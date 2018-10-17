Critical Infrastructure Offers Juicy Dividends And Double-Digit Total Returns

Total returns of 10%+ seem likely, and at the same time risks are not high at all.

Thesis

Enbridge's (ENB) low valuation and solid growth outlook, coupled with a high current dividend yield, should allow for substantial total returns over the coming years.

Growth projects and the simplification of Enbridge's corporate structure will allow for ample earnings and cash flow growth, and for ongoing dividend increases that will vastly outpace the rate of inflation.

These factors make this low-risk infrastructure company look like a compelling investment for income-focused investors as well as for those seeking total returns.

The North American pipeline giant Enbridge has taken a majority stake in Spectra Energy (SEP) during the oil price crash, but Spectra Energy has so far not been taken out completely. This summer the two companies agreed on a takeover of the remainder of Spectra Energy's units by Enbridge, though, in a deal that values the stake at $3.3 billion. Both companies believe that the takeover will be closed during the fourth quarter of 2018, i.e. during the next couple of weeks.

This takeover will not impact Enbridge's consolidated cash flows or profits, as Spectra Energy's assets are already consolidated into Enbridge's results.

The takeover of the remainder of Spectra's units will nevertheless be advantageous for Enbridge, due to a couple of reasons. First, Enbridge's distributions are lower than those of Spectra, which means that Enbridge will be able to retain a bigger portion of its cash flows once the deal has closed. These retained cash flows could be used for the following purposes:

Growth investments or takeovers: New projects will drive future earnings and cash flows.

Debt reduction: Lower interest expenses would lead to higher profits and cash flows in the future as well.

Share repurchases: These would reduce the share count, thereby increasing each remaining share's portion of Enbridge's total cash flows and earnings.

The fact that Enbridge will be able to retain a higher portion of its cash flows once the deal has closed thus gives management a multitude of possibilities to utilize the higher after-dividend cash flows in ways that are beneficial for shareholders.

Lower dividend payouts to Spectra Energy's current shareholders are not the only positive, though, Enbridge will also benefit from other factors. A simplified/streamlined corporate structure will result in cost-savings down the road, as some positions at Spectra Energy can be eliminated and as some synergies can be lifted. This is why Enbridge states that the takeover will positively impact its earnings and cash flows in the long run:

Last but not least a simpler corporate structure could lead to rising demand for Enbridge's shares. Right now the corporate structure is somewhat complicated and can be puzzling for investors, which might be a reason why some retail investors avoid shares of Enbridge. Once the simplification process is done and Enbridge is easier to understand, shares could be attractive for more investors, which would likely result in a higher valuation down the road.

Spectra Energy is not the only partially-owned subsidiary of Enbridge, there are several other ones on top of that. Enbridge also owns stakes in Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP), Enbridge Energy Management (EEQ), and Enbridge Income Funds Holdings (also called ENF (OTC:EBGUF)). Due to more or less the same reasons as the ones mentioned above, Enbridge plans to take over the parts of these three companies that it does not own yet as well. These three transactions are valued at $8.2 billion in total.

The Master Limited Partnership model has been popular for a long period of time, but in recent years several companies have moved away from the model. Kinder Morgan (KMI) has been the most prominent one to do so, but several others are following its path, including Enbridge. Since accessing capital markets got harder for MLPs it has become necessary to either roll-up MLPs into C-Corps, or for MLPs to limit their distributions in order to self-fund growth projects. Rolling up EEP and EEQ into Enbridge will lead to lower distribution/dividend payments, which allows for more retained cash flows to finance future projects.

The takeover of Enbridge Income Fund Holdings will simplify the corporate structure and will lead to reduced costs, which makes this takeover a shareholder-friendly move as well. The current structure is somewhat strange:

ENF owns interests in some of Enbridge's assets, but Enbridge, in turn, owns 82% of ENF. Enbridge earns cash with its assets, pays some of it to ENF, which then pays back the majority of its proceeds to Enbridge. Simplicating this structure will be beneficial for Enbridge and will make the structure less confusing for shareholders for sure.

All in all the simplification of the complicated corporate structure will allow for higher retained cash flows, which will drive profits and cash flows in the future. On top of that synergies will allow for higher profits in the long run, and the simplification will make it easier for investors to understand what goes on at the company.

Growth projects will drive cash generation going forward

The corporate simplification process is not the only way for Enbridge to raise its cash generation, though. The company additionally invests into many new projects that will drive its earnings and cash flows over the coming years.

Source: Enbridge presentation

In addition to investing $7 billion (Canadian dollars, equal to US$5.4 billion) during the current year, Enbridge plans to invest $13 billion (US$10 billion) into new projects next year. Fixed investments in 2020 are substantially lower, but it is likely that this amount will grow over the coming quarters, as Enbridge makes investment decisions on additional projects.

The replacement of Line 3, which connects Canadian oil sand regions in Alberta to markets in the US where the oil is needed, is the biggest project by far. It will cost about US$6.3 billion in total, for both the Canadian and the US portion of the pipeline. Pipelines such as this one are highly needed, as Canadian crude trades at a massive discount to US-produced crude. Capacity to move crude to the US is thus relevant for Canadian oil producers (which want to generate higher sales from their production) as well as for US consumers, which want to lower their energy costs by importing cheaper oil from Canada.

Enbridge is not only investing in its pipeline network, though, the company is also increasingly investing in renewable energy projects, such as the Rampion and the Hohe See wind parks in the UK and Germany.

Enbridge is not overleveraging its balance sheet to finance these growth projects. Its leverage ratio (net debt to operating cash flows) will be roughly 4.6 at the end of 2018, based on its debt level of $60 billion (page 10) and annualized cash flows of $13 billion (page 9). Enbridge has lowered its debt to assets ratio over the last year, management is aiming for further debt reduction over the coming years.

Massive cash flow growth allows for compelling income growth and should result in share price gains

For companies with large long-living assets such as pipeline companies or REITs, reported net earnings can differ a lot from the cash flows the company generates, due to non-cash expenses such as amortization and depreciation. This is why companies such as Enbridge are best valued based on their cash generation, instead of their net income generation (which is what investors usually do with stocks).

Source: Enbridge presentation

Enbridge forecasts distributable cash flows (operating cash flows minus maintenance capital expenditures) of $4.15 to $4.45 per share for the current year. Translated to USD, this equals $3.35 at the midpoint of Enbridge's guidance. Enbridge's guidance calls for a 17% growth rate over the prior year, which showcases the highly compelling growth momentum that Enbridge is experiencing thanks to its huge investments.

Enbridge trades close to multi-year-lows right now, at $32.30 its shares are valued at just 9.6 times this year's distributable cash flows. This looks like a quite inexpensive valuation for a company that experiences strong growth, that has a vast asset footprint across North America, and whose cash flows are not cyclical due to their fee-based nature.

Source: Enbridge

The high cash generation does allow for a compelling dividend yield and a high expected dividend growth rate. Enbridge plans to pay out US$2.09 this year, which translates to a dividend yield of ~6.5%. This alone makes Enbridge attractive to income investors, but the anticipated dividend growth rate of 10% during 2019 and 2020 makes Enbridge an even better dividend growth investment.

If Enbridge's plans come to fruition, and I believe they will as cash flows are rising and since the dividend payout ratio is not overly high, investors who buy here will get a yield on cost of 7.9% by 2020 -- from a C-Corp, with no K-1, and with a conservative dividend payout ratio.

If investors get a dividend yield of 6.5%, it does not take a lot for total returns to cross 10%. Enbridge would have to generate share price gains of just 3.5% a year going forward for that to happen, which seems relatively likely. The company's many growth projects will likely lead to a substantial cash flow growth rate over the coming two years, as roughly US$17 billion of projects come online between 2018 and 2020.

Even if there was no cash flow growth at all (which seems very unrealistic), Enbridge's valuation would have to rise to just 10.3 times distributable cash flows over the coming two years for share prices to rise by 3.5% a year. Combined with the current dividend yield Enbridge's investors would generate total returns of 10% a year going forward.

Due to the positive growth outlook and the inexpensive valuation, I believe that share price gains of more than 3.5% a year are realistic over the coming years, which is why I expect total returns of more than 10% a year.

Final thoughts

Enbridge's corporate simplification will be a positive going forward, and its many growth projects will lead to substantial cash flow growth over the coming years. The rising cash flows will allow Enbridge to raise its dividend at a compelling pace, which makes Enbridge an attractive dividend growth investment, I believe.

The fee-based nature of most of Enbridge's revenues, the fact that it owns critical infrastructure that is needed even during a recession or economic downturn, and the low volatility of its shares (its beta is just 0.49) make Enbridge an investment with relatively low risks, I believe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI, ENB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.