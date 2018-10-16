Fund Investors Sour On Equity Funds In September, But APs Remain Confident

For the first month in three mutual fund investors were net redeemers of fund assets, withdrawing $31.2 billion from the conventional funds business for September.

For the first month in three Lipper’s World Equity Funds macro-classification witnessed net inflows, taking in $324 million for September.

For the third month running APs were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $36.3 billion for September.

For the fourth month in five World Equity ETFs (-$328 million for September) handed back net money.