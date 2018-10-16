October 17 Is The Day The Cannabis Bubble Might Burst, Tilray Is A Strong Sell With 75% Downside

On October 17th, the Canadian government is set to officially legalize recreational cannabis. Cannabis stocks have seen a strong rally up to this point in spite of starting from already bubbly valuations. Tilray (TLRY) is arguably one of the most bubbly, and despite being still down dramatically since its all-time highs earlier this year, shares appear to be still in a bubble. I believe that we will see a “sell the news” event which would serve as a downward catalyst, sending cannabis valuations back down to Earth. TLRY is a strong sell.

The Bubble Has Yet To Burst

My last article on TLRY had some great (and lucky) timing. The article was published the very day it briefly touched $300 before it ultimately closed at $214. Shares crashed since then but have rebounded quite a bit:

While a 50% drop is nothing to sneeze at, it is important to remember that just because a stock falls, it does not mean that it has become cheap. In the case of TLRY, this looks like a case of a bubbly stock becoming less bubbly (but still a bubble). At the current share price around $165, shares still have plenty of downside.

The Hype Is Real

Despite my bearishness on cannabis stocks, I should emphasize that I absolutely believe that the hype is real - cannabis will be a very important industry moving forward.

The industry has so much promise that respected alcohol producer Constellation Brands (STZ) has made a large $4 billion investments into the undisputed market leader Canopy Growth (CGC) as well as purchasing warrants that would allow it to take even more ownership of the company later. Why is cannabis so important, you ask?

Cannabis has strong potential for medical use. In a 2016 paper by Deloitte, titled “Recreational Marijuana Insights and opportunities,” they found that the primary motivation to use cannabis is not necessarily to get high but instead as a stress reducer or sleep aid:

(Source: Deloitte)

Deloitte projects that the projected market in Canada would be $4.9 billion to $8.7 billion (Canadian dollars) long term, or up to $6.7 billion in USD - which is huge.

TLRY itself has positioned itself to potentially be a market leader once retail sales begin.

TLRY offers a wide spectrum of cannabis products to cater to the specific needs of every potential customer:

(TLRY Investor Presentation)

They have been aggressively signing supply agreements with the provinces:

(TLRY Investor Presentation)

In order to better facilitate distribution, TLRY also has formed an exclusive partnership with Sandoz to distribute its products to doctors, pharmacists, and hospitals:

(TLRY Investor Presentation)

Perhaps most importantly, TLRY touts itself as having a head-start in capturing the global market:

(TLRY Investor Presentation)

The outlook is very rosy for TLRY, and I have no doubt that they will be able to rapidly grow their revenues, currently projected to be around $38 billion USD this year. But what about valuation?

The Hype Is Real, But It’s Overhyped

Even the rosiest of outlooks will not generate shareholder value if valuations are out of control. In the case of TLRY, and cannabis stocks in general, a true bubble is forming. While there is only a small float of TLRY stock trading, the actual shares outstanding are much larger. TLRY lists in its 10-Q that it has 76.5 million shares outstanding. This however does not include the 16.7 million “class 1” shares owned by Privateer Holdings which has ten times the voting power and for shares outstanding purposes are exchangeable into common stock on a one for one basis. This means that the actual shares outstanding are really around 93.2 million, leading to a market cap of $15.4 billion. To give an idea of just how optimistic this valuation is, if we consider the aforementioned $6.7 billion long-term market estimated by Deloitte and generous 25% net margins, then at a bullish 15% Canadian market share, TLRY would have $250 million forward earnings, so shares trade at 61.6 times long-term forward earnings. This earnings projection is also optimistic due to logistical reasons, as in order to earn the $1.01 billion in revenues, TLRY would have to sell roughly 162.6 thousand kilograms (based on their recent average selling price of $6.18 per gram). TLRY is projected to have 76,000 kilograms of total capacity by the end of the year.

The cannabis bubble is even more pronounced when we look at the sum of the market caps with peers CGC, Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF), Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), and Cronos (OTC:CRON):

(Chart by Author, data from Bloomberg)

I should note that for shares outstanding of CGC, I am using shares pro forma of the STZ investment, which was recently approved by CGC shareholders.

The $50 billion total market cap of only these five companies suggests that these five companies alone can take the entire Canadian cannabis market cap and, even then, sell for 30 times earnings (again assuming 25% net margins). This does not make sense to me considering that there are many other cannabis producers in Canada, as evidenced by the 31 producers vying for the British Columbia market.

As a final comparison, consider that the combined market caps of CGC and TLRY is almost $34 billion, whereas the market cap of STZ, the apparent sponsor of CGC, is $42 billion. The optimism appears to be fully priced in here. I reiterate my 12-month price target for TLRY of $40 which is already optimistic and assumes that TLRY will achieve 5% market share in Canada. This suggests 75% potential downside.

Why October 17th

While I confess that I am no good at short-term trading, I have high conviction that October 17, the day that Canada legalizes recreational marijuana, we will see a “sell the news” event. After this day, I do not see any meaningful catalyst to propel shares even higher than their already lofty multiples. Earnings also are unlikely to provide support because it takes time before they can ramp up production and meaningfully take market share. In any case, TLRY is a long-term short position as I believe this bubble will inevitably pop.

Risks

In my valuation and projected markets above, I only considered the Canadian market. Bulls have given credit to TLRY and others for their potential to take global market share. I do not believe that they deserve the benefit of the doubt as, from the looks of it right now, differentiation will be very difficult in this space. In the United States, the Cannabis Benchmarks U.S. Spot Index saw a decline of 13% per pound this year, suggesting the commodity-like nature of cannabis. These Canadian producers are likely to experience harsh pricing powers abroad versus domestic companies which would have lower costs to produce due to not needing to import.

The cost to short TLRY is very high, perhaps due to it having such a low float as well as being “so obvious” of a short. According to a recent Bloomberg report, it costs 370% annually to short TLRY. The market has proven that it sometimes remains irrational for extended periods of time. If the short thesis does not play out quickly, the costs to borrow may make it a poor investment, regardless of whether or not TLRY does eventually go down. Readers who want to short TLRY thus need to carefully construct their short trades and potentially be creative through the use of options.

Conclusion

The Canadian cannabis market no doubt should be an area of high growth in the future. However, the entire market and TLRY in particular appear to have already priced in the growth and more. TLRY is a strong sell as this bubble looks set to pop.

(TipRanks: TLRY: Sell)

If you are an income investor looking for the best high dividend ideas, check out our Marketplace Service High Dividend Opportunities. We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 1,600 members. For more info, click here.

If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss any of my future articles. I have a reputation for replying to every comment, leave a comment below!

Disclosure: I am/we are short CGC, TLRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.