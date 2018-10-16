Finger Pointing And Rotation Frustration: Thoughts On A Tuesday

The second part is a breakdown of the rotation that helped catalyze last week's drawdown.

The first part of this post takes you through a series of visuals that depict performance and de-risking from key players.

As stocks surge following the apparent dissipation of systematic selling, I wanted to answer a deluge of reader questions I've received both in the comments here and via e-mail.

Monday might have been uninspiring for U.S. equities, but Tuesday morning was a whole different story.

It looks like whatever was left of the systematic deleveraging probably ran its course on Monday (some models showed additional CTA de-risking yesterday, but at a much slower pace).

That benign assessment comes with the usual caveat: A further downdraft through key levels could trigger more selling from the trend followers and there's some latent "strike risk" in options. As far as the vol.-targeting crowd, it's just a matter of hoping volatility normalizes.

I wanted to touch on a couple of things for readers here on Tuesday.

First, I'm going to run through some visuals and analysis that together shed further light on "who" amplified last week's drawdown. While this will not provide a definitive answer for those looking to point fingers, what it will do is help you understand the impact of all the various players (carbon-based and otherwise) whose collective actions can serve to exacerbate bad situations. This is an effort to answer a string of reader questions, posed both in comments and in e-mails.

After that, I'll revisit the Value-Growth rotation narrative and touch briefly on the Momentum story ahead of today's earnings from Netflix, which could be pivotal for Momentum names going forward.

There's considerable debate about what source of systematic selling exerted the most downward pressure last Wednesday. As noted over the weekend, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic puts it on option gamma hedging. If you want to get into the details of that, I would refer you to "‘Rolling Minsky Moments’ And ‘Pseudo-Stability’: Revisiting The Avalanche", and also to the "strike risk" post linked above. It's not conducive to concise treatment here.

What is conducive to a quick take, though, is CTA selling. Nomura's Charlie McElligott put the figure at $88 billion for last Wednesday and as I mentioned previously, that's debatable. For our purposes here, I want to point you the following chart from JPMorgan which shows you short-term (solid lines) and long-term (dashed lines) momentum signals for the S&P and Nasdaq (QQQ):

(JPMorgan)

See that dramatic plunge? That's your trigger for CTA de-risking. Here's JPMorgan (and this is from a note by the bank's Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou):

For the S&P 500, the shorter-term momentum signal turned short on Wednesday last week, suggesting that de-risking by CTAs may have played a role in amplifying the sharp sell-off in US equities on that day, even as the longer-term momentum signal remains some way from suggesting that they turned short. For the more tech-oriented Nasdaq 100, the short-term momentum signal turned neutral already on Friday [the previous] week and further into short territory on Wednesday suggesting that CTA de-risking in tech may have begun earlier than for the S&P.

One thing I think you should pay particular attention to there is that for tech, the short-term signal had already moved close to short ahead of the rout. That came as Momentum (MTUM) and Growth (IVW) shares sold off amid the curve steepening as described in great detail here.

It looks to me like the SG CTA index just suffered one of its worst 5-day drawdowns since the crisis:

(Bloomberg)

What about risk parity? Well, consensus seems to be that the slower-moving nature of vol.-targeting funds likely means you can't blame the risk parity crowd this time around. That said, you should note that risk parity relies at least in part on a negative stock-bond return correlation (positive equity-rates correlation) and a flip in the sign on that correlation was the proximate cause for market angst in the wake of the bond selloff that gathered steam earlier this month.

Given that, you might fairly ask how risk parity (and balanced funds, which rely on the same correlation assumptions) held up this month. The answer, unsurprisingly, is "not great."

"A key concern has been the combined selloff in equities and bonds, which has weighed on multi-asset portfolios, similar to February", Goldman writes, in a piece out Monday evening, adding that "at one point the initial selloff in equities and bonds led to one of the worst periods for simple risk parity strategies since the GFC".

(Goldman)

JPMorgan's Panigirtzoglou has a similar take. In the same Friday note excerpted above, he writes that risk parity has been among the worst performing fund categories in October (through to 10th). He also reiterates the importance of the correlation flip. To wit:

Similar to Risk Parity funds, balanced funds suffered from a switch in bond/equity correlation from negative to positive. These two types of investors benefit from the structurally negative correlation between bonds and equities as this negative correlation suppresses the volatility of bond/equity portfolios allowing these investors to apply higher leverage and thus boost their returns. But the opposite takes place when this correlation turns positive: the volatility of bond/equity portfolios increases, inducing these investors to de-risk.

If you look at implied equity betas of risk parity and balanced mutual funds, you can clearly see a rather precipitous drop off, signaling de-risking in October:

(JPMorgan)

But even more dramatic, on JPMorgan's estimates anyway, was deleveraging from equity Long/Short funds, whose rolling beta to the S&P quite simply plunged during the rout:

(JPMorgan)

This is where I get to remind you that back on September 18 (or, more to the point, 48 hours before stocks peaked), I warned that hedge funds which were left in the dust in August looked to have spent quite a bit of time playing catch up to the rally in early September. That "grab" for exposure, I argued, was likely behind U.S. stocks summiting new peaks midway through last month. Here's an excerpt from that linked post:

The main takeaway here is that the late-August "grab" for exposure as benchmarks made new highs and ran away from the buyside appears to have created a situation where both quant and discretionary funds are running elevated exposures against an increasingly fraught geopolitical backdrop. Additionally, it's not entirely clear that exposure is properly hedged.

Well suffice to say it looks like the Long/Short crowd ended up getting in over their skis in the frantic attempt to catch up to the market. I'm just speculating here, but that "grab" for exposure probably entailed pushing longs in Momentum and Growth. That means the curve steepening-inspired Growth-to-Value rotation and concurrent Momentum unwind hit those folks especially hard. Here's a chart that shows the HFRX Equity Hedge index versus the S&P:

(Bloomberg)

That gives me a perfect segue into a discussion about Growth, Value and Momentum. As Goldman writes in the same note mentioned above, "the shift in momentum that occurred [last] Wednesday was the largest daily shift in US equity momentum since 2011 by some measures." The following chart shows that in fact, the Momentum unwind last week was among the more acute episodes dating back a quarter century:

(Goldman)

In simple terms, that was the culmination of a rotation from Growth to Value which was itself the product of bear steepening in the curve. Have a look at the following chart, annotated for ease of use:

(Heisenberg)

You can see the factor rotation pretty clearly here (gray is Value, white is Momentum):

(Bloomberg)

It is clear (to me anyway), that the market can't handle this rotation. There's just too much leadership concentrated on one side of the equation. If you look, for instance, at the past three sessions, you'll note that on Friday and Tuesday (days when stocks were sharply higher), Growth outperformed Value handily while on Monday, when stocks again struggled, the opposite was the case (skull and crossbones is last Wednesday):

(Heisenberg)

From where I'm sitting, this amplifies the importance of Netflix's (NFLX) earnings report (due after the bell).

If you see a marked disappointment there, it could potentially derail Momentum and Growth again. If you see a beat, well then it could perpetuate a rebound and a rotation back to what's been "working" for years.

Hopefully all of the above is useful and instructive in terms of giving you a guide to how all of the moving parts interact with one another in the course of driving markets during periods of volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.