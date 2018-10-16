Bank Of America: Time To Take The Plunge?

Bank of America's shares continue to sell for a large premium to accounting book value.

On the other hand, Bank of America's net interest income gained on the back of higher short-term interest rates.

Bank of America (BAC) reported better-than-expected results for its third fiscal quarter yesterday. Nonetheless, Bank of America's shares continued to drop on Monday, extending a series of losses as investors sold stocks into the current market weakness. Bank of America's risk-reward ratio has improved on the drop, but the bank's shares continue to be priced at a premium. What should investors do now?

Third Quarter - Revenue And Earnings Beat

Bank of America beat revenue and earnings expectations for the third quarter. The bank said it pulled in $22.8 billion in revenues in the last quarter, reflecting a ~4 percent improvement over last year when Bank of America reported $21.8 billion in revenues. The consensus estimate was for $22.7 billion.

In terms of earnings, Bank of America did better than expected as well: The bank said its Q3 2018 profits hit $0.66/share compared to $0.46/share a year ago, reflecting a ~43 percent year-over-year increase in per-share profits. The consensus on Wall Street was for profits of $0.62/share, which the bank easily beat.

Disappointing Loan Growth

Though the company beat expectations, Bank of America did not do as well as expected in terms of its loan business. Total loans and leases totaled $931 billion at the end of the September quarter, which indicated just 1 percent growth over last year when total loans and leases reached $918 billion. Investors expected more in light of a roaring U.S. economy.

Both consumer and commercial loan growth dropped off in the third quarter.

See for yourself.

Source: Bank of America Investor Presentation

That being said, though, loan growth in Bank of America's large Consumer Banking and Global Wealth & Investment Management businesses remained robust at 6 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

Source: Bank of America

Net Interest Income

Bank of America benefits from higher short-term interest rates through higher net interest income earned on its assets.

Short-term interest rates continued to climb in the third quarter as the Fed pushed rates higher a third time in September. As a result, Bank of America has seen a gradual increase in its net interest income over the last several quarters.

Bank of America's net interest income hit $11.9 billion in Q3 2018, reflecting an improvement of $0.7 billion, or ~6 percent compared to last year.

Source: Bank of America

Bank of America's net interest yield also increased year over year and hit 2.96 percent in Q3 2018. The higher the net interest yield, the more money Bank of America is squeezing out of its loan and deposit business.

Source: Bank of America

Bank of America expects that a 100 basis point parallel shift in the interest curve will boost net interest income by $2.9 billion over the next twelve months.

Premium Valuation

Bank of America's shares are priced at a premium to accounting book value, and have been so for a while. Investors contemplating to buy Bank of America in light of the market drop have to pay ~1.14x book value.

Bank of America's P/B-multiple corrected in October as the stock market experienced its biggest decline since the February/March sell-off earlier this year.

BAC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

And here's how Bank of America compares against other Wall Street banks in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

BAC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

What Are Your Options?

If you already own Bank of America, selling into the weakness right now is probably not a good idea.

Bank of America has now entered oversold territory, according to the Relative Strength Index, RSI, which flashes a value of 26.72.

Source: StockCharts

If you have been waiting on the sidelines, however, the sell-off could open up an entry window into the stock: Shares are ripe for a rebound, and the bank has become more affordable this month. That being said, though, I continue to think that investors have already priced considerable NII-growth into Bank of America's shares at this point.

Upside/Downside

The single biggest risk factor for Bank of America, at least as far as I am concerned, is a major economic downturn in the United States.

A U.S. recession would most likely translate into higher loan defaults, less investment opportunities, and a slumping loan business. A slower pace of rate hikes could also limit the bank's earnings upside as far as its net interest income is concerned.

As a matter of fact, Bank of America is a directional bet on the U.S. economy. As long as the U.S. economy is doing fine, Bank of America is in a sweet spot as well.

Your Takeaway

Bank of America should be doing reasonably fine as long as the Fed keeps hiking short-term interest rates - which benefits the bank's net interest income - and the U.S. economy continues to roar ahead - which happens to benefit the bank's deposit and loan business. Though shares continue to be priced at a premium to accounting book value, Bank of America is now oversold and has become quite a bit cheaper compared to last month. Hence, there might be an entry opportunity for investors with an above-average risk tolerance, and a willingness to bet on sustained economic growth and rising interest rates.

