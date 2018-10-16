Frontier Communications: Critical Time Approaches

If its adjusted EBITDA comes in below $900 million (or a $3.6 billion run-rate), it should be perceived as a negative development.

Look out for its adjusted EBITDA, churn rate and growth-related commentary as these items can dictate where its shares could be headed next.

Frontier Communications (FTR) reports its Q3 earnings on November 6. Analysts expect revenue of $2.13 billion and a loss per share of $0.21. But rather than just focusing on its headline numbers, investors should also closely watch its adjusted EBITDA figure, subscriber trends and its management’s commentary around its gigabit rollout plan, to get an indication about where its shares could be headed next. Let’s take a look.

(Source: Bigstockphoto, Image license purchased by author)

Subscriber Trends

One of the biggest pain areas for Frontier Communications’ management and its shareholders has been the consistent erosion of its subscriber base. Its rate of gross subscriber addition over the past many quarters has generally been insufficient to offset its high churn rate, resulting in rampant subscriber losses.

Let’s look at the chart below. Frontier’s churn rate shot up right after its acquisition of CTF properties back in 2016 and it has remained high ever since, at least when compared to levels seen in Q1 FY16. This clearly indicates that subscribers are unhappy with Frontier’s services and it needs to work in this department.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Its overall churn rate was improving between Q1 FY17 and Q1 FY18, but then the figure marginally rose in Q2 FY18, suggesting that the figure may be starting to stabilize at elevated levels. This is a cause of concern for Frontier’s shareholders as it implies that improvement relating to its churn is coming to a halt.

Now, Daniel J. McCarthy of Frontier Communications asserted during the company’s Q2 FY18 conference call (excerpt attached below) that seasonal factors impacted its revenue, adjusted EBITDA along with its churn rate.

Revenues in the second quarter of $2.16 billion was achieved with improved stability in commercial and a sequential decline in consumer revenue that was driven by seasonality and the ongoing decline in voice and video revenue. Consumer customer churn of 1.95% was stable sequentially despite the seasonal headwinds... Adjusted EBITDA of $884 million was down sequentially in part because of seasonality and onetime factors, including storms.

The chart attached above would also highlight that Frontier’s churn rate deteriorated between Q1 and Q2 of 2016 but improved over the same period during 2017, so I leave readers to decide whether there’s a seasonal element here or if its management was just making excuses.

But overall, readers and investors should closely track the company’s churn rate figure when Frontier hosts its earnings call on November 6. Any material improvement in the figure would mean that Frontier is improving operationally. Conversely, if the figure doesn’t improve in Q3, then it would suggest that Frontier is struggling to keep its subscriber losses in check and that its churn has stabilized at elevated levels.

Non-GAAP Profitability

Its adjusted EBITDA figure is another metric worth closely looking at. It’s a non-GAAP figure and it basically excludes the financial impact of non-recurring expense items (full definition available here). Frontier’s management provides adjusted EBITDA guidance so it’s an important metric to look at.

Its management reiterated their profitability-related guidance during the last conference call, forecasting that their adjusted EBITDA in FY18 would come in at $3.6 billion. The company has generated $1.79 billion in adjusted EBITDA in the first half of FY18, meaning that it has to generate about $1.81 billion more to meet its full-year guidance. It’s an achievable target since the H1 figure and H2 target is comparable.

But as I’ve highlighted in my past articles (like here), Frontier’s management has a history of overpromising and underdelivering on its adjusted EBITDA guidance. Not to mention, the metric has been declining consistently for many quarters now, on a year on year as well as on a sequential basis.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

So, readers should closely track this metric as well. Continuing subscriber losses would make it harder for the company’s management to deliver on its guidance. I suppose anything short of $3.6 billion adjusted EBITDA run-rate in Q3 (translating into $900 million in Q3) should be perceived as a negative development.

Growth Initiatives

I have been a vocal proponent of Frontier investing aggressively on growth in my past articles. My stance has been consistent: the company needs some sort of catalyst that would kickstart its growth engine, whether it’s in the form of expanding coverage further into rural areas, fast roll-out plan or a widespread FTTH deployment. It seems like Frontier is attempting to do exactly that.

The company issued a press release last week, stating:

“Frontier Communications [NASDAQ: FTR] is introducing a new Gigabit service in its FiOS and Vantage Fiber markets, offering its fastest residential broadband service while also increasing its new consumer broadband offer to 200/200 megabits per second (Mbps), and adding higher speed tiers previously not offered in Indiana, Oregon and Washington (300/300 Mbps).”

The company hasn’t yet provided any technical details about the same, but since the bandwidth is symmetrical, my guess is that this is an XGS-PON deployment. This is important because Frontier had noted in its Q2 earnings slides that it was in the process of testing 10 Gbps XGS-PON with latest ONTs, which has the potential to lower FTTH deployment costs by as much as 70%.

(Frontier's Q2 FY18 investor slides)

So, investors should look to get more details around this press release during Frontier’s earnings call. Specifically speaking:

How many households does Frontier’s management expect to cover in this roll-out plan over the next year? And/or; Any indication on the economics for the same, like what sort of cost savings is it seeing in real-world deployments? And/or; Is Frontier going to boost its capital expenditures for this roll-out or is it going to maintain it at existing levels?

Basically, investors should look for signs that would indicate if Frontier’s management is actually serious about rolling out speed upgrades across most of its major markets. Unless it’s a wide scale rollout, I don’t think it would materially impact its overall financials. After all, the company had over 3.8 billion broadband subscribers spread across the U.S. at the end of Q2 FY18 and the number isn’t small by any means.

Investors Takeaway

Frontier’s shares and its financials have been spiraling down for many quarters now. While I don’t think that the company is headed for bankruptcy just yet, I do believe that its management needs to come up with a wide-spread growth plan to end the terminal decline in its operational and financial metrics. Its upcoming earnings call is an opportune time for the company’s management to do exactly that. I would recommend readers to closely monitor its adjusted EBITDA, churn rate and growth-related commentary. It would provide us with insights about whether the company's operational performance is improving or not, and where its shares could be headed next. Good luck!

