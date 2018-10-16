Westlake Chemical: China Driven Sell-Off Overdone?

Plenty of otherwise solid firms have sold on Chinese tariff fears; Westlake Chemical (WLK) is one of them. This juggernaut has been one of the prime beneficiaries of cheap shale gas, and current widening differentials between natural gas and crude oil would be driving future EBITDA margins higher – if that was the only consideration. Instead, long-running fears of oversupply have hit the company’s markets, particularly as the Chinese are set to limit importation of certain chemicals products due to trade wars. For anyone who feels that Trump does understand the “Art Of The Deal” and a compromise will be reached, Westlake Chemical represents a promising opportunity. On the other hand, for anyone cautious on Chinese GDP growth expectations or that global trade wars are just getting started, there likely's a little more downside ahead for this firm. With that said, the low leverage and current high free cash flow due make it a likely survivor in all but the worst-case scenarios. I’m not a buyer yet, but I’m watching closely should we see a dip into the low $70s per share.

Business Overview, Future Chinese Challenges

Westlake Chemical is a global leader in specialty polyvinyl chloride (“PVC”), caustic soda, linear low density polyethylene (“LLPDE”), and low density polyethylene (“LDPE”) production. This is a prior overweight Industrial Insights pick – and one that we made quite a bit of money on. Big and fancy names for chemicals aside, these products this company produces are some of the most ubiquitous chemicals in the world and are fundamental to many consumer and industrial markets like packaging, automotive, coatings, and a wide variety of other durable and non-durable goods. The world just does not function without plastics. Chemical firms can often be portrayed as commoditized, but Westlake Chemical does have a highly differentiated business model that has historically allowed it to outperform peers that do not specialize in the ethane chain.

Vertical integration. The company produces most of the ethylene required to produce polyethylene and styrene internally. In the past, Westlake Chemical has supplied all of its chemical needs from the most basic building block chemicals all the way through its end products. All they need is natural gas and chlorine. Due to recent acquisitions, the firm now purchases roughly a third of ethylene needs in the merchant market. This will change back in time toward even more of a contained business model (Lotte joint venture will ramp ethylene production).

The company produces most of the ethylene required to produce polyethylene and styrene internally. In the past, Westlake Chemical has supplied all of its chemical needs from the most basic building block chemicals all the way through its end products. All they need is natural gas and chlorine. Due to recent acquisitions, the firm now purchases roughly a third of ethylene needs in the merchant market. This will change back in time toward even more of a contained business model (Lotte joint venture will ramp ethylene production). Internally-used ethylene is produced using low-cost natural gas and natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) sourced from the Eagle Ford, Permian, Marcellus, and Utica shale. This is an indirect play on shale gas – the more produced and lower the cost the better.

Most of the world produces ethylene using naptha, a product sourced from crude oil. While Westlake Chemical always earns healthy margins, this is especially true in periods when crude oil and natural gas differentials are the most wide. LDPE and LLDPE are a fraction of the market compared to the global polyethylene product mix. Due to being more “niche” products (I use that term loosely given there are tens of billions of pound worth of global demand) the margins are stronger on a per pound basis.

*Source: Westlake Chemical, Leveraged Finance Presentation, Slide 6

While the Calvert City facility in Kentucky does hold importance, this is, at its roots, a Gulf Coast chemicals powerhouse. The figurehead of this chemicals empire is the massive joint olefins and vinyls facility located on 3,400 acres in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The laundry list of plants and various production facilities operated on this acreage are served by a marine terminal that gives the company worldwide export capabilities. Rail also is nearby for both incoming deliveries of raw materials and shipment outward domestically. I’ve talked often about the increasing importance of the Gulf Coast region both when it comes to oil exports but also because the area is driving demand for oil and natural gas here in the United States. Westlake Chemical is a key example of this, and its own growth story is not over. The firm has a joint venture with Lotte Chemical (acquired as part of the Axiall acquisition) that will come online in the first half of 2019 as well as a large expansion at the Geismar facility for both PVC and vinyl chloride monomers (“VCM”) that's under way. Disciplined growth always has been the mantra. Current CEO Albert Chao, who founded Westlake Chemical with his father and brother, built this company from essentially nothing in the late 1980s. Unlike many family-run firms, Westlake Chemical has a storied history of both friendly shareholder policies and a lean business model. The executive team here is a positive for investing, not a negative.

Success has not gone unnoticed, and competing supply has been the major concern for Westlake Chemical in recent years – not demand. Larger companies like Dow Chemical, Chevron Phillips, Sasol, Formosa, and others all have rushed to take advantage of the market that Westlake Chemical has benefited from: Dirt-cheap natural gas. The move to build new supply has been aggressive in recent years, so much so that ethylene markets in the US Gulf Coast have gotten oversupplied, actually benefiting Westlake Chemical as it waits for the Lotte JV to start producing ethylene. This is because historically the company generated most of its margin from internal ethylene production – not downstream operations. Given recent timing, this has changed. Supply has outpaced demand for ethylene in 2018 as new cracker start-ups have opened ahead of expected polyethylene facilities that would use that production. Questions surrounding market supply and eventual steady state margins will not ease with time. This was less a concern of mine years ago but has become an issue today. Even despite current pressures, new projects continue to break ground. A new $1,350mm plant, a joint project between Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Saudi Basic (“Sabic”), is set to open in Lake Charles in the early 2020s.

A large part of the recent fall in Westlake Chemical share prices – despite no real change in immediate term earnings expectations has been due to Chinese tariffs. Much of the new ethylene and polyethylene capacity that has come (and will be coming) online has been built out toward future exports markets. Remember that Westlake Chemical (and now peers) have enjoyed reaping the benefit of the ethane vs. naptha advantage. This is something other countries just cannot replicate due to higher natural gas prices abroad. Given the easier transport of materials like polyethylene and PVC/vinyls, this is a market that's unlikely to be disrupted by LNG transport. North America is going to be the leading edge export supplier of HDPE/LDPE/LLDPE for many years to come, in my view.

However, China is obviously a key market. If China shuts off the opportunity to export to their markets, demand from other nations like those in South America, other areas of Asia, or Europe, are not going to be able to absorb all of the increased volumes. The market could become saturated quickly. As the Chinese scrapped the barrel to find products that they could tariff in response to the aggressiveness from the Trump Administration, many variants of these products made their way on to the list.

*Source: Author Calculations

This is a shame because, as shown above, the differential between Brent and Henry Hub natural gas pricing (calculated by taking Brent price divided by Henry Hub) is as high as it has been in years. This relationship has historically had a deep correlation with the stock price and was a large reason why we bought in the first place. From 2014 to 2017, as oil began its slide, naptha competitiveness improved. This kept exports from taking market share. This is something that Westlake Chemical has highlighted in its presentations, calling out likely supply rationalization in Europe given low-cost PVC exports.

*Source: Westlake Chemical, Leveraged Finance Presentation, Slide 24

Management has been careful to avoid the “China” word directly over the past year. Albert Chao had this to say in Q2 when questions related to Chinese tariffs inevitably came up on the question and answer portion of the conference call:

Sure. We do not export much to China, which is the tariffs right now with the U.S. because of the anti-dumping duty that Chinese have on U.S. produced PVC. So, right now we don't see much impact at all.

Investors do have to think about the indirect consequences though -impacted competitors that lose sales to the Chinese markets will try to sell that product elsewhere. But I agree that this is not a doomsday scenario. Right now, my understanding is that Chinese tariffs do apply to LDPE and LLDPE, which are the product categories that Westlake Chemical produces. However, it applies primarily to specialty grades of LLDPE, not general grades. China is well aware of what products they can supply internally and what they cannot. I think waiting for Q3 and Q4, when the full wait of the tariffs is shown, is prudent. It's tough to call out today what sort of margin impact specialty vs. general grades will have, and I think that's a challenge that the sell-side is facing here in making earning estimates.

Financial Structure, MLP Considerations, Breaking Out The Numbers

For those looking for less levered companies to invest in, this is a great play. As of June quarter end close, Westlake Chemical had $2,715mm in debt, $2,233mm net of cash. Given current sell-side analyst consensus for $2,241mm in EBITDA in 2018 and $2,246mmm in EBITDA in 2019, Westlake Chemical only trades with one turn of leverage. There's some nuance to this. Keep in mind that Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) is consolidated on company balance sheet, including within adjusted EBITDA numbers. With $463mm in EBITDA being generated by the MLP, there is a healthy amount to back out if an investor wants to see the true earnings power of Westlake Chemical assets on a standalone basis. With that said, the company does hold an 81.7% limited partnership interest in Westlake Chemical Partners, as well as the IDRs, so they do have rights to most of the cash flows through its overwhelming economic interest.

As a risk factor, something to consider is that Westlake Chemical is the counterparty to all current Westlake Chemical Partners. Under current GAAP rules, this is a wash and is treated as an intercompany loan so it's not reported on balance sheet. If Westlake Chemical Partners is ever not consolidated, this would be treated as an asset or, if management elected to do so, Westlake Chemical Partners could replace this debt with third-party debt from lenders. This would allow for some debt paydown.

Recently, Westlake Chemical substantially reset the IDRs higher, moving those IDRs well out of the money. This was done explicitly to improve the cost of capital and market sentiment – Westlake Chemical did this with no near-term capital benefit to itself. This is all about supporting the dropdown roadmap. Management took the long view, stating that they believe in the end they will receive the same amount of capital from their MLP while helping to ensure that the partnership can stand on its own. After all the negative news in the world of MLPs when it comes general partner malfeasance, this is a bright story in an otherwise murky investment class.

Investor Takeaway

My gut here is that the sell-off on China fears is overdone. I’ve always been a big fan of the firm operationally, and it can quite often act as a counterbalance to upstream natural gas producer positions. The peak to trough decline of 33% could make it a tax loss selling candidate for many in Q4, and coupled with some more concrete evidence on margin impact as the Trump Tariffs get under way, we could get an opportunity to buy at similar prices to today with more information. Absent that, I think another 10% haircut from here gives enough safety that I would be willing to take a small gamble heading into the back half of the year. Keep an eye out for the low $70s per share.

Note: Members of the Industrial Insights community receive access to actionable research ideas like this often. This isn't your average investing resource. Receive deep dive insight into companies that include facility tours, management interviews, and in-person conference coverage. This type of coverage is not publicly available.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.