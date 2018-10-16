Ocular Therapeutix: Critical FDA Date Up Ahead

The stock is far below its IPO debut price of a few years ago. Insiders made some purchases in August and analysts have been positive on the stock of late.

There are crimes of passion and crimes of logic. The boundary between them is not clearly defined." - Albert Camus

Today, we look at a small ocular concern with a critical FDA decision date fast approaching.

Company Overview:

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) is a Bedford, Massachusetts based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company went public in 2014, raising net proceeds of approximately $66.5 million at $13 per share. Its current market cap is just shy of $240 million and stock sells for just over $6.00 a share.

The hydrogel is 90% water and contains no preservatives, making it very biocompatible. It can integrate with small molecules or large proteins. The hydrogel is also programmable, with the ability to deliver its drug payload over the course of days or months.

Ocular currently has one commercial product: ReSure Sealant, which is a hydrogel-based ophthalmic wound sealant used to close corneal incisions following cataract surgery. ReSure is the first and only surgical sealant approved for ophthalmic use. Although available in the United States, the company does not provide any sales support for ReSure as it will not generate enough revenue to achieve profitability. Sales for this sealant during 1H18 were less than $1 million.

Pipeline:

The focus of Ocular is DEXTENZA for post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation. DEXTENZA is an incorporation of the FDA-approved corticosteroid dexamethasone into a hydrogel-based, extended-delivery, drug-eluting, preservative-free intracanalicular insert that is placed into the canaliculus through a natural opening called the punctum located in the inner portion of the lower eyelid near the nose. Ocular's novel approach offers the convenience of a full course of post-surgical steroid treatment in a single insert, providing a compelling alternative to the current standard of care, which involves a regimen requiring up to 70 topical ocular steroid drops.

After conducting two Phase 3 trials, the company submitted an NDA for DEXTENZA in the treatment of post-ocular pain in 2015. However, in July 2016, Ocular received a CRL from the FDA pertaining to deficiencies in the manufacturing process and controls identified during a pre-NDA approval inspection of the company's manufacturing facility. After believing that it had remediated the FDA's concerns, and after conducting a third Phase 3 trial, Ocular resubmitted an NDA in January 2017 only to receive another CRL for deficiencies relating to its manufacturing facility that it had completed in May 2017. Believing that it has now addressed all 43 observations from previous inspections, the company recently resubmitted an NDA that was accepted by the FDA with a December 28, 2018, PDUFA date.

If approved for this first indication, Ocular plans to submit a sNDA for post-surgical ocular inflammation. If successful, its efforts should be rewarded considering that ~9 million ocular eye drop prescriptions are written annually for ocular pain in the U.S. - mostly for the ~5.6 million ocular surgeries performed of which ~4 million are for cataracts. In a March 2016 survey, 79% of physicians stated DEXTENZA could be the new standard of care.

It should be noted that during DEXTENZA's protracted approval process privately-held Icon Biosciences, Inc. received FDA approval for DEXYCU in February 2018. DEXYCU is a one-time injection of dexamethasone into the anterior chamber of the eye to treat inflammation associated with cataract surgery. Icon has since been purchased by pSividia (now EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)). EyePoint expects to launch DEXYCU in 1H19 and assigns a market potential of $150-200 million over its first three years. Management stated that it will price its treatment no lower than $485 per injection.

After DEXTENZA, Ocular's next most clinically advanced asset is OTX-TP. The candidate is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 trials for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Like DEXTENZA, OTX-TP incorporates an FDA-approved therapy (in this case a prostaglandin analog - travoprost) into a hydrogel, 90-day drug-eluting intracanalicular insert. The first of two Phase 3 trials are currently enrolling ~550 patients with the primary endpoint being a statistically superior reduction of IOP from baseline with OTX-TP compared to placebo inserts at three diurnal time points at two, six, and twelve weeks post-insertion. Top line data is expected in 1H19. Ocular will also generate six-month (300 patients) and one-year (100 patients) safety data from this study to support OTX-TP's registration. Before the company initiates a second Phase 3 study for its candidate, it will huddle with the FDA to discuss the results of its first trial.

OTX-TIC. Ocular also has two candidates that are earlier in the clinic. The first is OTX-TIC, which is a bioresorbable hydrogel intracameral implant incorporating travoprost being studied for the treatment of moderate to severe glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The first patient was dosed in May 2018 in an open-label, proof-of-concept Phase 1 trial that will evaluate the safety, durability, tolerability, and efficacy of OTX-TIC. Results are anticipated in 1H19.

The second early-stage candidate is a back-of-the-eye therapy OTX-TKI. It is a bioresorbable, hydrogel fiber implant with anti-angiogenic properties delivered by intravitreal injection being developed to treat patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and other retinal diseases. The first patient in a Phase 1 study is expected to be dosed in 3Q18. The study will test the safety, durability, and tolerability of OTX-TKI and evaluate biological activity by following visual acuity over time and measuring retinal thickness using standard optical coherence tomography.

Collaboration with Regeneron:

In addition to this pipeline, Ocular has entered into an option/licensing agreement with Regeneron (REGN) that entails the development and potential commercialization of products using its hydrogel in combination with Regeneron's large molecule vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) targeting compounds for the treatment of retinal diseases, with an initial focus on the VEGF trap aflibercept, currently marketed under the brand name Eylea. If the option is exercised by Regeneron, Ocular would receive $10 million and would be on the hook for up to $25 million in expenses for the initial human trial. After that, Ocular would be eligible to receive up to $295 million in regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to high single-digit to low-to-mid teen royalties.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Ocular exited 2Q18 with $56.8 million in cash and $15.6 million in debt. The company raised $8.4 million through its ATM facility during 2Q18 that partially offset outflows of ~$16 million. Approximately $24.1 million remains on Ocular's ATM facility. Management believes it has a cash runway into 2Q19 exclusive of its potential $10 million payment from Regeneron.

Despite its two CRLs pertaining to DEXTENZA, Ocular still receives positive support from the Street. Over the past month, H.C. Wainwright ($10 price target), Cantor Fitzgerald ($22 price target), and JMP Securities ($9 price target) have all reissued Buy ratings.

Here is the commentary from Cantor's call:

We rate Ocular Therapeutix 12-month price target of $22 per share. Ocular focuses on a platform of sustained drug-delivered therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases and conditions. Ocular's lead development product, DEXTENZA, is an intracanalicular dexamethasone insert therapy for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain. We believe Ocular could receive FDA approval in 2018. Valuation Summary We arrive at our 12-month price target of $22/share by assessing the after-tax, risk-adjusted NPV of future cash flows from DEXTENZA."

Insiders also seem upbeat on DEXTENZA's chances for approval judging from insider activity this summer. The CEO and CFO purchased just under 50,000 shares in OCUL combined in August within three transactions.

Verdict:

Assuming approval for DEXTENZA and making a back-of-the-envelope calculation, Ocular has a total U.S. market opportunity of ~$2.8 billion assuming $500 per treatment and 5.6 million ocular surgeries per annum. Although EyePoint has a leg up in terms of approval, it doesn't appear that its therapy will hit the market much sooner than DEXTENZA (if approved). Either way, it appears that there is plenty of room for two game-changing therapies in this space. Although still a long ways off, there is optionality not only with OXT-TP and the company's other candidates but also with its Regeneron collaboration. Although there is a solid chance that Ocular will have to return to the capital markets if it can't find a marketing partner for DEXTENZA, the risk/reward profile at these levels appears attractive within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

It is useless to attempt to reason a man out of a thing he was never reasoned into." - Jonathan Swift

Bret Jensen is the founder and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum, and The Insiders Forum. To receive these articles as published on Seeking Alpha just click the appropriate link and hit the orange follow button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCUL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.