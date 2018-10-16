Top 3 Earnings Trades For October

I ran my statistical earnings analysis on most of these companies, choosing the three with the best risk/reward profiles.

Hundreds of companies are reporting earnings in the next couple weeks. Here are my top plays for the upcoming five days.

Citizen’s Financial Group (CFG)

Direction: Long

Probability: 87%

Payoff: Convex

When: Oct19 BMO

Options Strategy:

Buy Nov16 $40 call

Sell Oct19 $40 put

Analysis:

While the macro environment is good for most financial companies at the moment due to rising rates, this play is more statistical than anything. This stock has risen every October, with an average gain of 2.5%:

Source: Damon Verial. Data from Yahoo Finance

Narrowing our view down to earnings alone, we see the stock rise three out of every four quarters. Probabilistically, this is a good bet, doubly so when you consider the convexity of the trade: Good news will bring a higher upside than bad news would a downside.

The current selloff represents a strong buying opportunity. Technical patterns seem to work well with this stock, according to my backtests. The most recent bearish harami candlestick predicted the selloff:

Source: American Bulls

Selloffs of this sort tend to bounce back. Pattern recognition shows that CFG already has fallen near its previous max drawdown and that the common follow-up pattern is a rally of roughly 30%:

Source: Damon Verial. Data from Yahoo Finance

You can see what this looks like when we zoom out:

Source: Damon Verial. Data from Yahoo Finance

Not a fundamental play, but some of our best earnings trades have been statistical/technical in nature. Our short combo will allow us to mimic holding stock at a net credit.

Paypal (PYPL)

Direction: Long

Probability: 79%

Payoff: Convex

When: Oct18 AMC

Options Strategy:

Buy 2x Nov16 $80 call

Sell 1x Oct19 $80 call

Analysis:

I have run earnings trades on Paypal myself but have never been quite confident enough in these trades to recommend it to my followers. If I'm going to recommend this trade, this is the month in which to do so. October has been PYPL’s outperformer, with an average gain of 10%:

Source: Damon Verial. Data from Yahoo Finance

Should PYPL report strong earnings, we can expect the stock to rise to fill its open gap at $87.40. From there, it’s only a small movement upward before the stock breaks out from its $88.21 resistance level. This could create a domino effect, allowing the gap above, at $90.42, to fill. Then, the stock would test its $92.79 resistance level, breaking out again.

Although the payoff for this trade favors the downside, this domino effect – in addition to the high probability of strong earnings – dampens the concavity of the play. Like CFG, we have a great entry point at the moment, as the stock is unsustainably oversold (90% of the time, according to my data, PYPL rises at these levels of “oversoldness”).

Other technical signals point to a bullish reversal. Some of that showed strong statistical significance in my backtests:

Falling below the 200-day moving average.

Falling below the 50-day moving average.

MFI falling below 20.

ADX rising above 30.

There are others, but the metrics above hold for at least five days. (The others hold for only one to five days.) By using an at-the-money time spread with an extra contract on the back end, we can benefit from time decay while still being long on PYPL. If we happen to be wrong, the short contract expires, leaving us with the credit, while we still hold long on the two long contracts for the inevitable bounceback.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM)

Direction: Long

Probability: 75%

Payoff: Slightly Convex

When:

Options Strategy:

Buy Nov16 $38 call

Analysis:

Let me start by reminding everyone of the cognitive dissonance paradigm that helps us choose convex stocks. Essentially, some stocks overact on good/bad news and underact on bad/good news. This happens when investors are biased on a stock with momentum. They are therefore likely to dismiss short-term news that goes against their bias.

TSM has a positive cognitive bias. Good news brings larger-than-statistically-expected gains, while bad news pushes the stock down to a lesser extent than expected. For example, the recent news that TSM “could” win all orders for Apple’s A13 chips caused the stock to rise 3%, which is quite high for hypothetical news. Should TSM actually win this bid, expect it to rise more – and if it doesn’t the fall is likely to be less than 3%, meaning the rumor alone bolstered the stock.

Stocks with positive cognitive biases make great long earnings plays, especially owing to calls being underpriced for exactly this reason.

TSM gives monthly sales updates, making it easier to track before earnings (instead of being left with only quarterly data). YoY, TSM is looking good:

Source: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Like CFG, TSM has a number of area gaps, up to $44.42. These gaps could quite easily fill after an earnings surprise, allowing the stock to potentially break above its $44.95 resistance level.

Around 52% of the stock is owned by institutions. This also is a good sign for earnings trades, as my data show that stocks that are high in institutional ownership are more likely to rise on earnings surprises and rise higher at that. This only holds when EPS drives stock price, and the correlation here is strong:

Source: Damon Verial. Data from Yahoo Finance

TSM’s EPS is currently in an up-trend, and the monthly revenue data support a continuation. The seasonality also shows a strong October, with the stock being up every time in this volatility regime and an average gain of 8%:

Source: Damon Verial. Data from Yahoo Finance

No need for a fancy options play. Just go with long calls.

Notes:

Probabilities are Bayesian and weight historic earnings patterns along with AI pattern recognition.

Risk/reward measured without respect to probability and weights upside/downside.

*Linear: Equal risk/reward.

*Convex: Reward > risk

*Concave: Risk > reward

*BMO: Before market opens

*AMC: After market closes

Exposing Earnings is an earnings trade newsletter (with live chat) that is based on statistics, probability, and backtests. My models are unavailable anywhere else online, as I designed them myself, keeping the code private for Exposing Earnings subscribers and myself. If you want a definitive answer on which way a stock will go on earnings, the probability of the prediction paying off, the risk/reward of the play, and my specific options strategy for the play, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.