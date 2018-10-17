Hannon Armstrong: Sustainable Infrastructure Firm Meets Future Challenge

Hannon Armstrong has carved out a unique expertise, not easily replicable, and a business model that has developed over decades.

The firm manages a balance sheet that translates into returns for investors, largely from interest income and securitizations, that has delivered consistent dividends.

My investment space and interests include energy, infrastructure, the efficient use of resources, and transitioning energy systems as they relate to sustainability and cleaner forms of energy and optimal resource usage. This is where I spend time researching, connecting dots and evolving my investment theses. In 2006, I had the great privilege to work with the distinguished professor of finance Andrew Chen, who was developing research ideas about using securitizations as a vehicle to invest in infrastructure. We jointly published papers about it in both the U.S. and Chinese academic publications. The need for investment and necessity for lower carbon and climate resilient infrastructure are increasingly intertwined. New approaches will be required. In 2013, along came the opportunity to invest publicly in Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI), a firm that reflected the very issues under the microscope, and I did.

The infrastructure challenge in upgrading the capital stock in the U.S. and elsewhere is tremendous and will require large sums of capital. Clean infrastructure financier Hannon Armstrong suggests, in its recent investor presentation, that $100 trillion will be needed over the next 35 years for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. Sourced from studies of the International Energy Agency (IEA) and International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), that figure appears accurate and possibly even conservative if policy becomes more aggressive to combat climate change.

With traditional energy players adapting to changing dynamics and firms new and old leaning into the transition, Hannon Armstrong is a prime example of a veteran trailblazer.

A few key metrics about capital and services provider Hannon Armstrong:

• 175% total return since IPO of 4/2013 as of YE 2017;

• Trading around $20, with a high of $24 in the past year;

• Yield upwards of 6% since 2014, with guidance of $1.32/share for 2018-20;

• CEO Jeff Eckel and management team have more than 30 years of experience in the discipline.

Operational notes

• Hannon invests in and originates programmatic assets with positive greenhouse gas profiles of roughly $1 billion per year.

• $2 billion portfolio currently, which consists of 175 projects with an average size of $11 million.

• Target asset classes for investment include energy efficiency, renewables, and sustainable infrastructure.

• Increased diversity of investments across obligors, technology and geographies.

In a recent conversation with Eckel, he described Hannon operations as "embedding finance in the service offerings of the best engineering companies in the world." Hannon has a direct connection to projects through their investment, either by way of debt or equity, or in combination. Of its current $2 billion portfolio, investment-grade government and commercial obligors comprise 77% of the portfolio.

In a recent article, Forbes writer Peter Kelly-Detwiler notes:

...many of the efforts financed are relatively small, averaging around $10 million in size and 20-25 years in duration. Eckel asserted that this scale is too small to attract many financial institutions, "that's the niche we have carved out rather uniquely. We have competitors in each asset class, but no single firm spanning across both behind-the-meter and grid connected projects."

While banks and private equity could be seen as competitors, they are not exactly in competition, owing to the generally small size of the transactions and duration of projects. Both the current portfolio of projects and the continuous pipeline of projects form the backbone of Hannon's "going concern." They have carved out a unique expertise, not easily replicable, and a business model that has developed over decades.

Hannon Armstrong, also classified as a REIT, finances sustainable infrastructure projects. But they also manage a balance sheet that translates into returns for investors, largely from interest income and securitizations. Their model has realized consistent dividends for investors. About 84% of their investor base is comprised of institutional investors. Note that Hannon offers a core earnings figures (below) in addition to their GAAP numbers of earnings per share, which they believe better reflects their true earnings story.

The firm invests in proven technologies that are scaling up rather than new technologies. This should give the investor more comfort knowing they are not risking funds on startups or unproven technologies. Though their business model appears complicated and seemingly difficult to explain in full, suffice to say, the world of infrastructure finance is not simple to navigate. Hannon Armstrong has developed a business that can be scaled up over time as the energy transition continues to evolve.

Longer-term outlook

Several trends regarding this space and stock offer a positive long-term outlook.

• Institutional investors are pushing for energy firms and other large corporations to operate more sustainably, including lowering their carbon emissions. That is, money is flowing to sustainable investment and to firms that have strong environmental, social and governance records.

• Public policy is moving toward lower carbon energy sources and the acceptance of climate-related challenges. There's recognition of the need to adapt to and mitigate climate change effects and build infrastructure with resiliency and lower carbon profiles. Public sentiment is ahead of policy currently in the U.S.

• Large traditional energy firms such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Exxon Mobil (XOM), plus the European majors, are increasingly developing and adopting more sustainable practices and products into their business lines and operations, as required by the two forces above.

Hannon Armstrong is a vehicle to invest in sustainable energy and infrastructure projects. A key differentiator is the firm's long-term client relationships that allow for repeatable, more standardized transactions in projects. This key provides an opportunity for growth and scale in Hannon's future. The infrastructure challenge ahead also provides a catalyst for future growth. The Hannon way is a new approach that meets the significant investment challenge of the future with a good return to the investor. The virtuous cycle as it was meant to be.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HASI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.