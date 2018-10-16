Revolve Group Files For $100 Million IPO

When we learn more details from management, I'll provide an update.

RVLV is growing rapidly and seeks to raise expansion capital in the aftermath of a successful IPO by Farfetch.

The company operates on online platform connecting fashion brands, influencers and consumers.

Revolve Group has published an initial filing for a proposed $100 million IPO, although the final amount may differ.

Quick Take

Revolve Group (Advance Holdings) (RVLV) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm designs connect fashion designers and retailers into a single technology-driven platform.

RVLV is attempting to go public in the wake of Farfetch’ (FTCH) strong IPO in September. I view RVLV’s financial results and growth prospects favorably and look forward to learning more details about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Los Angeles, California-based Revolve was founded in 2003 to connect consumers to more than 45,000 apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles worldwide via its online platform.

Management is headed by Directors and Co-CEOs Michael Karanikolas and Michael Mente.

Before managing Revolve, Michael Karanikolas was a Software Engineer at NextStrat. Michael Mente was previously an analyst at NextStrat.

Revolve has developed a technology platform to manage nearly all aspects of its business, with a particular focus on developing automated inventory management, pricing, and trend-forecasting algorithms.

The platform works by leveraging data from hundreds of thousands of styles, up to 60 attributes per style, and millions of customer interactions, creating a database of hundreds of millions of data points.

Below is a brief overview video of the REVOLVE Festival 2018:

(Source: Revolve)

Customer Acquisition

Revolve markets its products through a community of over 2,500 influencers and brand partners, including many influential social media celebrities in the world, whom the company tracks and manages using its internal technology platform.

The company has a portfolio of 19 owned brands, each with differentiated attributes and supported by independent marketing investments, out of a total of more than 500 established and emerging brands.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been increasing as revenues have scaled, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 1H 2018 29.0% 2017 26.6% 2016 26.0%

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, the global online apparel retailing market is projected to grow from $382.8 billion in 2017 to $821.8 billion in 2023, representing a strong CAGR of 13.6% during the period between 2017 and 2023.

The main factors driving market growth are the availability of discounts and free home delivery.

Major competitors that provide online apparel retailing services include:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Amazon (AMZN)

American Apparel

Benetton

Cotton On

Diesel

Financial Performance

RVLV’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong increase in topline revenue, although at a decelerating rate

Marked growth in gross profit

Steady increase in gross margin

Strong growth in cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Revolve S-1)

Total Revenue

1H 2018: $245.1 million, 23.7% increase vs. prior

2017: $399.6 million, 28.0% increase vs. prior

2016: $312.1 million

Gross Profit

1H 2018: $129.8 million

2017: $193.7 million

2016: $145.4 million

Gross Margin

1H 2018: 53.0%

2017: 48.5%

2016: 46.6%

Cash Flow from Operations

1H 2018: $25.6 million cash flow

2017: $16.5 million

2016: ($1.5 million) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $20.0 million in cash and $70.9 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $24.6 million.

IPO Details

RVLV intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share, and Class B shareholders will be entitled to ten (10) votes per share.

Multiple shares of stock are a way for management or existing shareholders to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of shares into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use $40.8 million of the net proceeds from this offering to repurchase an aggregate of [an as-yet-undetermined number] shares of Class B common stock from TSG and Capretto following the Corporate Conversion. We expect to use the remainder of the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which we currently expect will include continued investment to support our growth, increased investment in owned brands, as well as overall growth in our international operations.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Jefferies, Cowen, Guggenheim Securities, Raymond James, and William Blair.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar yet.

