InMed Pharmaceuticals Closer To One-Year Commercialization And Revenues

Has raised capital twice this year with oversubscribed results, bringing in more than adequate cash to carry the company for some time.

InMed continues to push their products through to clinical trials and is on track for commercialization processes at the end of 2019.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX:IMLFF) is a pre-clinical stage, fully-integrated cannabis company. Like most cannabis-derived pharma companies, they intend to harness the benefits of the components in cannabis for the treatment of various symptoms. However, there is a distinction with InMed that may give the company a competitive advantage. The company is processing their cannabis with a proprietary E.coli based cannabinoid biosynthesis system via biofermentation. While this technology is still in its developmental stage, should the company succeed, the potential could be lucrative. I will briefly outline InMed's three products, the technology it is using to bring the products through commercialization and scale-up, and the potential market these pharmaceuticals are targeting. From this, you will see why I am adding this company into my personal portfolio.

The processing breakdown

As mentioned, InMed is developing a proprietary E.coli based cannabinoid biosynthesis from biofermentation system. Biosynthesis from biofermentation is not a new science. However, using this science with cannabis is new and is still being developed. InMed is making progress; the company has filed for patent protection for their biosynthesis platform technology. If InMed is filing patents, then they are discovering new technology and I see this as a positive in the company’s drive to bring biofermentation to cannabis. Dr. Eric Hsu, Ph.D., InMed's Vice President of Preclinical Research and Development, stated this regarding the patent and what the patent achieves:

This application protects our effort to modulate E. coli's own internal machinery to increase the metabolites needed for the biosynthesis of the cannabinoid. Beyond this patent, we are actively pursuing additional patent applications to further protect our know-how in cannabinoid manufacturing through biosynthesis.

What that means in layman's terms is E. coli is being used to help optimize the amount of cannabinoid produced and extracted during manufacturing. This process uses metabolic engineering:

In metabolic engineering, the main objective is the increase of a target metabolite production through genetic engineering. Metabolic engineering is the practice of optimizing genetic and regulatory processes within cells to increase the production of a certain substance.

Metabolic engineering shows a great deal of scope in industrial production and should provide InMed with cost savings during production. So far, InMed has had success with this process and continues to advance the science involved. And, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada ("NSERC") has awarded the University of British Columbia ("UBC"), InMed's research partner, a grant of C$136,000 to continue to research this work. InMed has also agreed to work with the National Research Center (NRC) to continue to develop the process of biofermentation and the scale-up process to bring the company's product to market. The NRC has significant equipment that InMed can utilize in order to develop its production and scale-up process. By using this system, biofermentation, InMed will achieve a level of scale for manufacturing its products and bringing large-scale operations to the market.

I am encouraged by the continued engagement that the NRC, UBC and NSERC have with InMed. The company believes they can succeed at creating the new science of using existing technology of biofermentation and biosynthesis and incorporating that into biosynthesis of cannabis. Getting a continued grant from the Canadian government tells me they are on track to achieving that goal. Again, I am encouraged by this progress.

Three drugs, their intended use, and intended market share

InMed is developing three different drugs: INM-750, INM-085 and INM-405. My main focus for the company is InMed's primary drug; INM-750. This is their flagship drug and the drug that has the potential to propel the company forward.

From the company, here is a brief breakdown of expectations:

INM-750: Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapy

INM-750, InMed's primary drug, targets Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). EB is a genetic condition where the skin easily wounds or blisters and can be excruciatingly painful. This condition has three different levels; Simplex, Junctional and Dystrophic. The disease effects can range from mild, to amputation, to fatal. There is no cure for the disease; patients can only treat the blisters or wounds and manage their conditions or symptoms.

I have found many conflicting articles citing the number of individuals who suffer from EB. Therefore, the number I am going to use of worldwide cases comes from Wikipedia; Wiki estimates 500,000 worldwide. I will use this simply because a pharma company may have self-interest in whatever number they produce, whereas the only self-interest that Wiki appears to have is being accurate.

With 500,000 individuals who suffer from this disease and the fact that InMed is looking at ~10,000 as the potential patient target, I feel that this number is quite reasonable; it is just 2% of Wiki’s total. Given that, the market potential that InMed is focusing on is $1 billion. That would mean an annual cost of ~$100,000 per patient. An individual with EB is faced with significant costs, some of which are not covered by insurance (The monthly costs of specialized bandages is US$10,000 per month). These projections the company has appear to be in line with the industry numbers.

As I mentioned, there is no known treatment or cure for EB. However, while studies need to continue, CBD is proving to be effective with this disease. InMed’s preclinical data has demonstrated INM-750 may have a significant impact on certain symptoms of EB. The goal of INM-750 is to show the onset of analgesia of 30% (a reduction of pain by 30%). There are many players addressing this disease; however, InMed’s approach of using CBD may be novel. Many companies have products in the market or are in some stage of development for a new drug release (Note: Opioid-derived drugs have been the default treatment remedy).

If CBD proves to be effective, as the initial trials indicate, albeit unpublished and preclinical, then I wonder if 2% would even be a modest low-ball number. Using CBD may be a catalyst to a higher market share.

The benefit to CBD is that it is a non-opioid plant-derived drug; this could provide a potential alternative to opioids. This would address the very serious problem of opioid addiction and abuse that is prevalent in society today. While CBD-derived pharmaceuticals would not necessarily stop someone from their current addiction, having an alternative to administer as treatment that is non-opioid derived may prevent future individuals from becoming addicted since they would not have come into contact with the drug.

INM 085: Glaucoma Treatment

Glaucoma is a disease that is also incurable, but controllable. With glaucoma there is a pressure that increases inside the eyeball. Slowly, the pressure builds until eventually blindness occurs. Because the process occurs slowly, individuals do not realize the onset of glaucoma until the disease has progressed to a point where there is significant damage. The damage done by the pressure is irreversible; eyesight cannot be restored. But, with either an operation to drain the fluids creating the pressure - or other similar procedures including laser surgery - or with medication, the pressure can be minimized.

INM-085 is a stimulus-responsive, nanoparticle-laden vehicle for a controlled delivery of the drug into the eye. It is a topical therapy that serves to protect the retina cells and target the reduction of pressure in the eye. It is an eye drop that is to be administered once per day. By 2020, there is an expected prevalence of 58.6 million worldwide and 3.4 million the United States individuals who suffer glaucoma in some stage or another.

InMed predicts it will achieve a potential of $5.8 billion in potential revenue. I question InMed’s numbers on their projection in this category, and although I have sent an email to the company, I have not heard back for clarification.

The average direct cost of glaucoma treatment ranges from $623 per year for patients with early-stage glaucoma to $2,511 per year for end stage patient. Let us take a reasonable half-way point on these numbers and call the average a cool $1,000 annually on expenses for glaucoma. At $5.8 billion, that would mean that InMed would need to have 5.8 million patients worldwide, or about 10% of the total glaucoma patients in the world. Maybe that is achievable. However, I just feel as if this is a large number to achieve in a reasonable amount of time for a CBD-derived product to address glaucoma.

As it turns out, there are detractors to the use of CBD for glaucoma, so, my thinking may not be far off:

In 2010, the American Glaucoma Society published a position paper discrediting the use of cannabis as a legitimate treatment for elevated intraocular pressure, for reasons including short duration of action and side effects that limit many activities of daily living.

There are a couple of papers, in fact, that shoot down CBD as a cure for glaucoma (on the link above). That being said, InMed's version is a once-daily eye drop. Perhaps InMed has some new technology that is yet to be patented that addresses the number of times necessary for taking the drug. I do not want to enter into a debate into the effectiveness of CBD-derived products for glaucoma. That is for the scientists to decide. I do know that CBD has its place in the treatment of late-stage glaucoma.

For now, my analysis of InMed is geared towards INM-750 as this is the company’s primary drug they are focusing on. I will say that I am not evaluating InMed based on the potential revenue for INM-085 simply because the company is not making this product their primary focus. INM-085 still has some time to go until it is ready for trials and commercialization.

It may be that InMed delivers a product at some point in the distant future regarding their glaucoma product; INM-085. And, it may be that they generate revenue. But, based on what I can tell by the company’s quarterly releases and other newswires, an investor would not need to consider this aspect of the company for some time. For now, the main driver of the company is INM-750.

INM 405: Orafacial Pain

One type of chronic pain called orofacial pain may do well with topical treatment. There are two subsets of pain that InMed is focusing on: temporomandibular disorders (TMD) and trigeminal neuralgia (TN). TMD pain is reported to affect some 5%-12% of the general population on one level or another. However, only about 4%-7% of those individuals seek treatment.

Once again, I think InMed has inflated expectations with the numbers they are seeking in their projections. The US population is 320 million. 10% of that would be 32 million, about the number of the general population that would have some kind of TMD pain. But, if only 4-7% of those individuals seek treatment, then the total market potential - in the US - would be a mere ~1.25 million. This is a sizable number of the total market, for sure. But, in the projections above, the company has listed some 52.7 million as the addressable market. That is a substantial discrepancy which would call into question the numbers for their revenues used in the image above.

Still, CBD related products have shown proven results in managing various types of pain. There are any number of studies being conducted right now to see how well CBD can do with managing pain to include chronic pain and cancer pain. I believe that any product InMed may produce for TMD pain will work based on the numerous studies I have read regarding the efficacy of CBD and pain. So far, InMed has made inroads into their discoveries with pain management therapies; they have recently filed patents to protect their findings, and the company continues to do research with regards to this drug.

But, I am leery of the numbers that InMed is quoting above. There is likely a slice of the market that InMed can achieve. However, the $4 billion quoted above appears lofty. Again, InMed is primarily focused on their other product and the technology from that, INM-750.

Financials

A brief look at the financials of InMed reveals a lot of what you would expect from a biopharmaceutical in preclinical stage; a lot of cash and not a lot of anything else. But, raising cash appears to be no issue for InMed, and it is something that I find encouraging.

InMed has undergone two separate rounds of financing, and in both cases, there was oversubscription, driving up the amounts received by the company.

January 4, 2018: Closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$9.4 million through the issuance of 13,428,571 units ("Units"), with terms as previously announced on December 18, 2017. The original offering anticipated gross proceeds of C$2.5 million.

June 12, 2018: The financing was up-sized from its original amount of C$10 million to C$13 million, and the 15% over-allotment option was exercised in full, bringing the total gross proceeds of the financing to C$14.95 million.

InMed had approximately C$14 million cash on hand at the end of March just before the June financing. This puts the company's finances in a position that they are well funded in excess of two years and that their major projects as well as some of the minor projects for the secondary drugs, are fully financed.

InMed is in preclinical and developmental stage. They will have no revenue for some time until their products come to market or they can license some of the technology derived from their patents. Having cash is their only means of survival. Being able to raise as much cash as they did and in both cases being oversubscribed, tells me the company is being well received. This is supportive of the stock.

A look at the rest of the financials breaks down their position. Here is the latest two quarters to give you an idea of where the company now stands:

Income Statement: All numbers in thousands

Period 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 Gross Profit - - Operating Income or Loss -3,088.9 -2,158.17 Net Income -3,029.2 -2,127.957

Again, revenues are zero. InMed is ramping up the ability to produce their primary drug INM-750 and are expected to be ready by the end of the next year. Until then, their costs are covered by their cash in hand from the sale of their two rounds of financing from earlier in the year.

Balance Sheet: All numbers in thousands

Period Ending 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 Cash And Cash Equivalents 24,134.277 11,549.971 Total Current Assets 26,733.742 13,973.692 Total Assets 28,063.144 15,333.815 Total Current Liabilities 937.759 636.152 Net Tangible Assets 25,851.715 13,401.333

The company's balance sheet is healthy. Looking at net income from above, given a linear relationship, the company would be in a position to sustain these levels of expenditures for 8 years. However, the company will ramp up to commercialization throughout 2019. The company has not given guidance as to how much those costs will be. Nonetheless, from the Q4 2018 conference call, InMed had declared their cash position would sustain them throughout the next 2 years, and then some beyond that.

Cash Flow: All numbers in thousands

Period Ending 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 Net Income -3,029.2 -2,127.957 Total Cash Flow From Operating Activities -1,367.476 -938.531 Total Cash Flows From Financing Activities 13,951.782 1,863.682 Change In Cash and Cash Equivalents 12,584.306 -1,418.943

As you can see with the cash flow statement, the added cash from financing has improved the financial position of InMed and will allow them to achieve their goals of bringing INM-750 to market. Then, InMed can focus on sales of the product and getting the other two drugs developed. The company has had significant success in raising cash. I am hopeful, however, that there is no more need for any more financing due to the dilution effect on the stock. That will be a few years in advance before that needs to happen and a lot can transpire between now and then.

Downside Risks

Some of the risks, or concerns I have I usually have with all micro-cap stocks. Here are the two main concerns that I see with investing in InMed:

InMed is unprofitable and will remain so until the company moves to commercialization.

A low market capitalization with a small float means the potential of high volatility stock trading.

These are my two main concerns and they play on each other. The expectation is that InMed remains unprofitable until it can commercialize its products. But, do not assume that once the products come to market it will be a bottom-line panacea. Ramping up sales takes time. I feel that the potential of CBD to address some of the diseases is promising. But, I also think that it is going to take a great deal of time and resources.

One thing that InMed has going for it is the fact that EB is such a devastating disease; the pictures I viewed of the children suffering from the disease were gut-wrenching. Parents must be desperate to try anything. If this drug pans out like the pre-clinical trials showed, then perhaps the drug will do quite well.

But, I also believe that InMed has no ability to successfully get their product to market on their own. The company will need partners. A likely scenario is that InMed begins to work with a much larger conglomerate and a partnership ensues. The company then can prove its product in the broader market.

Typically, what happens with biopharmaceutical companies is that they get bought out by a larger partner. This makes a great deal of sense and it may very well be the path that InMed takes. The fact is that the necessary resources to bring a drug to market and succeed are quite large.

As I mentioned in my above analysis, I am leery of the projections given by the company for the two secondary drugs that InMed is working on. However, the company's primary drug projections appear to be in line. I am looking mostly at InMed's primary drug and its potential while evaluating this stock as an investment. However, I will be certain to look at any future numbers the company states. I will want to make sure about their future outlook.

Conclusion

I consider cannabis-derived pharmaceuticals as a promising new sector. I believe in what CBD can do in treating diseases and pain. Some of the companies that I am looking at are all in some form of developmental stage of their respective drugs. By diversifying into multiple companies, I believe that I am optimizing my portfolio's potential. I will not be going "all-in" on any one stock that I am adding into my holdings, although there are some I feel have greater potential than others.

InMed, I believe, has potential and likely will bring a quality product to market that will generate revenue. I believe the fermentation process is going to assist in optimizing production, maximizing the company's opportunity to become profitable.

Biopharmaceutical companies do not have the resources to sell their products directly to the general public. Because of that, I believe that the company will establish partnerships. From that, most likely, InMed will get acquired or partner up with a major player for distribution. Until then, the stock may very well be volatile.

As news begins to trickle through of progress, investor interest will increase and the stock price may climb. Right now, cannabis companies are having their day; the sector is an emerging sector and there is a lot of euphoria with cannabis stocks. That being said, a lot of stocks are being over-hyped. Because of low float levels, the stocks that are being bought up are being pushed upwards to staggering levels without rationality.

My goals are long term; I am not looking for quick profits - but, don't mind them. I believe InMed has a strong opportunity to succeed in this sector. I believe that the company's ability to utilize the fermentation process to optimize its manufacturing process will be a key in future profitability. Because of these reasons, I am adding this stock into my portfolio.

