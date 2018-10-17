Interest Rates And Commodities - Real Or Inflation?

Commodities are global assets. While production tends to come from areas in the world where they are present in the crust of the earth or where climate, soil, and the availability of water support their production, consumption is ubiquitous. Most people around the globe are consumers of raw materials either directly or indirectly.

Many commodities price worked their way lower over the past weeks and months. The price of copper, often a bellwether raw material, fell from over $3.30 per pound in early June to lows of just over $2.50 in mid-August. The prices of many agricultural commodities also hit the skids; soybean futures plunged from over $10 per bushel in late May to their lowest level in a decade at just over $8 per bushel in mid-July. Many precious and nonferrous metals prices moved to the downside, and some of the soft commodities moved to their lowest price levels in more than a decade.

The trade dispute between the United States and China weighed on many prices as tariffs and retaliation distort the prices of raw materials as they interfere with the free flow of commodities around the world. The strong dollar, which moved from lows in February to its most recent high in mid-August also weighed on prices. The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities. There is a long-standing inverse price relationship between the dollar and raw material prices. However, one of the most influential issues weighing on the asset class has been the path of least resistance of interest rates which have been moving higher. Interest rates can be an enigma for commodities prices. Higher real rates are bearish, but when they rise because of mounting inflationary pressures, they can launch prices to the upside.

Interest rates are on a one-way path

The path of least resistance of interest rates turned higher in December 2015 when former Fed Chair Janet Yellen announced liftoff from a zero percent short-term rate environment in the United States. In October 2017, the Fed announced that to reduce their swollen $4.5 trillion balance sheet they would allow the legacy of quantitative easing to roll off each month.

Since late 2015 the Fed Funds rate has moved higher by twenty-five basis points eight times with a ninth coming at the December FOMC meeting. The short-term rate will stand at 2.25-2.50% by the end of this year. At the same time, balance sheet reduction at the Fed amounts to quantitative tightening which has put upward pressure on rates along the yield curve with medium and longer-term maturities falling and those interest rates rising. Since the July 2016 high at 177-11 on the 30-year Treasury Bond futures contract, the long bond has been in a bear market.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the bond has been making lower highs and lower lows with the most recent low at 136-16 last week. The long bond has dropped 23% from the mid-2016 peak and rates are heading higher. Higher rates caused last week's corrective move in the stock market, but a flight to quality caused the bonds to bounce from the lows and were trading at the 138-13 level on Tuesday, October 16, not far off the recent low.

Real rates increase the cost of carry

Higher real interest rates in the United States are a bearish factor when it comes to commodities prices for two significant reasons. First, it increases the cost of carrying or financing inventories and long positions which can put downward pressure on prices. Second, higher interest rates in the U.S. while European and Japanese rates remain in negative territory provide support for the value of the U.S. dollar in the foreign exchange market. The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most raw material prices. A stronger dollar is another bearish factor when it comes to commodities prices. In February the U.S. dollar index hit a low at 88.15 and bounced to a high of 96.865 in mid-August. The 10% rise in the dollar and rising rates have created a potent bearish cocktail for some commodities.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX copper futures shows, the price of the red metal dropped from over $3.30 per pound in early June to lows of just over $2.50 in mid-August when the dollar hit its most recent peak. The price move negated a bullish price pattern that had been in place since January 2016 when the nonferrous metal found a bottom at $1.9355 per pound. Many other base metals have followed copper lower over the recent months.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX gold shows that the price of the yellow metal dropped from a high of $1365.40 in late April to lows of $1161.40 in mid-August when the dollar hits its most recent high. Gold also negated a trading pattern of higher lows as it fell to the lowest price since early 2017 in August. Silver did even worse falling to $13.91, the lowest level since early 2016 and platinum plunged to a decade and one-half low at just under $756 per ounce in late summer this year. There are many other examples of dollar and interest rate sensitive raw material markets that have experienced selling pressure over recent months because of the environment of rising rates leading to a stronger dollar.

While higher real rates often put a bearish noose around the neck of many raw material markets, when rates move higher because of increasing inflationary pressures, the result can be one hundred and eight degrees different.

Inflation ignites commodities prices

The Fed told markets that the rate of inflation in the United States has increased to their 2% target rate. However, the Fed measures inflationary pressures with CPI and PPI data that excludes food and energy. The bottom line is that the cost of living has been heading higher, especially when one adds in educational and healthcare expenses.

While metals prices have moved to the downside on higher rates and agricultural commodities have also experienced selling pressure on the stronger dollar and the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China, the price of energy has been moving appreciably higher. The turbulent Middle East and sanctions on Iran that take effect on November 4 has pushed the price of crude oil to new highs and the highest price since June 2014 at the start of this month.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of NYMEX crude oil displays, the energy commodity moved from lows of $26.05 per barrel in February 2016 to its most recent high at $76.90 on October 3 and remains above the $72 per barrel level. Brent, the other benchmark crude oil contract moved to almost $87 per barrel at the start of this month and is trading at over a $9.50 per barrel premium to NYMEX WTI crude oil as of October 16 on the December futures contract. At the same time, natural gas recently broke to the upside above $3 per MMBtu over recent weeks and was trading at the $3.25 level on October 16. Oil and gas power the world, and while the central bank may not include their prices in their inflation measurements, their price trajectory has increased the cost of living for people in the United States and around the world.

Rising inflationary pressures can be a challenging economic beast for central bankers at the Fed and other monetary authorities around the world. Inflation eats away at the value of money, and it is a bullish factor for commodities prices. Therefore, the current state and trajectory of inflationary pressures hold the key to the path of least resistance of commodities prices. Rising real rates or inflationary pressures will determine the price direction for the commodities asset class over the coming weeks, months, and years. The Fed is in a cycle where they are tightening credit; the question is, are they measuring inflation accurately? The answer will tell us a lot about where commodities prices are heading in the months ahead.

Do not underestimate the influence of demographics on demand

I was born in 1959 when there were under 3 billion people on our planet. By the turn of this century, the number of inhabitants of the world had doubled to the six billion level. As of October 16, the number is over 25% higher.

Source: Population Clock

As the chart shows, with 7,526,936,956 people in the world as of mid-day on October 16, 2018, the strain on finite resources of the world is an ever-growing issue. Each quarter the world adds around 19-20 million more inhabitants which means that there are another 80 million commodities consumers around the globe each year. The demand side of the fundamental equation for all raw materials is growing by leaps and bounds, and while production technology has improved, it is difficult to keep up with rising demand. In many commodities markets, the long-term trend is that lows or bottoms in the pricing cycle have been progressively higher. The bottom line is that more people, with more money, are competing for finite natural resources around the world each day. While lows or bottom are getting higher, so are the highs when raw material markets experiences shortages or deficits. Availability or scarcity in commodities markets continues to have the potential to create dramatic price spikes to the upside. Any inflationary pressures will only add to the upside potential for the commodities asset class. It would be foolish to ignore the demographic impact of population and wealth growth on commodities prices over the coming months and years. The weather, acts of God, geopolitics, and a host of other exogenous factors can cause shortages in commodities market across all sectors from food to energy, and metals to minerals. With demand consistently rising, the potential for price appreciation continues to underpin prices.

DBC is a bet on higher prices

During periods of abundant supplies, commodities tend to trade in contango where deferred prices are progressively higher than nearby prices. However, when shortages or deficits develop, the term structure in the commodities market shift to backwardation where deferred prices are lower than nearby price as nearby demand overwhelms both production and inventories. For investor and traders who are on the long side of the commodities market, there is financial beauty in backwardation and a curse in contango markets. The cost of rolling a long position from one active month to the next to maintain exposure results in a debit in contango markets and a credit during periods of backwardation.

The Invesco DB Commodity Tracking ETF product (DBC) has exposure to a diversified portfolio of raw material markets. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index Excess Return™. The fund pursues its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of exchange-traded futures on Light Sweet Crude Oil (WTI), Heating Oil, RBOB Gasoline, Natural Gas, Brent Crude, Gold, Silver, Aluminum, Zinc, Copper Grade A, Corn, Wheat, Soybeans, and Sugar. The index is composed of notional amounts of each of these commodities.

The top holdings as of October 16 were:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBC has been moving lower since reaching its high in 2008 at $46.63 per share.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, DBC hit a low at $11.70 in early 2016 when many commodities prices hit bottoms. The price was at $18.05 on October 16, which is a lot closer to the lows over the past dozen years than the highs.

For those who do not trade or invest in the futures arena or the world of ETF and ETN products on individual commodities, DBC provides an alternative that can provide exposure to the commodities asset class.

If real rates are rising, then we could see additional price pressure on the raw material. However, my guess is that the rate of inflation is a lot higher than many central bankers believe and that it will be a difficult beast to tame. Demand for raw materials from an ever-increasing population with more financial assets is creating an environment where finite commodities will continue to experience higher lows. During periods of scarcity, the upside potential will continue to generate higher peaks and backwardated markets could create a yield on DBC and other market products that invest in the asset class.

There is a price to pay for a decade of unprecedented accommodation by the world's central banks. Rising rates and inflated share prices could have investors and speculators looking for alternative assets with upside potential when it comes to allocating capital. Commodities have a lot going for them these days, and we may be on the verge of a stampede into the asset class which is traditionally one of the most volatile of all.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.