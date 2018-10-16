Coffee Holding Company Inc.: 'Drink The Coffee, All Of It'

Coffee Holdings Co., Inc. (JVA): The coffee purveyor recently issued its third quarter results and expectations were not met, due to a hard fall in coffee futures, manifesting into a five year low, near the $95 mark. The good news is, since that cave-in, December futures have bounced back with vengeance, climbing nearly 20%, in a very short time. CEO Andy Gordon seemed mildly proud of the report, stating it was their fifth consecutive quarter of revenue gains (sales rose 30.4% to $23.4 million) and that once green coffee commodity prices begin to normalize, increased profits should be realized.

It is interesting to note that some coffee companies actually thrive when the price of green coffee is weak. Case in point - Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) excels in a low priced coffee environment, as all its sales are composed of processed beans and lower coffee prices represent a lesser cost of goods (creating a higher profit margin). JVA's sales mix favors wholesale green beans, which represents a much more price sensitive undertaking and faster turnaround. The good news is JVA's sales mix between processed/packaged product and wholesale beans has been rapidly converging, thus its reliance on coffee prices should continue to diminish.

The quarter actually revealed some bullish bullet points, namely: (1) it expanded its relationship with its second largest customer (Smart and Final). (2) 81,573 shares were purchased back in the open market, reducing its shares outstanding from 5,755,487 to 5,673,914 (the company is in the midst of a $2 million stock repurchase program). (3) debt fell 15% from $8.47 million to $7.14 million (3) cash on hand more than doubled from $2.32 million to $5.08 million (4) Operating expenses were pared 110 basis points from 16.1% to 15% (5) CEO Andy Gordon purchased personal shares in the open market on 7/11/18, when he nabbed 4,000 shares at $5.15. Company insiders buy shares in their company for only one reason, and that is to make money. It is clearly a confidence builder to see the CEO do so. Obviously, he thinks the shares are undervalued, as he has claimed many times before, "we believe the public market is not reflecting the true value of our company", echoed Gordon. It is so logical to follow the smart money. Why on earth would you want to reinvent the wheel?

Although JVA's lone research coverage outlet (the Maxim Group) cut its target price from $9 to $8 due to the fall in green coffee prices, its analyst, Stephen Anderson, is still bullish on the name. He reiterated his buy opinion, and his target of $8 corresponds to nearly a 100% appreciation clip. This type of appreciation definitely dwarfs all the sexier and more glamorous "FAANG" stocks made up of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (their average price target represents just a 20% markup). He also dropped his earnings estimates to more attainable levels, from 47 cents in fiscal 2019 to 29 cents. The company's fourth quarter results are still 90 days away, but Anderson has projected JVA will tally earnings of 6 cents on revenues of $27.1 million. Hopefully, this is an underpromise, overdeliver maneuver by Anderson.

It has been six months since I have written about my biggest single holding, and I am pleased as punch to discover that this very obscure stock is starting to get noticed, as two fellow Seeking Alpha authors, Quinn Foley and David Lojkasek, both put their two cents in, with recent compelling write-ups.

Another poignant point requiring illumination? publicly held coffee companies have been dropping like flies, thanks to the voracious appetite of JAB Holdings, which has been acquiring coffee/related companies like they are going out of style. They have already purchased Krispy Kreme, Caribou, Green Mountain Coffee, Peet's, Einstein Brothers, Bruegger's, Panera Bread, and Douwe Egberts.

With JVA and Farmer Brothers being the only "true pure play" coffee companies remaining, it is logical to presume that either of these entities could be in JAB's crosshairs. The good news is an acquisition would likely result in a tasty premium. In fact, JVA has been approached by at least two potential suitors in the past, according to management (via an email to me), but the offers were deemed too low to pursue.

Last but not least is the PEG ratio (computed by dividing the current PE ratio by next year's expected earnings growth). This is a handy-dandy calculation that many value investors use that aids in gauging a stock's value in relationship to its earnings growth. The general rule of thumb is a ratio less than 1.00 deems a stock undervalued. JVA's current ratio is a mere .39 (2018 PE of 24 divided by 61% expected earnings growth). Other metrics worth noting: (1) a price to sales ratio of .28 (2) a price to book of .99. These readings show extreme bargain traits on any stock screener, a stock picker might seek.

Funds and insider purchasing are impressive: Besides the Gordon family ownership of 10%, there are several prominent hedge funds that have been slowing, adding to their positions. During the second quarter, 13 F filings revealed that JVA's largest institutional investors were all net buyers. JVA's largest outside shareholder is Ancora Advisors LLC, possessing a 5% stake. Other large investors include: Renaissance Technologies (4.16%), Vanguard Group (3.24%), Neuberger Berman Group (2.82%) and Kennedy Capital Management (2.27%). It is apparent the shares are in an accumulation phase.

I even have a few bones to throw to my "market technicians" out there. Though many think this method is more akin to tea leaf reading than actual stock analysis, it should not be overlooked. One bullish phenomenon is the occurrence of volume contracting on down days in the stock and expansion, when the share price rises (JVA's "on balance volume" reading has confirmed this). Secondly, there is virtually no short position evident in the stock, unless you consider 5,400 shares short, a "position".

This tiny short position proves that most speculators theorize that a very thinly traded stock (just 17,000 shares average daily volume) in a turnaround mode vulnerable to takeover offers is a clear "no go" on the short side of the equation. The risk exposure is utterly too great to even consider borrowing the shares to sell. At $4.42, the stock is near the midpoint of its 52-week high of $5.75 and 52-week low of $3.75! Its key resistance level of $4.80 represents its 200-day moving average line. A rise above that would be quite positive and render a clear buy signal.

Conclusion:

Although worrying about the direction of coffee prices is not a pleasant thought, the company seems to be headed in the right direction (albeit slower than we like). In addition, greatly reduced earnings expectations will come in handy in the future, because a lower bar is much, much, easier to clear. A 40% reduction from 47 cents to 29 cents (fiscal year 2019) is no small potatoes. The bottom line is, this equity possesses much more upside potential than downside risk. It is my assessment that its risk reward ratio computes at a very attractive level of 4:1, implying a $4 potential profit for every $1 of risk. I arrived at this ratio, based on using the stock's five-year low of $3.26 as my downside risk (dividend) and the reward (divisor) derived on Maxim's target price.

JVA is intriguing, because it has fallen off the radar screen as a consequence of losing its biggest customer, Keurig Green Mountain. That company had been a tremendous purchaser of green coffee beans in the past. Most investors/funds inaccurately view JVA as a "has been" coffee producer that is trying to find its direction. The company is unloved and neglected, but according to renowned value analyst, Peter Lynch, that can be a good thing - because when things begin to improve, there is an untapped source of potential buyers waiting in the wings.

There is no doubt that JVA is on the mend, as it has already nearly recovered all its lost Keurig revenues, via processed sales, but Wall Street remains stubbornly oblivious to this progress. The bottom line is to drink the coffee and drink and a lot of it.

