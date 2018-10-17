Tilray Inc:  A New Favorite Short

After eliminating several potential explanations for this valuation disparity, I hone in on three structural factors that I believe result in the anomaly.

By several measures, TLRY appears to be valued at almost an order of magnitude greater than its marijuana-producing peers.

Over the past few months I identified two favorite shorts: Vital Therapies (VTL) on the idea that it would be very unlikely to succeed in its most recent Phase III trials, and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) whose Rhopressa launch I believed would mark the stock’s peak. With VTL blowing up spectacularly, and with AERI (so far) working lower, a number of readers have asked me for my next short pick.

Though the rationale is slightly different than these previous two picks, today I offer Tilray Inc (TLRY) as my newest candidate to replace VTL as one of my two favorite shorts. This pick differs from the previous two in that, rather than being relatively under-followed, a number of Seeking Alpha authors have already written on why it’s over valued (and I definitely recommend reading these to supplement this article).

What I offer here that’s new however is not only a focus on the most important (in my opinion) factors, but also an analysis of the structural catalysts, each of which should increase supply of stocks in the sector and increase the tradable float of TLRY which should cause the stock to drop over the next six months or so.

Background

As most traders are aware, Canada is set to allow the sale of legal recreational marijuana nationwide beginning on October 17, 2018. This new paradigm has opportunity written all over it, and many marijuana companies have been formed — and have seen their stock prices rise — in anticipation. And while I think the entire sector is now bordering on euphoria, I submit that TLRY has seen the most egregious stock appreciation of them all, for a number of factors that I discuss below.

To see this, let’s begin by being agnostic on absolute valuations, and instead focus simply on relative valuations.

Competition & Relative Valuation

To get an initial lay of the land, let’s consider the ten top companies by revenue for companies reporting in US dollars and Canadian dollars (from this very helpful site):

(source)

So TLRY is currently a middling revenue generator, but of course it’s very early in the game, and what counts is future revenues and profits. The market’s appraisal of this is reflected in companies’ market caps and enterprise values, so let’s compile these number for some of the bigger names in the industry, to wit Canopy Growth (CGC), Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF), Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), Cronos Group (CRON) and Canntrust (OTC:CNTTF).

(source author's work based on company presentations and SEC filings)

Here we see that TLRY sports among the largest enterprise values in the whole industry. But is it warranted?

One way to answer this is to compare these companies in terms of future (2019) projected production and productive capacity. Combing through each company’s website and corporate presentations I come up with the following numbers.

(source author's work based on company presentations and SEC filings)

This data suggests that even on a relative basis, TLRY sports valuations that border on an order of magnitude larger than any of its peers.

Is Tilray Really Distinct From Its Peers?

Now why would this be? Bulls often point to TLRY’s international ambitions and its medical partnerships, as for example these two slides from the company’s corporate presentation highlight.

(source: TLRY presentation)

(source: TLRY presentation)

But any number of competitors have substantial international operations, for example:

Aurora

(Source: Aurora presentation)

and Canopy

(source: Canopy presentation)

Similarly, the premier competitor in the medical field is GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) which has matriculated a product for Dravet syndrome through phase 3 trials and obtained FDA approval. Moreover it has a robust pipeline, as shown below, yet it only trades at an enterprise value of $3.5B.

(source: GWPH presentation)

(source: GWPH presentation)

Thus I don’t think the two factors typically pointed to by bulls really explain the valuation discrepancy. Instead I believe that TLRY is up for structural reasons, and because this structure is, and will continue to dramatically change over the next 4 to 6 months, I view TLRY as a favorite short. As I discuss below, all three (inter-related) structural reasons serve to artificially raise TLRY’s stock price, and as each begins to wane, the stock price should fall commensurately.

Structural Factor 1 – The Marijuana Industry Has Numerous New Fans, but Limited Numbers of Ways to Play the Sector

Legalization in Canada, and the prospects of future legalization around the globe have investors excited to participate in the marijuana industry via equities. Though I’ve listed a number of stocks in the valuation table above, and there are numerous other candidates, the supply hasn’t been enough to satisfy today’s euphoric conditions. New entrants are noticing however, and there is a rush to list more companies in the sector. This Bloomberg article — as just one example — notes that over $6B in new equity is coming to the market in the form of reverse takeovers. This is a clear sign that supply (of whatever quality) is coming out of the woodwork to satisfy demand.

Structural Factor 2 – There Are Even Fewer Ways to Play the Sector via US Listed Companies

More importantly, because companies with US operations can’t be listed on US exchanges (since the sale of marijuana products is still against Federal law), there are very few companies listed on US exchanges. Currently, there are only three significant players: CGC, CRON and TLRY. Yet a number of investors are more comfortable with, or have brokerage accounts that only allow, the purchase of stocks trading on US exchanges. Thus demand is much higher than current supply. But this too is changing rapidly as companies listed on Canadian exchanges recognize the large discrepancies in valuation, and are therefore taking steps to divest or silo US operations such that their Canadian and International operations can be listed on US exchanges.

Aurora is the most prominent company pursuing this strategy. On September 14th, the company announced that it had spun off its US assets, under the name Australis Capital, and that this spin-off would begin trading on September 19th. This set the company up to up-list its shares to a US exchange, which it promptly did by filing to list on the NYSE. See this Seeking Alpha article for more details.

As noted in my comparison table above, Aphria and Canntrust are both considering doing the same, and I expect others to follow in hopes of capturing some of the premium currently awarded to US listed companies. This is the second step in how supply will quickly begin to match, and eventually surpass, demand for these types of stocks.

Structural Factor 3 – TLRY’s Float is Very Small Due to IPO Lockup

The final factor in TLRY’s meteoric rise and its current order of magnitude larger valuation than its peers is due to TLRY being a recent IPO and having the bulk of its shares locked up until January 15th. The IPO offering was for only 9M shares plus over-allotment and of that, index ETFs have purchased some shares such that the effective float is very small. This however will change once the lockup expires.

In the meantime the low float allowed for incredible price moves as evidenced by the chart below.

(source: Bigcharts)

Risks

The biggest risk of a short position is a short squeeze, as the chart so eloquently attests. That means position sizes have to be taken with that potential in mind. Hard stop orders can also help address this risk, though stocks can gap up above stop limit values.

I believe that this risk - while it absolutely must be kept in mind - is somewhat mitigated by the number of new marijuana stocks coming in to play, e.g. India Globalization Capital (IGC) and New Age Beverages (NBEV), indicating that daytraders are starting to move on to the next "hot" symbol.

There is also a risk that as more countries legalize recreational marijuana, TLRY as an early incumbent could benefit disproportionately. However, I think the other major players, as listed in my table above, are equally well poised and so it's likely that TLRY would face the same competitive pressures in other markets as it will in Canada.

Nonetheless, the marijuana industry is a new and exciting opportunity, so larger than normal price moves are to be expected and should factor in to any trading plan. For example, if the stock moved much above $200 I would revisit my thesis and potentially stop out of the trade.

Summary and Trading Position

I believe that for the three structural reasons described above, TLRY is trading at an order of magnitude premium to its peers. All three of the structural factors are beginning to dissipate, with the last being the IPO unlock in mid January. As a result I anticipate the premium to narrow substantially over the next 6 months.

The safest way to play this idea is probably as a pair trade, i.e. buying some of the other pot stocks mentioned here (or perhaps a marijuana index ETF) and simultaneously selling an equal dollar amount of TLRY short (via options since the borrow is difficult). Specifically one could buy equal amounts of the 5 stocks in my enterprise value comparable table and then short in the money calls of equal nominal dollar value. If the trade works, it might be necessary to roll the calls forward, perhaps at lower strike prices.

If one wanted to do this via an ETF then one could buy Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) in equal dollar amount to the effective TLRY short. Here are the top holdings of that fund:

(source)

It's also possible to execute the trade via long dated puts, but it's expensive, for example the March 100 puts are trading at $27ish, which would yield a two to one return if my ultimate price target were met by March. Buying puts however completely limits the downside of the trade, so it might be the most appropriate way to trade this for the risk-averse.

Personally I believe that the whole sector is in a bubble-like phase, so I’m playing this only on the short side via short in the money calls of various strikes and dates — but naturally this is a riskier play. My ultimate target is for TLRY to sell at no more than 2.5 times its peers which (if the sector pricing stays where it is) yields a price target of $40.

