It's Literally The Best Time Ever To Buy This High-Yield Blue Chip

Today, AbbVie's yield is at an all-time high, the stock is about 25% undervalued, and it's likely to generate 17% to 20% CAGR long-term total returns.

The company has numerous short, medium, and long-term growth catalysts that should allow for double-digit dividend increases for the foreseeable future.

While the pharmaceutical industry is fraught with risk, AbbVie's world class management team has proven itself more than capable of executing on its long-term growth plan.

AbbVie has been hammered for months by numerous concerns over biosimilar rivals to Humira and changes in regulatory policy.

The three core strategies of my high-yield income growth retirement portfolio are:

maximum safe yield (good dividend coverage, strong balance sheets, recession resistant business models)

good long-term growth potential (clear growth runway long into the future)

undervalued stocks (high margin of safety, strong long-term return boost from multiple expansion)

These three strategies have all been shown to generate strong market beating returns over time, and combining them should do even better.

Because of my focus on quality income growth stocks, I don't fear dips, corrections, or bear markets, but view them as a great opportunity to buy quality dividend stocks on sale. That includes the venerable dividend aristocrats (25+ years of consecutive dividend growth). Over the past 27 years, these dividend growth legends have proven to be not just great ways to compound your income, but your overall wealth.

Dividend Aristocrats Vs S&P 500 Since 1990

For example, since 1990, the aristocrats have generated 24% better annualized total returns than the S&P 500, and with 18% less volatility. Or to put another way, they have delivered 52% better CAGR risk-adjusted returns (returns/volatility).

Ploutos is one of my favorite SA contributors, because of his invaluable research into alpha factors (proven market beating strategies). That includes pointing out timely buying opportunities in dividend aristocrats.

Dividend Aristocrats In A Bear Market

AbbVie (ABBV), which maintains legacy dividend aristocrat status thanks to being spun off from aristocrat Abbott Labs (ABT) in 2013, is one of the most beaten down high-yield blue chips you can buy today. It also happens to be my favorite pharmaceutical stock.

In fact, today's forward yield of 4.3% is the highest the stock has ever had. This means that based on my favorite valuation method (dividend yield theory), from the perspective of high-yield dividend investors, today is literally the best time ever to add this Grade A drug maker to your portfolio.

But, of course, an all-time high-yield can also be a red flag. That's because it can be the result of a crashing share price that is the market's way of signalling the wheels are falling off the business, and investors should avoid the stock.

So, let's take a look at just why Wall Street is so bearish on AbbVie, but, more importantly, why those fears are likely vastly overblown. Or to put another way, let's examine the three reasons AbbVie is likely NOT a value/yield trap but one of the best long-term high-yield blue chips you can buy today.

Here's Why Wall Street Is So Bearish On AbbVie

As you can see, since the early 2018 correction began in late January, AbbVie has badly underperformed the market. Normally, that would mean that a company is delivering weaker earnings growth, which for the S&P 500 are expected to grow at impressive rates in 2018 and 2019:

2018 expected S&P 500 EPS growth: 20.3%

2019 projected EPS growth: 10.5%

With AbbVie's yield now at an all-time high, one might even expect the company to be posting falling top and bottom line results that signals the dividend is at risk.

Metric First Half 2018 Results Revenue Growth 20% Net Income Growth 31% Free Cash Flow Growth 44% EPS Growth 33% Adjusted EPS 43% FCF/Share Growth 45% Dividend Growth 50%

(Sources: earnings release, Morningstar)

Actually, AbbVie is killing it, posting industry-leading top and bottom line growth in all its key metrics in the first half of 2018. The most important one for dividend investors to focus on is free cash flow per share. FCF is what's left over after running the company and investing for future growth. It includes R&D spending, capex, and is what ultimately pays the dividend. Thanks to record-high results, AbbVie has hiked its payout not once but twice in the past year, for total YOY dividend growth of 50%.

Ok, so maybe 2018 is a great year, but surely, the stock's terrible performance means that analysts expect that growth to fall off a cliff in 2019 and beyond, right?

Metric Analyst Consensus 2018 EPS Growth 40.5% 2019 EPS Growth 13.0% 5 Year CAGR EPS Growth 15.4% 10 Year CAGR EPS Growth 12.9%

(Sources: Yahoo Finance, Fast Graphs)

Actually, it's the exact opposite. Analysts currently expect AbbVie's strong growth in earnings and cash flow to continue not just for the rest of 2018 but over the next decade. Note that management is guiding for about 40% adjusted EPS growth in 2018, 25% excluding the positive effect of tax cuts.

But analyst growth estimates can be wrong, especially in the risky pharma industry, where drug trial results are hardly guaranteed. However, when we look at AbbVie's growth rates since its 2013 spinoff, we find that those analyst estimates are in line with real world historical results.

(Source: AbbVie Investor Presentation)

Results that have made AbbVie one of the fastest growing drug makers in the world.

So, what explains the perplexing hatred of this fast growing blue chip by Wall Street? That mostly comes down to two main things. Regulatory/political risk, and the company's continued over-reliance on its blockbuster immunology drug Humira.

Politicians and regulators have long criticized the industry for high drug prices, with President Trump going so far as to say the industry has been "getting away with murder". As a result, he's ordered regulators, such as FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, to revise rules governing generic drugs and biosimilars (generic version of biological drugs like Humira). Recently, the FDA has made such proposals, which the market fears will mean that all drug makers might face tighter margins in the future.

The other major side to regulatory risk that Wall Street is watching is fears of changes to drug rebates. In July Citron Research, a famous short seller, published a very bearish report on AbbVie, claiming it could be on its way to $60.

A core part of that short thesis was that the FDA was proposing policy changes that would make biosimilar approvals faster, but also eliminate the current practice of drug makers offering rebates to pharmaceutical benefit managers or PBMs. Critics of rebates, like Gottlieb, say that such rebates create a "rigged" system because PBMs sign exclusive contracts that only pertain to the original version of biological drugs, not the new biosimilars. This is what allows drug makers like AbbVie to charge as much as $63,300 per year for Humira, before rebates and discounts. Because of its massive scale and those discounts, essentially AbbVie is able to lock in its current customers into continued use of the best selling drug of all time.

Global Humira Sales

(Source: Statista)

A drug that management says will see continued, but much slower growth ($20 billion in annualized sales today), peaking in 2020 at $21 billion per year.

(Source: AbbVie investor presentation)

Wall Street is very worried about Humira, because it loses patent protection in Europe in 2018. Thus, in that market biosimilars are arriving in Q4 2018. Thus, some analysts warn that Humira sales, which account for 63% of AbbVie's revenue today (and over 70% of profits), might peak earlier than management expects. For instance, Morningstar's Damien Conover is expecting 20% annual Humira sales declines between 2019 and 2021 due to this European biosimilar competition.

ABBV Research and Development Expense (TTM) data by YCharts

This is a big reason why AbbVie has been investing so aggressively in R&D in order to bring its massive pipeline of new drugs (74 total indications) to market. One of the core points of AbbVie's long-term bullish investment thesis is that new drugs will help reduce its dependence on Humira. This would prevent a Gilead Sciences (GILD) style, years' long decline of sales, earnings, and cash flow.

However, back in March, AbbVie suffered a major setback in one of its most promising pipeline candidates, Rova-T. That cancer drug was the primary reason that AbbVie paid $9.8 billion (rising to $10.2 billion on sales milestones) for pharma company Stemcentrx in 2016. Rova-T was initially thought to have $5 billion in potential peak annual sales. Given that AbbVie had $28.2 billion in 2017 sales, $5 billion from just this one potential blockbuster would have been a major needle mover.

What happened with Rova-T was that in a late stage trial for its use as a third line indication (only used if first two drugs fail), just 16% of patients responded to the medication, not the expected 40%. That fails to meet the FDA's standards for proof of efficacy, which is why AbbVie pulled its early approval filing with the FDA. Wall Street fears are that this one poor trial result means that Rova-T might fail in other, far more important trials (due in 2019 and beyond). Ultimately, this could mean the drug's potential annual sales come in far below earlier estimates (as low as $2 billion per year), and that AbbVie might have to take a big writedown on Stemcentrx.

Ok, so AbbVie faces lots of uncertainty when it comes to regulations, and its current reliance on Humira explains why Wall Street is so bearish on the stock. But here are three reasons why I remain bullish on AbbVie and consider it the best high-yield pharma blue chip you can own.

1. Why Those Fears Are Likely Overblown

There are three reasons why I consider Wall Street's pessimism over AbbVie to be wildly overblown. First, there's Humira's continued strength. Yes, for the time being, AbbVie indeed remains "a Humira story". But that's not necessarily a bad thing.

That's because, according to analyst firm EvaluatePharma, Humira is likely to remain the world's best selling drug... through the end of 2024. Even in six years, EvaluatePharma estimates that Humira will generate $15.2 billion in sales for the company. How is that possible with biosimilars coming to the EU in late 2018 and the FDA eager to release these rival products in the US?

Well, that would be because AbbVie has already struck deals with its major rivals who are developing biosimilar versions of Humira. That includes Amgen (AMGN), Samsung Bioepis, Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), and most recently Novartis (NVS).

These agreements mean that in the US, where 2/3 of Humira sales are currently generated, AbbVie won't face any biosimilar competition until early 2023. Better yet, for biosimilars launching in Europe, the company will be paid a royalty on those sales, thus partially offsetting any loss in market share.

Ok, so maybe Humira sales aren't going to fall off a cliff anytime soon, but what about those scary regulatory changes the FDA is talking about?

Well, CEO Rick Gonzalez recently addressed those proposals which might never actually be implemented or at least watered down when lobbyists get through with them. Specifically, Gonzalez said that from the company's perspective "there were probably more positives than there were negatives". That's because Humira is "in the middle or slightly below the middle from a percent rebate standpoint" and that "there is nothing in the feedback we've seen so far around the biosimilar plan that is significantly different than what we already assume."

What's more, in the US, where Humira saw 17% growth in sales in Q2, just 1% of that growth was driven by price increases. The rest was purely from volume growth. But what about changes in rebate policy? Won't that cause Humira volumes to collapse in the key US market? According to Bill Chase, AbbVie's CFO, those policy changes pertain only to Medicare, which makes up 15% of US Humira sales. And even if private payers were to revolt entirely against the current rebate system, the company expects that some form of volume based contracting would replace it, thus minimally impacting AbbVie's overall business model.

The second reason I'm still very bullish on AbbVie is because, counter to what the share price might indicate, this drug maker is hardly a one hit wonder.

(Source: earnings release)

Already AbbVie has two other blockbuster products that are generating close to $4 billion in annualized sales. That would be cancer drug Imbruvica and its Hepatitis C franchise, mostly driven by Mavyret, which is growing at over 100% per year. Imbruvica's strong sales are currently derived from just six indications, and the company is currently in late stage trials for many more than that. This is why EvaluatePharma estimates Imbruvica's peak sales in 2022 will grow to $7.5 billion.

But AbbVie's is far from relying on one blockbuster to replace another. Its enormous pipeline is focused on targeting numerous large and highly lucrative markets.

(Source: AbbVie Investor Presentation)

These include immunology (for things like Arthritis), and oncology, which boast the highest margins in the industry. In total, AbbVie's 74 indication pipeline is targeting a total addressable market of about $200 billion per year, and that market is growing about 4% annually over time. In fact, according to EvaluatePharma, AbbVie's pipeline is the second best in the entire pharmaceutical industry, expected to generate $21.2 billion in additional sales over the next five years.

(Source: AbbVie Investor Presentation)

That's thanks to numerous potential blockbusters the company has lined up to launch in 2019 and beyond.

That includes psoriasis drug risankizumab, which recent trials showed to be 105% more effective than Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) drug Stelara ($4 billion in annual sales). According to Scott Brun, AbbVie's vice president of scientific affairs, that's "the highest responses we've seen in patients with psoriasis."

Then there's Venclexta, another potential cancer blockbuster which is waiting for regulatory approval as a first-line treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), as well as to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and multiple myeloma. This is a joint venture with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) that has already started winning approvals and is expected to generate annual sales of $3 billion by 2022.

But, by far, the biggest growth opportunities are in immunology, specifically risankizumab (psoriasis), and upadacitinib (next gen replacement for Humira). Upadacitinib is an oral immunology drug that could be a gamechanger for AbbVie. That's because Humira is an IV drug, while oral medications are far easier for patients to take, and thus more likely to be prescribed (and adhered to). Recent studies have shown this drug's remission rates are 66%. That's double that of the standard of care (Methotrexate).

Combined, AbbVie expects risankizumab and upadacitinib to generate $10 to $12 billion in peak annual sales. All told, AbbVie's fantastic pipeline, for which it's been winning steady approval over the last few months, is why Bill Chase says the company is "very comfortable" with its 2025 target of $35 billion in non Humira sales (Humira revenue estimated at $12 billion in 2025). Or to put another way, AbbVie has a clear growth runway to not just grow sales by about 5.5% CAGR over the next seven years but lower its Humira concentration to just 26% of revenue.

But what about the Rova-T setback? Doesn't that prove that AbbVie's pipeline is potentially weaker than current bullish forecasts assume? Well, actually there are three reasons why I don't think so.

First, be careful in believing sensational claims that one drug failure indicates that a drug maker's entire pipeline is trash.

(Source: Douglas Goodman)

The drug development process is one that is not just very long and costly, but one in which only about 1 in 10,000 potential treatments actually makes it to market.

Rather, investors need to focus on the overall track record of a company's drug approvals. For every Rova-T third line treatment setback, there's plenty of examples of AbbVie's drugs winning approval. That includes recently gaining approval from Canadian regulators for Venclexta to treat CLL. Canada also recently approved Orlissa, its breakthrough endometriosis pain drug. In July, the FDA approved Orlissa as well, the first new treatment for that condition in years. What's more, AbbVie is now in conducting late state trials on Orlissa that would not just treat pain, but uterine fibroids themselves. That indication expansion is why Orlissa is expected to become another blockbuster, with over $1 billion in annual sales by 2022.

The point is that AbbVie's track record on getting drugs from its pipeline to market is actually very good. That's thanks to the biggest reason I recommend (and own) this high-yield pharma blue chip; the world class management team.

That's led by Rick Gonzalez, who started working for Abbott Labs division in 1977. That means he's a lifelong company veteran, with over 40 years of industry experience. Under Gonzalez's leadership AbbVie has proven itself one of the industry's most successful names at M&A. For example, in 2015, it bought Pharmacyclics for $21 billion. That strategic purchase bought AbbVie Imbruvica, which is expected to become its second biggest selling drug in 2022.

But its CEO is hardly the only example of AbbVie's top notch and deep bench management team. CFO Bill Chase, in charge of capital allocation decisions (including dividends, licensing and putting together accretive acquisitions), has been with the company for over 20 years. Chase is the one who has helped neutralize Humira biosimilar competition in the US through 2023.

How can you tell if a management team is high-quality and worth entrusting your money to? Well, one good way is to compare a company's profitability and returns on capital to its peers.

Company Gross Margin Operating Margin Net Margin TTM FCF Margin TTM Return On Invested Capital AbbVie 76.6% 33.4% 24.0% 33% 31% Industry Average 50.1% 8.0% 5.3% NA 4%

(Sources: Gurufocus, Morningstar, CSImarketing)

AbbVie's profitability is head and shoulders above its rivals. It's also a free cash flow minting machine, which is why it's been so generous with its dividend hikes. Most important of all, from a management quality perspective, is that the company's returns on invested capital are nearly eight times higher than the industry average.

ROIC is a function of all company investment, including R&D (drug launch success rates) and successful M&A over time. Thus, AbbVie's fundamental metrics show that shareholder capital is entrusted to some of the most experienced and most successful executives in the industry.

All of which bodes very well for long-term AbbVie investors who enjoy the best dividend profile and return potential of any pharma blue chip.

2. Divided Profile: Still One Of The Best Pharma Blue Chips You Can Buy

By far, the most important aspect to any income investment is the dividend profile. This consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential. Combined with valuation, history has shown that this is what ultimately determines total returns over time.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio 10 Year Analyst Projected EPS Growth Rate 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return Valuation Adjusted CAGR Total Return Potential AbbVie 4.3% 44% 12.9% 17.2% 17.1% to 20% S&P 500 1.9% 38% 6.4% 8.3% 0% to 5%

(Sources: Gurufocus, Morningstar, Fast Graphs, Multipl.com, Yardeni Research, BlackRock, Vanguard, Simply Safe Dividends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory)

Thanks to Wall Street's unfounded pessimism, today, AbbVie's yield is at its all time high. Its payout is more than double the S&P 500's yield and triple the median pharma stock's yield of 1.4%. More importantly, that dividend is very well covered by the company's river of recession resistant free cash flow.

But, of course, there's more to a safe dividend than just a good payout ratio. The balance sheet is also important, especially in a highly M&A focused industry such as this.

Company Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Average Borrowing Cost AbbVie 3.3 10.7 72% A- 3.3% Industry Average 1.9 NA 59% NA NA

(Sources: Morningstar, Gurufocus, FastGraphs)

Now, at first glance, AbbVie's debt levels might seem dangerous, given its high debt/EBITDA (leverage) ratio. However, keep in mind that factoring in the company's cash, its net debt/EBITDA ratio, is slightly lower at 3.0. That's still high, but management has said it's focused on organic growth (bringing its pipeline to market), not more M&A. Since its debt was taken on mostly to fund acquisitions, this means that AbbVie's balance sheet should strengthen significantly in the coming years.

And note that AbbVie still enjoys a very strong investment grade credit rating that allows it to borrow at low fixed-term rates. That's largely thanks to the company retaining $6.1 billion in FCF after paying its dividend over the past 12 months. That's enough to pay off all its debt in 5.5 years if it wanted to. AbbVie's average interest rate is nearly 10 times lower than its returns on invested capital. This means that AbbVie's debt was put to good use and is helping to drive strong cash flow and dividend growth.

What kind of dividend growth can we expect from AbbVie going forward? Over the past five years, the payout has grown 19% CAGR. That's not likely to be repeated since much of that came from payout ratio inflation. With the payout ratio now in the sweet spot in terms of balancing yield and safety, I expect AbbVie's dividend to grow in line with EPS and FCF/share. The good news is that both over the short (1 year), medium (5 year), and long-term (10 years), analysts currently expect AbbVie to generate strong double-digit bottom line growth.

Thus, I expect the payout to increase by double digits as well, between 10% and 13% CAGR. Combined with the highest yield ever for the stock, that means that AbbVie should be capable of at least 14.3% long-term CAGR total returns. For context, the S&P 500's historical return (since 1871) has been 9.2%. This means that, even ignoring valuations, AbbVie offers:

more than double the market's yield

double the likely dividend growth rate (S&P 500's median payout growth since 1990 has been 6.4%)

far better long-term total return potential

But that assumes the current rock bottom valuation never changes. When we factor in the valuations of both AbbVie and the S&P 500, this pharma blue chip looks even more attractive. That's because Morningstar, BlackRock and Vanguard expect the market to deliver just 0% to 5% CAGR total returns over the next five to 10 years. In contrast, from today's low price, AbbVie is likely to deliver 17% to 20% CAGR returns over the next decade.

3. Valuation: Literally The Best Time To Buy AbbVie... Ever

ABBV Total Return Price data by YCharts

Ever since the disappointing Rova-T trial results, AbbVie shares have been struggling. But while some see that as a bad thing, value investors like me love it. That's because it allows us to buy this high-yield blue chip at the most attractive valuation it's ever had.

There are dozens of ways to value a stock, but for pharma blue chips like this two have historically been the most useful. The first is to look at the PE ratio. Because of tax reform, I'm using forward PE in 2018.

Forward PE Historical PE Implied 10 Year EPS Growth Rate Analyst 10 Year CAGR EPS Growth Consensus 10.9 21.5 1.2% 12.9%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Fast Graphs, Benjamin Graham)

Today, the average pharma stock trades at 17.2 times forward earnings, while AbbVie is under 11.0. That's about half its historical PE ratio and bakes in just 1.2% long-term EPS growth. That's about 10 times less than what analysts currently expect, even factoring in all its risks. This tells me that AbbVie is likely not just undervalued, but extremely undervalued.

To see by how much, and what kind of long-term return boost multiple expansion is likely to deliver, I turn to my favorite valuation method for dividend blue chips. It's called dividend yield theory or DYT. Since 1966, asset manager/newsletter publisher investment quality trends have been exclusively using it to generate market crushing returns.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

DYT says that for dividend stocks with stable business models (that don't change over time) yields are mean reverting. This means they tend to cycle around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value. Buy when the yield is much higher than its historical norm (which bakes in industry risks), and you're likely buying at a deep discount to intrinsic value.

Yield 5 Year Average Yield 5 Year Median Yield Estimated Fair Value Yield Discount To Fair Value Upside Potential Long-Term CAGR Valuation Boost Valuation Adjusted 10 Year CAGR Total Return Potential 4.3% 3.5% 3.0% 3.25% 25% 32% 2.8% 17.1% to 20%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Since its spin-off, ABBV's average yield has been 3.5%, and its median yield 3.0%. I use the average of these two figures to estimate my fair value yield of 3.25%. This is the level I expect the stock to eventually return to if Wall Street's fears over Humira prove unfounded.

That implies that AbbVie is about 25% undervalued, meaning shares would have to rise 32% just to return to fair value. I can't predict when that will occur, but I'm confident that it will eventually happen because the market can only ignore strong and growing fundamentals so long. Even if it takes 10 years (my model's time horizon), that would equate to shares growing 2.8% CAGR faster than cash flow and dividends. Which ultimately translates into anywhere from 17% to 20% CAGR total return potential over the next decade.

Under the Buffett principle that it's "better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price", I'm happy to recommend AbbVie at its fair value of $118. But now with a margin of safety of 25%? Well, I consider that a fire sale price, which is why I'm giving this Grade A blue chip a "very strong buy" for any investor comfortable with the risk profile.

Bottom Line: Now Is The Time To "Be Greedy" On This Best In Breed Pharma Blue Chip

Don't get me wrong, the pharma industry is complex, full of headline risk, and even world class blue chips like AbbVie can be incredibly volatile. This is why some conservative investors choose to avoid the industry entirely. As a high-yield investor focused on safe dividends over time, I make sure to take such risks into account. This is why I tend to only recommend industry leaders like JNJ, Pfizer (PFE), or AbbVie.

AbbVie happens to be my absolute favorite pharma stock. That's because of its:

large assortment of blockbuster drugs, including Humira which will likely be an FCF minting machine for many more years

industry leading pipeline that will diversify sales and profits away from Humira and drive some of the best top and bottom line growth in the industry

World class and shareholder friendly management team that's proven itself excellent stewards of investor capital

Today, AbbVie is being priced as if it were a below average Pharma company, while all its fundamentals indicate it's one of the best in the world. In fact, at under $90 per share, AbbVie shares are pricing in nearly zero growth, in contrast to the long-term 13% EPS and FCF growth that analysts are currently expecting.

And while true that those forecasts can change rapidly over time, my return model, and recommendations, are based on more conservative growth estimates that AbbVie is well on its way to achieving. And with its yield now at an all time high, indicating the stock is likely 25% undervalued, I'm confidently pounding the table once more on this high-yield dividend aristocrat.

As part of a diversified dividend growth portfolio, AbbVie is one of my strongest conviction buys right now. That's thanks to its ability to deliver generous, safe, and fast growing dividends, as well as likely market crushing total returns over the next decade.

