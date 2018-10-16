Why Tesla And NIO Investors Should Be Bullish On China Sales

I don't believe NIO is a genuine threat to Tesla just yet, and I expect third-quarter results from both firms to show strong China sales figures.

There is also falling demand for Chinese brands over foreign, particularly for SUVs. This benefits Tesla.

China's auto production and sales numbers for September were mixed. On a year-to-year basis, there's a continuation of the downward trend in both production and sales. However, September did provide some respite from a challenging 2018.

The one consistent positive from the numbers is electric vehicle sales, which continue to grow. In fact, EV production attained its highest market share of 5.4% and sales are now just shy of the December 2017 high. This is good news for Tesla (TSLA) and NIO (NIO) ahead of their calendar third-quarter earnings releases.

EVs are gaining both production and sales market share

EVs are both being produced and being sold at historic highs in China, highlighting why this is such an important market for domestic EV development and foreign marques entering the country.

Vehicles produced each month and electric vehicles as a proportion of total vehicles produced (right axis). Units: millions. Source: China Association of Automobile Manufacturers

Vehicles sold each month and electric vehicles as a proportion of total vehicles sold (right axis). Units: millions. Source: China Association of Automobile Manufacturers

Sales, in general, are slumping and that highlights some potential issues:

License plates are prohibitively expensive, making car ownership unaffordable.

Low cost of alternatives - taxi-hailing apps and public transportation.

However, with EV demand clearly rising, we're seeing growth in low-cost domestic EV sales as well as established foreign brands launching hybrids to rival premium EV models from the likes of NIO and Tesla.

EV demand is falling from highs as hybrid demand picks up

The latter touches upon the one negative to this growth from NIO's and Tesla's perspective: battery electric vehicles (BEVs) have been gradually losing EV market share to hybrids over the past two years. It's certainly not something to worry about at the moment because BEV market share has remained roughly between 75% and 90% of EV sales, but it's a figure that needs to be watched. A broad generalization is that BEVs in China are mostly cheap domestic brands, as well as NIO and Tesla, while hybrids tend to be foreign brands, such as the BMW 530e, which retails in China for the same price as the NIO ES8.

EVs sold each month and BEVs as a proportion of total EVs sold (right axis). Source: China Association of Automobile Manufacturers

Demand for foreign brands

That leads nicely into Chinese consumer demand for domestic and foreign car brands. The rule of thumb is that cheap cars purchased will mostly be Chinese and expensive cars purchased will be foreign marques, mainly because of perceived quality and the social status it brings. NIO and Tesla bring an interesting sales pitch to China's wealthy because in Tier 1 cities, such as Shanghai and Beijing, it is notoriously difficult and prohibitively expensive to get a license plate. Often, the cost of the license plate can go into the tens of thousands of dollars. Electric vehicles skip this because the green EV licenses aren't limited and therefore, aren't particularly expensive.

With the NIO ES8 costing around $80,000 and the Tesla Models S and X costing $130,000 and $140,000 respectively, having increased prices due to the ongoing trade war, it's understandable why hybrids from the likes of BMW are gaining traction at this price range, and it certainly explains why demand for Chinese brands effectively ends much lower down the price scale. As a result, what we continue to see is that Chinese brand demand is compressed, never surpassing 50% of passenger vehicles sold.

Passenger vehicles sold each month and Chinese brands as a proportion of total passenger vehicles sold (right axis). Units: millions. Source: China Association of Automobile Manufacturers

SUV demand continues to be mostly for Chinese brands, but it's changing

Based on monthly sales and production figures of its ES8 between June and August, we can measure NIO's market share:

June 2018 July 2018 August 2018 BEV production 0.4% 1.2% 1.5% BEV sales 0.2% 0.6% 1.2% SUV sales 0.014% 0.06% 0.12% Chinese brand SUV sales 0.024% 0.10% 0.23%

Source: NIO investor relations and China Association of Automobile Manufacturers

After three months, it's certainly a positive start. However, a ceiling may be lower than NIO investors expect. With NIO having begun deliveries of its ES8 SUV at the end of June, one could argue that it's entering the market at the wrong time. Demand for foreign SUV brands is rising, in a trend that favors the ES8's biggest rival: the Tesla Model X.

SUVs sold each month and Chinese brands as a proportion of total SUVs sold (right axis). Source: China Association of Automobile Manufacturers

Is NIO a genuine rival for Tesla in China?

The reality is that it's still a bit too early to tell. With deliveries of the ES8 only beginning at the end of June, it will take some time to understand the firm's production capacity and how this affects new monthly orders, which I estimate at 2,200. Nevertheless, it appears to have made a promising start.

The problem I have with NIO is that premium Chinese cars don't tend to sell well, not least because the label doesn't really exist. Chinese cars are often stigmatized with being of low quality and cheap. As a result of large import taxes on foreign brands (anywhere up to 100% of the sticker price), it's often the case that low price purchases are almost always domestic brands and higher price purchases are almost always foreign brands. NIO is trying to break that trend, but I just can't see Chinese consumers spending $80k on a Chinese brand over a German sedan. And until we see the launch of the cheaper ($30k) ES6 SUV next year, the firm will be operating in a very niche industry. It's perhaps a question to be revisited next summer.

Sedans and SUVs sold each month and their combined proportion of total passenger vehicles sold (right axis). Source: China Association of Automobile Manufacturers

Based on the auto industry in China, we can deduce some conclusions:

Electric vehicle demand is high and growing.

Demand for SUVs and sedans are growing.

Consumers continue to shift more towards foreign brand name cars.

While NIO benefits from some of these trends, Tesla is in pole position to fully capitalize. Coming into the third quarter results for both firms, I expect to see NIO continue both production and sales growth. As for Tesla, even despite the recent price hike, strong EV industry sales suggest that its numbers from China will be impressive, as its potential Chinese rival has yet to get off the ground.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.