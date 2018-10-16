Have A Drink On Constellation Brands

A bottle of pinot noir, a shot of Canadian whiskey, a Corona with a lime. These are the commonplaces of ordinary celebrations, familiar to us all. The alcohol industry – wine, liquor, and beer – has long been seen as essentially recession-proof: when times are good, people will buy drinks and celebrate; when times are bad, people will find solace in an alcoholic beverage.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ – Research Report) understands this. The company got its start in upstate New York in 1945, producing wine in bulk for local bottlers. By the 1970s, it had expanded production and gone public. In 2000, it took the name Constellation to reflect its range of brands and products. Constellation is currently led by Robert Sands, son of company founder Marvin Sands.

Constellation may not be a household name, but several of its brands are. The company owns Robert Mondavi wines and Svedva vodka, among others, and in 2013 acquired the US distribution rights for the Mexican brewery Grupo Modelo, which includes Modelo and Corona beers. Constellation is a Fortune 500 company, with the third-largest market share of US beer importers.

A Closer Look at the Label

Constellation’s stock has risen steadily over the last five years, advancing from $62 per share to today’s price of $223 for a 259% rate of return.

Constellation latest earnings report was for Q2 of this year. The report showed earnings per share of $2.87, on $2.3B in quarterly revenue. This marked the third time in four quarters that Constellation’s earnings beat the consensus estimates. Despite the good earnings, STZ appears to be underperforming in the market, having slipped almost 8% year-to-date. The combination of robust earnings and an underperforming share price raises the question, is this the right time to buy in?

The analyst consensus on Constellation is currently a ‘Moderate Buy,’ suggesting that the stock is likely to show growth moving forward. Kevin Grundy of Jefferies supports that stance, having raised his price target for STZ to $289 after the earnings report. He says, “…upwardly revised fiscal 2019 earnings outlook should calm investor fears,” and cites the company’s “strong” beer results. The analyst says that STZ remains his top large-cap growth idea.

Meanwhile Timothy Ramey (Track Record & Ratings) of Pivotal Research gave even strong praise, saying that STZ’s Q2 results showed “…a beautiful quarter,” and adding that “…the guidance boost is a clear signal that core STZ is on an upward trajectory. The core business is growing faster than anyone believed…”

His target price on STZ is $300, well above the analyst consensus of $246 – and indicates upside potential of 34%.



What Lies Ahead?

Constellation has a solid foundation for growth, with a strong core business in wine and the popular Corona beer to support the company. Looking forward, the company has recently acquired Canopy Growth (CGC), a fast-growing Canadian marijuana producer, in anticipation of further US legislative action to legalize hemp and hemp products. Constellation is open to the possibility of marketing non-psychoactive cannabis-based drinks for legal markets such as Canada and is pre-adapted to bring a new product into its established distribution system.

The $4B spent buying Canopy is widely seen by industry watchers as a smart investment- some even go so far as to call it a ‘masterstroke’. In the words of CEO Robert Sands, “Our $4 billion investment in Canopy Growth provides us with a strong foothold in the emerging global cannabis market, which could be one of the most significant growth opportunities of the next decade.”

With overall sales up 9%, and a foothold prepared in a potential new segment, Constellation is well positioned for growth. Company guidance shows expected beer sales to continue growing in the 9 to 11% range, while wine and spirits are expected to see more modest 2 to 4% increases.

The focus on future endeavors hasn’t led Constellation away from its core products. The company’s Corona beer line recently launched a low-carb variety to help attract younger customers and give a competitive edge against the growing craft beer industry.

The bottom line: Constellation Brands is strong on the fundamentals, with a strong and steady revenue stream, a definite plan for future growth, and a demonstrated willingness to move into new segments of the market. All in all, key ingredients for a savvy long-term investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.