Fund Investors Sour On Equity Funds In September, But APs Remain Confident

For the first month in three investors were net redeemers of mutual fund assets, withdrawing $31.2 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs) for September. Despite the Federal Reserve’s hiking its key lending rate during September, for the seventh month in a row the fixed income funds macro-group witnessed net inflows, taking in $16.0 billion for the month. However, for the fifth consecutive month stock & mixed-asset funds witnessed net outflows (-$37.5 billion for September), while money market funds (-$9.7 billion) suffered net redemptions for the first month in three.
For the third month in a row ETFs overall witnessed net inflows, taking in $36.3 billion for September. Authorized participants (APs, those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-asset ETFs, adding $29.3 billion to the equity ETF coffers. And for the thirty-ninth consecutive month they were net purchasers of bond ETFs—injecting $7.0 billion for September. APs were net purchasers of four of the five equity-based ETF macro-classifications: USDE ETFs (+$23.4 billion), Sector Equity ETFs (+$5.8 billion), Alternatives ETFs (+$366 million), and Mixed-Asset ETFs (+$87 million), while for the fourth month in five they were net redeemers of World Equity ETFs (-$328 million). In this segment I highlight the September fund-flow results for both types of investment vehicles.
