer Burroughs in 1979 working third shift. While there he observed promotions being awarded to non-Asians. It was explained to him by his superior "Chinese engineers are not presentable." Chen decided to overcome the stereotyping by taking classes with a local TV anchor to improve his speaking and presentation skills. His determination paid-off, not only did he rise above his superior, he eventually became vice-president.

In 1991 he took a position with Pyramid Technology that was eventually sold to Siemens AG (SIE). Chen initially stayed on but became increasing frustrated by Siemens bureaucracy. He eventually joined Sybase in 1997, first as COO then shortly thereafter CEO.

Chen pivoted the database and business services company into the emerging mobile information sector. The move proved brilliant. Mobile information generated hundreds of million dollars in annual revenue returning Sybase to profitability. It was eventually sold to SAP SE (SAP) for $5.8 billion.

Since Sybase, Chen serves on the boards of Wells Fargo (WFC), Walt Disney (DIS), NYSE, and several start-ups. He has served on Presidential Councils, trustee of the San Francisco Symphony, the Brookings Institution, and CalTech. Chen also made Forbes list of the Top 25 Notable Chinese-Americans in Business.

Chen joined BlackBerry in November 2013. The task at hand was to halt plunging sales and losses. He was required to slash jobs and cut costs to reduce the cash burn. A graph of revenues as Chen was joining BlackBerry illustrates the dire situation.

source: theguardian

Latest earnings, and outlook

BlackBerry's latest earnings, 2Q2019, reported

Non-GAAP total company revenue of $214 million; GAAP total company revenue of $210 million

Non-GAAP total software and services revenue of $197 million; GAAP total software and services revenue of $193 million

Non-GAAP gross margin of 78%; GAAP gross margin of 77%

Non-GAAP operating income was $17 million, and positive for the tenth consecutive quarter. GAAP operating income was $39 million

Total cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term investments was $2.4 billion as of August 31, 2018

Free cash flow, before considering the impact of restructuring and legal proceedings, was $37 million

Cash generated from operations was $31 million

Excluding $605 million in face value of debt, the net cash balance at the end of the quarter was $1.7 billion

Outlook for fiscal 2019

Total software and services revenue growth of between 8 to 10% year-over-year

Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be positive

Free cash flow is expected to be positive for the full year, before considering the impact of restructuring and legal proceeding

Revenues, EPS, and Stockholders' equity

Chen has managed to transform BlackBerry from phone design and manufacturer, to software and services. However, legacy phone and service access business continue to appear on the financial statements clouding BlackBerry's financial picture.

In addition, BlackBerry adopted ASC606 for the way it records revenues; this was a contributing factor for year-over-year decreases reported during the last two quarters. This change forced BlackBerry to record software revenues, for some customers, during the entire length of the contract instead of a lump sum upon a sale. While revenue accounts decrease, deferred revenue increased to reflect sales.

I pulled revenue data for each business segment from the last six quarters to clarify BlackBerry's performance. Below are the non-GAAP revenues

non-GAAP in $millions 1Q2018 2Q2018 3Q2018 4Q2018 1Q2019 2Q2019 Enterprise software and services 101 102 106 114 83 92 Blackberry Technology Solutions 36 38 43 46 47 49 Licensing, IP and other 32 56 50 58 63 56 Handheld devices 37 16 9 2 8 5 SAF 38 37 27 19 16 12 244 249 235 239 217 214

source: Blackberry.com

Looking at the last six quarters segment revenues appears less than impressive taken as whole. Year-over-year total revenue decrease by $27 million for 1Q 2019, and $35 million for 2Q 2019.

Excluding handheld devices and service access fees,

non-GAAP in $millions 1Q2018 2Q2018 3Q2018 4Q2018 1Q2019 2Q2019 Enterprise software and services 101 102 106 114 83 92 Blackberry Technology Solutions 36 38 43 46 47 49 Licensing, IP and other 32 56 50 58 63 56 169 196 199 218 193 197

source: BlackBerry.com

year-over-year revenues increased $24 million for 1Q 2019, and $1 million for 2Q 2019.

Some people may object to use of non-GAAP numbers. Fair enough, GAAP revenue data are listed below.

GAAP in $millions 1Q2018 2Q2018 3Q2018 4Q2018 1Q2019 2Q2019 Enterprise software and services 92 91 97 108 79 88 Blackberry Technology Solutions 36 38 43 46 47 49 Licensing, IP and other 32 56 50 58 63 56 Handheld devices 37 16 9 2 8 5 SAF 38 37 27 19 16 12 235 238 226 233 213 210

source: BlackBerry.com

Again using GAAP numbers also indicates year-over-year total revenue declines of $22 million for 1Q 2019, and $28 million for 2Q 2019. Deferred revenue increased by $88 million during FY 2019, partially due to the accounting change. This will be recorded on the income statement in the coming quarters.

Excluding handheld devices and service access fees,

GAAP in $millions 1Q2018 2Q2018 3Q2018 4Q2018 1Q2019 2Q2019 Enterprise software and services 92 91 97 108 79 88 Blackberry Technology Solutions 36 38 43 46 47 49 Licensing, IP and other 32 56 50 58 63 56 160 185 190 212 189 193

source: BlackBerry.com

indicates a year-over-year increase of $29 million for 1Q 2019, and an increase of $8 million for 2Q 2019.

To see how these numbers compare to previous years, I pulled revenue data for the last three complete fiscal years.

GAAP in $millions 2016 2017 2018 Enterprise software and services 211 345 388 BlackBerry Technology Solutions 135 151 163 Licensing, IP and other 151 126 196 Handheld devices 884 374 64 SAF 779 313 121 2,160 1,309 932

source: BlackBerry.com

This indicates year-over-year revenue declines of $851 million for FY 2017, and $377 million for FY 2018.

Excluding handheld devices and service access fees,

GAAP in $millions 2016 2017 2018 Enterprise software and services 211 345 388 BlackBerry Technology Solutions 135 151 163 Licensing, IP and other 151 126 196 497 622 747

source: BlackBerry.com

year-over-year revenues increased $125 million for both FY 2017 and FY 2018.

In addition to revenues, I pulled shareholders' equity, and earning per share to help gauge BlackBerry's finances.

GAAP in $millions 2016 2017 2018 Shareholders' Equity 3,208 2,057 2,505 Earnings per share (0.86) (2.30) 0.74

Conclusion

When excluding the legacy handheld device and service access fee segments, BlackBerry's year-over-year revenues increased. The adoption of ASC606 caused a sharp drop in revenue in 1Q 2019 that is offset by deferred revenue. This deferred revenue will be realized in the coming quarters and years.

With approximately $1.7 billion in cash net of debt, revenue growth expected to be 8-10% with gross margins greater than 70%, non-GAAP earnings expected to be positive, and free cash flow expected to be positive before restructuring and legal proceedings, it seems reasonable to say BlackBerry is poised for growth. If you are a long-term investor, BlackBerry may offer a tasty treat.

Of course there is always the possibility Chen's plans fall apart, delaying or even reversing his outlook. As always never invest more than you can afford to lose or cause sleepless nights.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.