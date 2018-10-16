BlackBerry Under John Chen's Leadership

Much has been written about BlackBerry (BB), much of the focus has been on declining total year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter revenues. At first glance that may seem reasonable, however, most of the decline can be attributed to legacy business segments not expected to contribute meaningfully to future revenues. Because of acquisitions and revenue accounting changes, management considers non-GAAP reporting a better measure to assess operations. This article examines BlackBerry’s revenues, both non-GAAP and GAAP, and expectations for future growth. Before delving into the financial details I will give a brief history of BlackBerry's CEO John Chen.
John Chen
John Chen was born in Hong Kong and raised by his parents in a one-bedroom apartment until he moved to the United States in 1973 to attend school. He earned degrees in electrical engineering at Brown University and the California Institute of Technology.
Chen joined mainframe manufacturer Burroughs in 1979 working third shift. While there he observed promotions being awarded to non-Asians. It was explained to him by his superior "Chinese engineers are not presentable." Chen decided to overcome the stereotyping by taking classes with a local TV anchor to improve his speaking and presentation skills. His determination paid-off, not only did he rise above his superior, he eventually became vice-president.
In 1991 he took a position with Pyramid Technology that was eventually sold to Siemens AG (SIE). Chen initially stayed on but became increasing frustrated by Siemens bureaucracy. He eventually joined Sybase in 1997, first as COO then shortly thereafter CEO.
Chen pivoted the database and business services company into the emerging mobile information sector. The move proved brilliant. Mobile information generated hundreds of million dollars in annual revenue returning Sybase to profitability. It was eventually sold to SAP SE (SAP) for $5.8 billion.
Since Sybase, Chen serves on the boards of Wells Fargo (WFC), Walt Disney (DIS), NYSE, and several start-ups. He has served on Presidential Councils, trustee of the San Francisco Symphony, the Brookings Institution, and CalTech. Chen also made Forbes list of the Top 25 Notable Chinese-Americans in Business.
Chen joined BlackBerry in November 2013. The task at hand was to halt plunging sales and losses. He was required to slash jobs and cut costs to reduce the cash burn. A graph of revenues as Chen was joining BlackBerry illustrates the dire situation.
Latest earnings, and outlook
BlackBerry's latest earnings, 2Q2019, reported
- Non-GAAP total company revenue of $214 million; GAAP total company revenue of $210 million
- Non-GAAP total software and services revenue of $197 million; GAAP total software and services revenue of $193 million
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 78%; GAAP gross margin of 77%
- Non-GAAP operating income was $17 million, and positive for the tenth consecutive quarter. GAAP operating income was $39 million
- Total cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term investments was $2.4 billion as of August 31, 2018
- Free cash flow, before considering the impact of restructuring and legal proceedings, was $37 million
- Cash generated from operations was $31 million
- Excluding $605 million in face value of debt, the net cash balance at the end of the quarter was $1.7 billion
Outlook for fiscal 2019
- Total software and services revenue growth of between 8 to 10% year-over-year
- Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be positive
- Free cash flow is expected to be positive for the full year, before considering the impact of restructuring and legal proceeding
Revenues, EPS, and Stockholders' equity
Chen has managed to transform BlackBerry from phone design and manufacturer, to software and services. However, legacy phone and service access business continue to appear on the financial statements clouding BlackBerry's financial picture.
In addition, BlackBerry adopted ASC606 for the way it records revenues; this was a contributing factor for year-over-year decreases reported during the last two quarters. This change forced BlackBerry to record software revenues, for some customers, during the entire length of the contract instead of a lump sum upon a sale. While revenue accounts decrease, deferred revenue increased to reflect sales.
I pulled revenue data for each business segment from the last six quarters to clarify BlackBerry's performance. Below are the non-GAAP revenues
|non-GAAP in $millions
|
1Q2018
|
2Q2018
|
3Q2018
|
4Q2018
|
1Q2019
|
2Q2019
|
Enterprise software and services
|
101
|
102
|
106
|
114
|
83
|
92
|
Blackberry Technology Solutions
|
36
|
38
|
43
|
46
|
47
|
49
|
Licensing, IP and other
|
32
|
56
|
50
|
58
|
63
|
56
|
Handheld devices
|
37
|
16
|
9
|
2
|
8
|
5
|
SAF
|
38
|
37
|
27
|
19
|
16
|
12
|
244
|
249
|
235
|
239
|
217
|
214
source: Blackberry.com
Looking at the last six quarters segment revenues appears less than impressive taken as whole. Year-over-year total revenue decrease by $27 million for 1Q 2019, and $35 million for 2Q 2019.
Excluding handheld devices and service access fees,
|
non-GAAP in $millions
|
1Q2018
|
2Q2018
|
3Q2018
|
4Q2018
|
1Q2019
|
2Q2019
|
Enterprise software and services
|
101
|
102
|
106
|
114
|
83
|
92
|
Blackberry Technology Solutions
|
36
|
38
|
43
|
46
|
47
|
49
|
Licensing, IP and other
|
32
|
56
|
50
|
58
|
63
|
56
|
169
|
196
|
199
|
218
|
193
|
197
source: BlackBerry.com
year-over-year revenues increased $24 million for 1Q 2019, and $1 million for 2Q 2019.
Some people may object to use of non-GAAP numbers. Fair enough, GAAP revenue data are listed below.
|
GAAP in $millions
|
1Q2018
|
2Q2018
|
3Q2018
|
4Q2018
|
1Q2019
|
2Q2019
|
Enterprise software and services
|
92
|
91
|
97
|
108
|
79
|
88
|
Blackberry Technology Solutions
|
36
|
38
|
43
|
46
|
47
|
49
|
Licensing, IP and other
|
32
|
56
|
50
|
58
|
63
|
56
|
Handheld devices
|
37
|
16
|
9
|
2
|
8
|
5
|
SAF
|
38
|
37
|
27
|
19
|
16
|
12
|
235
|
238
|
226
|
233
|
213
|
210
source: BlackBerry.com
Again using GAAP numbers also indicates year-over-year total revenue declines of $22 million for 1Q 2019, and $28 million for 2Q 2019. Deferred revenue increased by $88 million during FY 2019, partially due to the accounting change. This will be recorded on the income statement in the coming quarters.
Excluding handheld devices and service access fees,
|
GAAP in $millions
|
1Q2018
|
2Q2018
|
3Q2018
|
4Q2018
|
1Q2019
|
2Q2019
|
Enterprise software and services
|
92
|
91
|
97
|
108
|
79
|
88
|
Blackberry Technology Solutions
|
36
|
38
|
43
|
46
|
47
|
49
|
Licensing, IP and other
|
32
|
56
|
50
|
58
|
63
|
56
|
160
|
185
|
190
|
212
|
189
|
193
source: BlackBerry.com
indicates a year-over-year increase of $29 million for 1Q 2019, and an increase of $8 million for 2Q 2019.
To see how these numbers compare to previous years, I pulled revenue data for the last three complete fiscal years.
|
GAAP in $millions
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
Enterprise software and services
|
211
|
345
|
388
|
BlackBerry Technology Solutions
|
135
|
151
|
163
|
Licensing, IP and other
|
151
|
126
|
196
|
Handheld devices
|
884
|
374
|
64
|
SAF
|
779
|
313
|
121
|
2,160
|
1,309
|
932
source: BlackBerry.com
This indicates year-over-year revenue declines of $851 million for FY 2017, and $377 million for FY 2018.
Excluding handheld devices and service access fees,
|
GAAP in $millions
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
Enterprise software and services
|
211
|
345
|
388
|
BlackBerry Technology Solutions
|
135
|
151
|
163
|
Licensing, IP and other
|
151
|
126
|
196
|
497
|
622
|
747
source: BlackBerry.com
year-over-year revenues increased $125 million for both FY 2017 and FY 2018.
In addition to revenues, I pulled shareholders' equity, and earning per share to help gauge BlackBerry's finances.
|
GAAP in $millions
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
3,208
|
2,057
|
2,505
|
Earnings per share
|
(0.86)
|
(2.30)
|
0.74
Conclusion
When excluding the legacy handheld device and service access fee segments, BlackBerry's year-over-year revenues increased. The adoption of ASC606 caused a sharp drop in revenue in 1Q 2019 that is offset by deferred revenue. This deferred revenue will be realized in the coming quarters and years.
With approximately $1.7 billion in cash net of debt, revenue growth expected to be 8-10% with gross margins greater than 70%, non-GAAP earnings expected to be positive, and free cash flow expected to be positive before restructuring and legal proceedings, it seems reasonable to say BlackBerry is poised for growth. If you are a long-term investor, BlackBerry may offer a tasty treat.
Of course there is always the possibility Chen's plans fall apart, delaying or even reversing his outlook. As always never invest more than you can afford to lose or cause sleepless nights.
Disclosure: I am/we are long BB.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.