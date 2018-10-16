September Industrial Production: Beware YoY Hurricane-Affected Distortions

Like retail sales yesterday, and likely housing permits and starts tomorrow, once the 2017 hurricane-affected distortions are gone, the YoY data will probably downshift next month.

That's because the 2017 hurricanes held down September production, after which there was a 1.5% rebound in October alone.

Introduction

This morning's industrial production report, like yesterday's real retail sales report, was distorted by YoY comparisons with the poor readings, and subsequent rebound, due to the troika of major hurricanes striking major metropolitan areas in 2017.

YoY industrial production ending in September was +5.1%, which certainly looks like a boom:

As has been usual, the real positive action has been in the mining sub-index (read: energy), with a lesser but still positive contribution from manufacturing:

Yesterday, when the September 2017 rebound went out from the YoY retail sales comparisons, sales decelerated to a five-month low of +2.4%, much closer to their typical YoY readings in the +2% range from 2017 than the +3.5% range of most of 2016.

The 2017 hurricane effects

Today's industrial production report contrasts with the poor industrial production reports in August and September 2017, which were followed by a +1.5% rebound in the single month of October. In fact, one year ago I was using the Regional Fed surveys and the Chicago PMI as a workaround to show that the underlying trend in September was still positive.

The trend is better shown when we focus on the 11-month period since last October, as in the graph below:

Conclusion

Industrial production as a whole is up +3.5% in the last 11 months, for an average of +0.3% a month. If the trend continues next month, the YoY comparison will be down to +3.8% - still pretty good, but not quite the boom that appears in this morning's numbers.

As with industrial production, the post-hurricane rebound didn't take place until October in the housing numbers. So tomorrow's housing permits and starts will have the last easy YoY comparison - and it's reasonably possible they will not even beat that.

